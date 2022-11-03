ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

NOLA.com

Need plans this weekend? 10 things to do around New Orleans Nov. 4-6

Fall is filled with flavors and sounds, from food fests to music mashups and a lot more fun happening in between. Take a bite out of local culture and flavor at the OAK STREET PO-BOY FESTIVAL Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. along the Uptown street, from South Carrollton Avenue to Eagle Street. More than 40 vendors will be putting their own spin on the classic New Orleans sandwich, with the proceeds from the event benefiting Son of a Saint. Look for music, art and a kids' zone. Wristbands are needed to sample the goodies, with a variety of options available. Check it out here.
NOLA.com

Blake Pontchartrain: A walk through Marlborough Gate Place

Do you know anything about the street called Marlborough Gate Place? It doesn’t seem to exist anywhere except between Robert and Upperline streets and only contains a handful of houses and one apartment building. Todd. Dear Todd,. Marlborough Gate Place takes its name from a small neighborhood development at...
NOLA.com

How ‘Interview with the Vampire’ team brought Storyville red-light district back to life

Mara LaPere-Schloop suffered no delusions. She knew there was a very real risk she might be run out of New Orleans on a rail. So, when she was asked to serve as production designer for AMC’s “Interview with the Vampire” series – a project that, in addition to translating the work of Anne Rice, one of the city’s most beloved authors, would also involve resurrecting the famed Storyville district on a Chalmette backlot – she was understandably reluctant.
wastetodaymagazine.com

New Orleans signs new sanitation contracts

The city of New Orleans has signed new contracts for trash collection and recycling services in the city’s service areas 2 and 3. The city says it is contracting with New Orleans-based IV Waste LLC to service its Service Area 2, which includes the Lakeview, Gentilly, parts of Mid-City, Bywater and Marigny neighborhoods of New Orleans. The city is contracting with Longwood, Florida-based Waste Pro to service its Service Area 3, which includes the Lower Ninth Ward and New Orleans East neighborhoods of the city.
NOLA.com

Live: High school football scores in the New Orleans area for Week 10

Week 10 of the high school football season in the New Orleans area provides plenty of games with postseason implications, and this will be the place to keep up with scores from the important contests in New Orleans and across South Louisiana. Edna Karr-John Curtis, St. Charles-Newman and Jesuit-Rummel are...
peaceful prospects

5 Nature day trips to take this fall in south Louisiana.

Fall is here and with it brings cooler weather, fewer mosquitoes, and fewer pesky biting bugs. Louisiana is one of the most environmentally diverse states in the U.S. offering wetlands, swamps, marshlands, hardwood forests, and many other beautiful biomes. Fall is the best time to get out into nature to see beautiful fall foliage, leaves changing, migratory birds, and critters getting ready for winter weather. Here are 5 Beautiful park areas and trails to visit this fall in Louisiana.
NOLA.com

It's time for the Louisiana Renaissance Festival. Here's what to know before you go.

It's time to lace up your corsets, dust off your Viking helmets and head over to Hammond for the 22nd annual Louisiana Renaissance Festival. Once a year in November, the English village of Albright (aka a piece of land in Hammond) bubbles to life with 16th century-inspired royals, dancers, glass blowers, jugglers, Vikings, Celts, period food, theater, games and educational demonstrations.
thelocalpalate.com

How to Pan Fry Pork Chops, the Panee Way

Hallmark of New Orleans cuisine is the mingling of cultural influences that make the city’s most well-known dishes. Among them, how to pan fry pork chops into the humble paneed pork marries the techniques of Milanese dishes from the city’s Italian immigrant communities with a Creole flavor profile.
