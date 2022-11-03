Read full article on original website
Black Women-Owned Restaurants that continue to add flavor to New Orleans cuisineNOLA ChicNew Orleans, LA
Depressed in New OrleansNOLA ChicNew Orleans, LA
The road less traveled: Adult Child Estrangement, Advocacy and ReconciliationNOLA Chic
5 Nature day trips to take this fall in south Louisiana.peaceful prospectsLouisiana State
NOLA.com
Oak Street Po-boy Fest 2022: Cost, parking, vendors, music and more
New Orleanians are primed for another favorite celebration on Sunday: the Oak Street Po-Boy Festival presented by Tony Chachere's. Now in its 14th year, the festival has 40 vendors selling a variety of po-boys, an art market and a rest area for those who need a break. When is it?
NOLA.com
Emeril's French Quarter restaurant NOLA will not reopen; local name takes over
The fate of chef Emeril Lagasse’s French Quarter restaurant NOLA has been one of the lingering question marks in New Orleans dining through the pandemic. The restaurant, in business for nearly 30 years, has been closed since March 2020 when all restaurants were ordered to suspend indoor dining. Now...
NOLA.com
Need plans this weekend? 10 things to do around New Orleans Nov. 4-6
Fall is filled with flavors and sounds, from food fests to music mashups and a lot more fun happening in between. Take a bite out of local culture and flavor at the OAK STREET PO-BOY FESTIVAL Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. along the Uptown street, from South Carrollton Avenue to Eagle Street. More than 40 vendors will be putting their own spin on the classic New Orleans sandwich, with the proceeds from the event benefiting Son of a Saint. Look for music, art and a kids' zone. Wristbands are needed to sample the goodies, with a variety of options available. Check it out here.
WDSU
Hundreds of volunteers to repair New Orleans homes damaged in Ida
NEW ORLEANS — More than 300 volunteers will work to repair homes for low-income families in New Orleans during the month of November. The work is part of a larger effort known as [Re]Builder Month presented by Shell. On Nov. 5, 11 and 12, volunteers will focus on homes...
NOLA.com
The Verdict serves creative egg rolls and Creole favorites in New Orleans East
For Melika, Tashika and Michiko Honoré, The Verdict is a family affair that draws on years of experience. The restaurant and lounge opened Oct. 5 in New Orleans East, giving a fresh start to a building that once housed the Roxbury strip club on Lake Forest Boulevard. Melika Honoré...
NOLA.com
Blake Pontchartrain: A walk through Marlborough Gate Place
Do you know anything about the street called Marlborough Gate Place? It doesn’t seem to exist anywhere except between Robert and Upperline streets and only contains a handful of houses and one apartment building. Todd. Dear Todd,. Marlborough Gate Place takes its name from a small neighborhood development at...
NOLA.com
How ‘Interview with the Vampire’ team brought Storyville red-light district back to life
Mara LaPere-Schloop suffered no delusions. She knew there was a very real risk she might be run out of New Orleans on a rail. So, when she was asked to serve as production designer for AMC’s “Interview with the Vampire” series – a project that, in addition to translating the work of Anne Rice, one of the city’s most beloved authors, would also involve resurrecting the famed Storyville district on a Chalmette backlot – she was understandably reluctant.
NOLA.com
At 24 New Orleans restaurants, bars, a week-long way to support equity in hospitality
The daily work of the Made in New Orleans Foundation is about building racial equity in the local hospitality sector. Now, a wide-ranging slice of that sector is coming together to support its work through a week-long fundraiser, and they're inviting the public to do the same just by going out for a meal.
Frenchmen Street driver cuts through crowd and crashes into parklet, raising safety concerns
NEW ORLEANS — The crowd on a packed Frenchmen Street ran for safety Friday as a car cut through them and crashed into the parklet outside Café Negril. Jim Croswell was one of them. “We’re standing right here on the corner and there was a car that was...
NOLA.com
At a tiny Central City cafe for home-style breakfast, these changes kept the flavors coming
Café Porche and Snowbar has a small restaurant feel that makes each visit feel like sitting on the porch with friends. The comfort food adds to the experience at this Central City community spot. Keeping that going through the challenges of the pandemic has entailed a mix of change,...
NOLA.com
New Orleans residents get rare opportunity as officials reopen waitlist for housing assistance
For the first time in six years, the Housing Authority of New Orleans has reopened applications for its housing voucher waitlist. The online pre-application process for the Housing Choice Voucher Program, also known as Section 8, started Tuesday and runs through 4 p.m. Saturday. The rare opportunity for low-income residents...
wastetodaymagazine.com
New Orleans signs new sanitation contracts
The city of New Orleans has signed new contracts for trash collection and recycling services in the city’s service areas 2 and 3. The city says it is contracting with New Orleans-based IV Waste LLC to service its Service Area 2, which includes the Lakeview, Gentilly, parts of Mid-City, Bywater and Marigny neighborhoods of New Orleans. The city is contracting with Longwood, Florida-based Waste Pro to service its Service Area 3, which includes the Lower Ninth Ward and New Orleans East neighborhoods of the city.
NOLA.com
Live: High school football scores in the New Orleans area for Week 10
Week 10 of the high school football season in the New Orleans area provides plenty of games with postseason implications, and this will be the place to keep up with scores from the important contests in New Orleans and across South Louisiana. Edna Karr-John Curtis, St. Charles-Newman and Jesuit-Rummel are...
NOLA.com
City Council votes down funding New Orleans' new trash contracts; officials plan to push forward
New Orleans trash pickup was once again thrown into disarray on Thursday, with Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration now on the hook for overlapping garbage contracts — but with funding available only for the one it doesn’t want. That was the outcome of Cantrell’s gamble of signing two...
New Orleans Artist Set to Perform During Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Louisiana’s “Celebration Gator” will ride in the 96th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade but this year our float will have a special guest.
NOLA.com
Former Holiday Inn high rise, long a blight in New Orleans East, gets new life as apartments
The former Holiday Inn at Chef Menteur Highway and Interstate 10 was shuttered and abandoned following Hurricane Katrina, and for 15 years collected graffiti and weeds as it became a high-profile symbol of blight on the New Orleans East landscape. Things have changed. After a two-year renovation, the building once...
5 Nature day trips to take this fall in south Louisiana.
Fall is here and with it brings cooler weather, fewer mosquitoes, and fewer pesky biting bugs. Louisiana is one of the most environmentally diverse states in the U.S. offering wetlands, swamps, marshlands, hardwood forests, and many other beautiful biomes. Fall is the best time to get out into nature to see beautiful fall foliage, leaves changing, migratory birds, and critters getting ready for winter weather. Here are 5 Beautiful park areas and trails to visit this fall in Louisiana.
NOLA.com
It's time for the Louisiana Renaissance Festival. Here's what to know before you go.
It's time to lace up your corsets, dust off your Viking helmets and head over to Hammond for the 22nd annual Louisiana Renaissance Festival. Once a year in November, the English village of Albright (aka a piece of land in Hammond) bubbles to life with 16th century-inspired royals, dancers, glass blowers, jugglers, Vikings, Celts, period food, theater, games and educational demonstrations.
thelocalpalate.com
How to Pan Fry Pork Chops, the Panee Way
Hallmark of New Orleans cuisine is the mingling of cultural influences that make the city’s most well-known dishes. Among them, how to pan fry pork chops into the humble paneed pork marries the techniques of Milanese dishes from the city’s Italian immigrant communities with a Creole flavor profile.
WDSU
New Orleans teacher, two others found dead in Airbnb in Mexico City
NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans family is searching for answers after their loved one died under mysterious circumstances in Mexico over the weekend. Courtez Hall was a social studies teacher at KIPP Morial School. "My son was a joyous child," said Ceola Hall, Courtez's mother. "He loved me,...
