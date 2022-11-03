ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

UPDATED Bill & Hillary Clinton, Tom Hanks, Woody Harrelson, Mark Zuckerberg, Michael Stipe Hit the Beacon for Bono’s Book Launch

By Roger Friedman
Showbiz411
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Showbiz411

NY PR Legend Bobby Zarem Gets a Hilarious, Touching Send Off with Stars, Media Pals from All Over

He loved New York. Bobby Zarem died in September 2021 so on Monday night his famous friends celebrated him at Michael’s restaurant in midtown Manhattan. “Downton Abbey” star Elizabeth McGovern and her director husband Simon Curtis (“My Week with Marilyn”) came right over after landing from their London flight. Broadway star Melissa Errico and husband Patrick McEnroe, super model Christy Turlington, “Knots Landing” star Michele Lee, Linda Janklow (her late husband was legendary literary agent Mort Janklow) were among the celebrity guests.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Showbiz411

Review: Everything, Everywhere and Nowhere All at Once: Hype Can’t Make Michelle Yeoh Movie Work

I’d like to think that great actors like Michelle Yeoh and James Hung knew what was going on when they made “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” But I doubt it. A hit — $60 million in the US– Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert’s cult film is all over the place, visually stunning but totally incoherent. It’s a 45 minute film about family loyalty, forgiveness and acceptance tacked onto almost two hours of random flashes of brilliance.
Showbiz411

Is Kevin Costner Leaving “Yellowstone”? He Didn’t Attend NY Premiere, Reports Say He’s Not in Many Scenes of New Episodes

Is Kevin Costner getting ready to exit “Yellowstone”? I wouldn’t be surprised. Costner didn’t attend the show’s big premiere last week in New York. Reports and reviews of the first episodes of season 5 — coming this Sunday — say he’s not in many scenes. His character, John Dutton, is now the governor of Montana. (LOL.)
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy