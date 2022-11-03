ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Princetonian

Princeton is, and may forever be, a Predominantly White Institution

The University prompted many questions last year when it decided not to release the statistics for the newly-admitted class of 2026. Instead, it released the statistics for students who matriculated this fall without some of the traditional information about average test scores or the acceptance rate. While not disclosing some indicators regarding selectivity of the University, the information disclosed made one thing clear: The undergraduate population is getting more racially diverse.
PRINCETON, NJ
Daily Princetonian

Banner criticizing the appointment of Princeton School Board draws controversy

On Tuesday, Nov. 1, a large banner was placed across from the Princeton Shopping Center targeting the three incumbents of the Princeton Board of Education up for re-election: Susan Kanter, Debbie Bronfeld, and Dafna Kendal. Kendal currently serves as president of the Board of Education. The banner calls for Bronfeld,...
PRINCETON, NJ
Daily Princetonian

University announces new Wawa dining plan

The following content is purely satirical and entirely fictional. Princeton has announced that effective immediately, all students will have the option of enrolling in the new Wawa dining program. This initiative will allow students to eat all of their meals at the Wawa on 152 Alexander Road, near Princeton Station.
PRINCETON, NJ
Daily Princetonian

Letter to the Editor: Princeton’s disproportionate response to PETA’s exhibit shows their culpability

Recently, Princeton University’s animal experimentation laboratories went into a full-blown panic — vigilance was urged, emergency measures were taken, and a lockdown was initiated. Even the school’s spokesperson was paraded out, spouting platitudes about how the animals Princeton experimenters routinely maim and kill in pointless experiments are treated in a “humane and responsible” manner and how these experiments undergo “rigorous scientific, ethical and regulatory oversight.”
PRINCETON, NJ
Daily Princetonian

Triangle Traces

Just about eight years ago, I stepped into a theater and worked on its lights for the first time. I remember those Friday afternoon hours in the dark vividly. I learned which bolts to tighten or loosen, which metal parts to slide in or out or around, and which parts to not touch so as to avoid burns — all in the process of achieving the perfect beam of light. I was only 14 years old and a couple of growth spurts smaller, so I remember the then-high school senior who saw me struggling with an awkwardly large wrench for my hands and came over to offer some advice. I remember the sense of awe I experienced, watching how those beams of light could change in color and texture and so many other ways with a simple sheet of plastic or a thin, stamped disk of metal.
PRINCETON, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy