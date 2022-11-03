UPDATED Bill & Hillary Clinton, Tom Hanks, Woody Harrelson, Mark Zuckerberg, Michael Stipe Hit the Beacon for Bono’s Book Launch

I’d like to think that great actors like Michelle Yeoh and James Hung knew what was going on when they made “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” But I doubt it. A hit — $60 million in the US– Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert’s cult film is all over the place, visually stunning but totally incoherent. It’s a 45 minute film about family loyalty, forgiveness and acceptance tacked onto almost two hours of random flashes of brilliance.

1 DAY AGO