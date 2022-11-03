ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

KRQE News 13

Here’s why Powerball numbers weren’t drawn Monday night

(NEXSTAR) — If you were patiently waiting for Monday night’s Powerball numbers to be drawn, you had to wait longer than usual. The Powerball drawing wasn’t announced on time Monday night due to a technical issue, the Multi-State Lottery Association said in a statement. The winning numbers were finally announced after 9 a.m. ET Tuesday morning.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRQE News 13

1 dead, over a dozen sick from outbreak tied to deli meat

A food poisoning outbreak tied to deli meat and cheese has sickened 16 people, including one who died, U.S. health officials said Wednesday. Most were hospitalized and one illness resulted in the loss of a pregnancy, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The illnesses date back to April last year with the most recent report on Sept. 29, the agency said.
CALIFORNIA STATE

