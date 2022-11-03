Read full article on original website
After no Powerball winner, jackpot grows to $1.9B
The grand prize now stands at $1.9 billion with a cash option of $929.1 million for the next drawing on Monday, Nov. 7.
Democrats spin Kathy Hochul’s narrowing lead as a good sign in New York: ‘Wake-up call’
Democrat Kathy Hochul is spinning her narrowing lead in New York as a signal for her base to turn out on Election Day as challenger Lee Zeldin closes is to within 4 points.
WNYT
Hong Kong’s shares soar 7.4% after Chinese news report saying local officials were told to dial back COVID controls.
HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong’s shares soar 7.4% after Chinese news report saying local officials were told to dial back COVID controls. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
WNYT
Wisconsin Sen. Johnson pushed tax cut, bought properties
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Republican Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin was pushing for a tax cut provision in 2017 that benefitted his former plastics company and many others as his family was acquiring properties around the country, a newspaper review of property records revealed. The tax cut to companies called...
With competing Florida rallies Sunday, Trump and DeSantis preview a potential GOP presidential primary showdown
In a preview of a potential Republican presidential primary showdown, Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis will hold dueling Florida rallies on Sunday as the two men battle for supremacy of the Sunshine State and the heart of the GOP.
