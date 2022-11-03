Read full article on original website
HipHopDX.com
Takeoff: Video Of Quavo In Heated Argument Prior To Fatal Shooting Surfaces
Houston, TX - A video showing Quavo in a heated argument moments before Takeoff was fatally shot has surfaced. In the clip obtained by TMZ, Quavo can be seen and heard arguing with someone outside the Houston bowling alley where his nephew and Migos groupmate was killed in the early hours of Tuesday (November 1).
hotnewhiphop.com
J. Prince Trends On Social Media Amid Takeoff’s Passing
Fans are questioning the Mob Ties founder’s role in the fatal shooting. Fans are still grieving the loss of Migos star Takeoff. The 28-year-old rapper was gunned down in Houston on Tuesday (November 1) morning while attending a private dice game with his uncle and groupmate Quavo. Since his...
Migos’ Takeoff had already changed the sound of hip-hop. He was just getting started on a new chapter
Hip-hop wouldn’t sound the same without Migos. The trio of Atlanta rappers — Offset, Quavo and Takeoff — dominated the 2010s as they built a catalog of booming trap hits like “Handsome and Wealthy” and “Hannah Montana” before entrenching their place in the mainstream through 2016’s “Bad and Boujee,” which shot to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Their rapid-fire triplet delivery, termed the “Migos Flow,” showed up even when they didn’t, becoming the factory-standard cadence for a generation of rappers and spilling over into pop on Ariana Grande’s “7 Rings.”
Complex
Hear Drake Eulogize the ‘Legendary, Unprecedented Takeoff’
After a briefer homage to Takeoff on Instagram, Drake eulogized the fallen 28-year-old as he opened his radio show on Thursday night. On the second episode of Table for One on SiriusXM—leading up to his 21 Savage collab album Her Loss at midnight—Drake remembered the “legendary, unprecedented” Migos member with whom he collaborated on hits including “Walk It Talk It.”
KIRO 7 Seattle
Mimi Parker, singer for indie band Low, dies from ovarian cancer
Mimi Parker, singer, songwriter and drummer for the Minnesota indie band, has died from ovarian cancer, her husband said. She was 54 or 55. Parker’s soprano vocals and economical drumming defined the sound of the band from Duluth, which she founded with her husband, Alan Sparhawk, according to Rolling Stone.
AOL Corp
Shock and devastation: Takeoff's death hits hard among fellow rappers and fans
One month before his death, Takeoff danced alongside his uncle and fellow rapper, Quavo, at a listening party for their new album, “Only Built for Infinity Links.” Takeoff, whose real name was Kirshnik Khari Ball, smiled wide the entire night, dancing and raving about how excited he was for the future.
Takeoff knew who he was
The rapper, with his endlessly evolving flow, was the Migos' ultimate ambassador. He was at his most charismatic and comfortable going back and forth with his family.
thebrag.com
Listen to the Aussie interview with Takeoff recorded days before his death
Just days before American rapper Takeoff tragically died of a gunshot wound, he chatted to an Aussie radio station alongside his uncle and co-artist Quavo. Takeoff made up one-third of Migos, a popular hip-hop group from Lawrenceville, Georgia and the trio had just released their studio album Only Built for Infinity Links last month.
