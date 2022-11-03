Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beto supporters allegedly assault conservative reporter at rally in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
DFW Homes Damaged During Major Fall StormLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Extreme Weather Forces Cancellation of 300 Flights From DFW AirportLarry LeaseDallas, TX
4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.Ellen EastwoodAustin, TX
hotnewhiphop.com
Steph Curry’s Frustration With James Wiseman Has NBA Twitter Calling For A Trade
James Wiseman has struggled with the Warriors. Just a couple of years ago, James Wiseman was taken with the second overall pick in the NBA Draft. He was taken by none other than the Golden State Warriors, who won the title just last year. Wiseman missed last season due to an injury, and now he is back on the floor for the team.
Kyle Kuzma, LaMelo Ball, And Nick Young Make Surprising Statements About Kyrie Irving Controversy
Multiple NBA players side with Kyrie Irving amid ongoing drama.
Steve Kerr has concerning comments about Klay Thompson
Klay Thompson fantasy basketball owners may want to look away this week. The Golden State Warriors star Thompson did not play during Friday’s loss to the New Orleans Pelicans, the latter end of a back-to-back set. It was Thompson’s second time of the young NBA season sitting out a game.
atozsports.com
Mavericks: Jason Kidd did the unthinkable, and it worked
DALLAS – Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd did the unthinkable, at least for him, and it worked. In the Dallas Mavericks’ 111-110 win over the Toronto Raptors Friday night at American Airlines Center, Kidd elected to start backup center Dwight Powell over the struggling JaVale McGee to inspire better play from his team in the first quarter. This latest lineup decision came after Kidd doubled down on McGee being the starter earlier in the week.
Latest On Jakob Poeltl, San Antonio Spurs Contract Talks
The San Antonio Spurs are off to a surprising 5-3 start out of the gates in the 2022-23 NBA season. While their goal coming into the season was likely to lose as many games as possible, as even head coach Gregg Popovich joked about not betting on his team to win the NBA Finals, they have performed at a high level to start.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Denver Nuggets Star Nikola Jokić’s Wife, Natalija Maćešić
This year is proving to be a good one for Nikola Jokić. The Serbian signed the richest deal in NBA history with a $264.0 million supermax contract extension after winning his second MVP award and breaking a triple-double record this season. In addition to his professional success, the basketball star is a freshly minted dad. Nikola Jokić’s wife, Natalija Maćešić, gave birth to their first child shortly after his MVP honor, but that news slipped under the radar. The couple is very low-key and don’t often share much about their personal lives. But fans have seen Maćešić at her husband’s games and want to know more about who she is. So we reveal her background in this Natalija Maćešić wiki.
Stephen Curry Was Very Frustrated After James Wiseman Set A Bad Screen, And Then Wiseman Didn't Like It When Steph Didn't Give Him The Ball
Stephen Curry and James Wiseman are facing some tension on the court as the Golden State Warriors fell to 4th consecutive loss.
LeBron James Debuts New Shoes in Lakers Colors
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James debuted a new colorway of the Nike LeBron 20.
Yardbarker
NBA Notes: Joe Dumars, Spurs, Gregg Popovich, Jimmer Fredette
Former Pistons guard and GM Joe Dumars is now serves as the league’s executive vice president, head of basketball operations, and says the evolving game is a good thing. Clearly, the NBA is considerably more perimeter-oriented than when Dumars played in the 1980s and ’90s. “You are a...
SB Nation
Draymond Green had a lot to say about Paolo Banchero’s demeanor
The old adage held true on Thursday night when the upstart Orlando Magic narrowly escaped the defending champion Golden State Warriors, 130-129. The Magic – thanks to their supreme length and youthful fervor – have become a fan favorite around the Association. The headliner of this young core is none other than first-overall pick Paolo Banchero, who, after his 22-point 8-rebound performance Thursday night, earned himself another fan in former Defensive Player of the Year Draymond Green.
NBC Sports
Kerr sends message after Warriors' fourth straight loss
Looking at Thursday night's box score, the Warriors' 130-129 loss to the Orlando Magic at Amway Center was the same as their previous three losses. Really, it was the same as most of their nine games this season. Led by Klay Thompson's plus-13, all five of the Warriors' starters finished...
thecomeback.com
Gregg Popovich speaks out on Josh Primo lawsuit
Gregg Popovich addressed the lawsuit involving the San Antonio Spurs and former player, Josh Primo Friday, and for a coach known for being extremely detail-oriented, he did not want to talk details. According to multiple media outlets, former Spurs psychologist Hillary Cauthen has sued both Primo and the Spurs involving...
atozsports.com
The Dallas Cowboys NEED to Get Their Young Prospect More Playing Time
Of all the players who helped the Dallas Cowboys win against the Chicago Bears, there was none more surprising than fifth-round rookie linebacker Damone Clark. Clark made his rookie debut after being absent from contact following his spinal fusion to repair a herniated disk. An injury that looked as if he would miss the entire season, but instead was able to recover from it quick enough to be cleared to play.
