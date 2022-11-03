Read full article on original website
Yes, it’s the economy, but the state of democracy, abortion and Ukraine loom large as issues before 2022 midterms
The 2022 midterm elections, perhaps more than most in recent American history, present voters with a multitude of pressing issues to consider as they prepare to vote. These issues range from abortion to rising inflation, energy costs to the state of American democracy.
Over 120 leaders at climate talks, Egypt positive on protest
BERLIN (AP) — More than 120 world leaders will attend this year’s U.N. climate talks and requests by environmental activists to stage a rally during the event would be responded to “positively,” host Egypt said Friday. Veteran diplomat Wael Aboulmagd, who heads the Egyptian delegation, told...
Guest: President Washington warned us about choosing power over people
George Washington took office in 1789 as the first elected president of the United States. He chose to be called president ― not accepting any title attributable to a monarch or autocrat. Another may have relished the power and stayed in office indefinitely, but Washington was committed to a peaceful transition of power. The efforts of our Founding Fathers have ensured this transition for the past 230 years. It has been put in jeopardy. Democracy is under threat. Sadly, from within. ...
Global statesmen: Only diplomacy can end Ukraine war
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Only dialogue and diplomacy can end the devastating war in Ukraine, with total victory on the battlefield impossible for either warring party, members of a group of prominent former world leaders founded by Nelson Mandela said Friday. The group, known as The Elders, delivered that...
Ukrainians face nuclear threat with grit and dark humor
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Dmytro Bondarenko is ready for the worst. He’s filled the storage area under his fold-up bed and just about every other nook of his apartment in eastern Kyiv with water and nonperishable food. There are rolls of packing tape to seal the windows from radioactive fallout. He has a gas-fired camping stove and walkie-talkies.
Japan to keep stake in Russian energy project in Sakhalin
TOKYO (AP) — A Japanese consortium has decided to retain its stake in the new Russian operator of the Sakhalin-1 oil and gas project and is set to notify Moscow, moving to secure stable energy supplies for resource-scarce Japan. “It’s an extremely important project,” Economy and Industry Minister Yasutoshi...
UN chief warns planet is heading toward `climate chaos’
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned Thursday that the planet is heading toward irreversible “climate chaos” and urged global leaders at the upcoming climate summit in Egypt to put the world back on track to cut emissions, keep promises on climate financing and help developing countries speed their transition to renewable energy.
Russia-Ukraine war live: Kyiv mayor tells residents to prepare for the worst
Residents warned they must prepare for having no electricity, water or heating as temperatures drop below freezing
