Iowa State

Japan to keep stake in Russian energy project in Sakhalin

TOKYO (AP) — A Japanese consortium has decided to retain its stake in the new Russian operator of the Sakhalin-1 oil and gas project and is set to notify Moscow, moving to secure stable energy supplies for resource-scarce Japan. “It’s an extremely important project,” Economy and Industry Minister Yasutoshi...
Qualcomm, Altice fall; Booking Holdings, Crocs rise

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:. Qualcomm Inc., down $8.62 to $103.88. The chipmaker gave investors a weak profit and revenue forecast. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., down $8.30 to $51.96. The information technology consulting and outsourcing firm trimmed its financial forecasts...
Spanberger, Vega in tight race for Virginia’s 7th District

STAFFORD, Va. (AP) — While campaigning recently for Democrat Abigail Spanberger in northern Virginia’s competitive 7th Congressional District, U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine made the case that the former CIA officer and two-term incumbent had carved out a dramatically outsized influence during her relatively short tenure. He also had...
