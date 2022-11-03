UPDATED Bill & Hillary Clinton, Tom Hanks, Woody Harrelson, Mark Zuckerberg, Michael Stipe Hit the Beacon for Bono’s Book Launch

Read full article on original website
Ratings: “SNL” with Amy Schumer Rises Slightly, “White Lotus” Gets Darker, Goes Up 2%
Over the weekend, the ratings clock was ticking away. Amy Schumer hosted a pretty good episode of “SNL.” The ratings rose to 4.3 million, most viewers so far this season. Steve Lacy was a straightforward musical guest, although he cannot sing on key. (No one cares anymore.) Schumer...
Bruce Springsteen Will Takeover Jimmy Fallon Show Four Dates in November to Promote R&B Album
Bruce Springsteen will take over Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight for four dates to promote his new album, “Only the Strong Survive.”. Springsteen will appear on the show November 14, 15, 16 and 24th. This is a huge get for Fallon, and great for Bruce, who wants to sell copies...
NY PR Legend Bobby Zarem Gets a Hilarious, Touching Send Off with Stars, Media Pals from All Over
He loved New York. Bobby Zarem died in September 2021 so on Monday night his famous friends celebrated him at Michael’s restaurant in midtown Manhattan. “Downton Abbey” star Elizabeth McGovern and her director husband Simon Curtis (“My Week with Marilyn”) came right over after landing from their London flight. Broadway star Melissa Errico and husband Patrick McEnroe, super model Christy Turlington, “Knots Landing” star Michele Lee, Linda Janklow (her late husband was legendary literary agent Mort Janklow) were among the celebrity guests.
Review: Everything, Everywhere and Nowhere All at Once: Hype Can’t Make Michelle Yeoh Movie Work
I’d like to think that great actors like Michelle Yeoh and James Hung knew what was going on when they made “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” But I doubt it. A hit — $60 million in the US– Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert’s cult film is all over the place, visually stunning but totally incoherent. It’s a 45 minute film about family loyalty, forgiveness and acceptance tacked onto almost two hours of random flashes of brilliance.
The 2023 Oscars Make the Right Choice for Host with Jimmy Kimmel to Get Back on Track
The last few years have been daunting ones for the Oscars broadcast on ABC. There’s been either no host or a weird group of hosts. Then this past year, Will Smith got up from his seat and slapped Chris Rock when he presented an award. Now the Academy of...
‘The Handmaid’s Tale’: Elisabeth Moss’ Listened to Billie Eilish’s ‘Bury a Friend’ ‘a Lot’ While Making the Show
Billie Eilish's 'Bury a Friend' closed out 'The Handmaid's Tale' Season 5 and Elisabeth Moss listened to the song quite a bit while making the show.
First Promo for Dave Chappelle Hosting “SNL” Strangely Devoid of Nearly All Cast Members
How excited is the cast of “SNL” about Dave Chappelle hosting this weekend?. The first promo for Chappelle’s appearance came on Monday and it was just clips. The second one just dropped and it’s mostly Chappelle with a little bit of Kenan Thompson– wearing a gigantic cross — at the end.
Is Kevin Costner Leaving “Yellowstone”? He Didn’t Attend NY Premiere, Reports Say He’s Not in Many Scenes of New Episodes
Is Kevin Costner getting ready to exit “Yellowstone”? I wouldn’t be surprised. Costner didn’t attend the show’s big premiere last week in New York. Reports and reviews of the first episodes of season 5 — coming this Sunday — say he’s not in many scenes. His character, John Dutton, is now the governor of Montana. (LOL.)
