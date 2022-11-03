Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
Raquel Rodriguez Shows Off Her New Look
Rising WWE Superstar Raquel Rodriguez has teased debuting a new look on WWE TV. On Thursday, the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion shared a photo of herself with a unique hair color, which she compared to Blue Bell Ice Cream's Rainbow Sherbet. Rodriguez indicated that she had changed her hair color for a bachelorette party, but didn't specify if it was a permanent change.
wrestlingrumors.net
Former WWE Star Reportedly Retired From In-Ring Competition
It was a great run? Wrestlers are unlike other athletes as they eventually have to step away from the ring and move on to something else. That can be a little tricky as you never know when someone is going to wrestle their last match. Sometimes you have to wait to hear the announcement from the source itself, but now we are getting something fairly close enough.
Sporting News
WWE Crown Jewel 2022 match grades, results: Logan Paul shines, but Roman Reigns retains gold
Throughout the buildup to their championship match at WWE Crown Jewel, Logan Paul told Roman Reigns he only needed one lucky shot to beat "The Tribal Chief" to become Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. While he didn't get the win, he proved he belongs in pro wrestling. At Crown Jewel, Reigns...
Look: Former UFC Star Paige VanZant Shares New Racy Swimsuit Photo
Former UFC star turned Bare Knuckle Boxer Paige VanZant is a social media superstar and one of the most-followed members of the sport. With over 3.2 million followers on her Instagram account, VanZant has a knack for creating viral content. It certainly helps that she's not afraid to post a racy photo or two to her social media accounts.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Crown Jewel 2022 Results (11/5): Roman Reigns Vs. Logan Paul For The Undisputed WWE Universal Title
Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE Crown Jewel 2022 Viewing Party. Please share coverage of tonight's Viewing Party on social media and chime in with your thoughts in the Comments section below. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current, up-to-date coverage. WWE presents...
wrestlingrumors.net
WRESTLING RUMORS: WWE’s Plans For RKBro’s Reunion Have Changed
That would have been different. There are different ways to tell stories in wrestling and some of them can be quite effective. One of the most common stories that you will see is a betrayal of a friendship, where one wrestler turns on his partner and friend out of nowhere. WWE had plans to do that again on a big scale but now an injury has changed those plans in a big way.
PWMania
Mysterious Woman Appears During Bray Wyatt’s WWE SmackDown Segment
A new segment involving Bray Wyatt aired this week on WWE SmackDown, and there are now more questions than answers. In the backstage area, Wyatt was seen pacing back and forth. He mentioned people playing with him or interrupting him when he is doing something. As various images flashed on...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Potentially Suffers ‘Very Serious’ Injury
News has come to light that a WWE wrestler has potentially sustained a ‘very serious’ injury. As per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, fan-favorite R-Truth may have suffered from a serious injury that could keep him away from the ring for some time. Meltzer reports:. “This...
ewrestlingnews.com
News On Asuka, Roman Reigns, Ronda Rousey, Alexa Bliss, Bayley, More
The Gainbridge Fieldhouse is advertising WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey for the November 11th WWE SmackDown TV tapings in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania is advertising a Triple Threat match for the United States Championship between Seth Rollins vs....
CBS Sports
2022 WWE Crown Jewel results: Live updates, recap, grades, matches, card, start time, highlights
Money matchups are the name of the game at WWE Crown Jewel. Roman Reigns, Logan Paul, Brock Lesnar and Bianca Belair are among the big names headed to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia for a rare daytime premium live event on Saturday. The marquee for Crown Jewel features undisputed WWE universal champion...
ComicBook
Brock Lesnar Escapes Crown Jewel With a Win Over Bobby Lashley
Brock Lesnar narrowly escaped Crown Jewel with a victory over Bobby Lashley, overcoming an offensive assault to score a quick pin on Saturday. Lashley took an immediate advantage over Lensar, attacking Lesnar's leg outside the ring before the match officially began, then hitting him with four consecutive Spears both in and out of the ring. Lesnar managed to counter a Hurt Lock attempt, then delivered multiple suplexes and an F-5 despite only having one good leg.
itrwrestling.com
WWE Reveal Potential Injury To Jey Uso
At WWE Crown Jewel 2022 The Usos put their Undisputed Tag Team Titles on the line against The Brawling Brutes. The rivalry between the two teams has been running for a number of weeks with the British duo coming within inches of the claiming the gold on September 23rd. Tension...
ComicBook
WWE Crown Royal: Fans Applaud Logan Paul For Roman Reigns Match
WWE's Tribal Chief has taken on more opponents than we can count when it comes to defending both the World Heavyweight Championship and the Universal Championship belts, though none might have been quite as famous outside of the ring as Logan Paul. The Youtuber has made a name for himself not only online, but also by becoming a professional boxer, joining World Wrestling Entertainment recently, and showing his stuff. Now, fans are wrapping their heads around Crown Jewel's main event of the night.
wrestlinginc.com
Pro Wrestlers Who Passed Away In The Ring
Professional wrestling is not a sport for the faint of heart. Much like other combat sports such as boxing and mixed martial arts, pro wrestlers legitimately risk their lives on a nightly basis to entertain the masses. As a result, even the strongest athletes and most proficient wrestlers are prone to accidents, which can oftentimes have fatal consequences.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Changes Hands At Crown Jewel
For the second time this week, we have new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. Mere days after losing the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship to Asuka and Alexa Bliss on the October 31 edition of WWE "Raw," Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky regained the titles Saturday at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. Kai and Sky have been feuding with Bliss and Asuka since their arrival on the main roster at this year's SummerSlam, where they aligned with Bayley and became one of the focal points of the "Raw" women's division.
stillrealtous.com
Title Change Takes Place At WWE Crown Jewel
The stars of WWE made their way to Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel on Saturday and the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles were on the line when Asuka & Alexa Bliss defended the belts against Iyo Sky & Dakota Kai. After Iyo Sky & Dakota Kai made their entrance...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Reportedly Had Plans For Top Star To Turn On Matt Riddle
One of WWE's biggest stars, Randy Orton, has not appeared on WWE programming since late May. During his most recent run, Orton teamed with Matt Riddle as RK-Bro. In their last match together, Orton and Riddle lost the "Raw" Tag Team Title to "SmackDown" Tag Team Champions Jey and Jimmy Uso. With The Usos becoming WWE's undisputed tag team champions, Orton left to deal with a severe back injury that is expected to sideline him for the rest of the year.
wrestletalk.com
Injury Announced To WWE Champion Ahead Of Match
Ahead of their championship match at WWE Crown Jewel, one WWE champion has been announced as having an injury but will still compete. WWE’s premium live event from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia rolls on with a massive Undisputed WWE Tag Team match, but is one of the champs already working hurt?
411mania.com
WWE News: Roman Reigns & Ronda Rousey Advertised for Next Week’s SmackDown, US Title Match Locally Advertised for Raw, New Asuka Vlog
– The Gainbridge Fieldhouse is locally advertising WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey for the November 11 edition of Friday Night SmackDown in Indianapolis, Indiana. WWE.com has Roman Reigns listed for the show, but not Rousey at the moment. This will be the first edition of SmackDown in Indianapolis in over three years.
stillrealtous.com
Big Title Match Announced For WWE Raw Next Week
It’s shaping up to be a big weekend for WWE as the company is headed to Saudi Arabia for the Crown Jewel premium live event. Several title matches are being advertised for Crown Jewel, but as of this writing the United States Championship is not set to be defended at the event.
