MLB
What comes next for Royals' coaching staff?
KANSAS CITY -- Thursday was an instrumental day for the Royals, as Matt Quatraro was formally introduced as the Royals’ 18th manager in franchise history in a news conference at Kauffman Stadium. He met with media in small groups, walked through the Royals' clubhouse and went out to the...
MLB
5 key storylines for a potentially decisive Game 6
Game 5 was the riveting, sweating-out-every-pitch madhouse spectacle this World Series had been waiting for, complete with clutch hits, superstars showing out and one of the greatest (and most important) defensive plays in recent World Series history. It all ended with the Astros taking a 3-2 series lead and heading back to Houston with a chance to win the second World Series in their history.
MLB
Framber brings calm demeanor into crucial Game 6
Framber Valdez isn’t the ace of the Astros rotation yet, but he certainly pitches like one. Who better to get the ball against the Phillies in Game 6 of the World Series with a chance to put it away?. Houston is 3-0 this postseason when Valdez starts. His work...
MLB
With extra rest, Wheeler feeling good ahead of Game 6 start
PHILADELPHIA -- Nobody really knows what Zack Wheeler will have Saturday night in Game 6 of the World Series. Maybe even he doesn’t know. But the Phillies hope it’s enough, because they need Wheeler to save their season after they lost Thursday night to the Astros, 3-2, in Game 5 of the World Series at Citizens Bank Park. Houston leads the best-of-seven series, 3-2, with Games 6 and 7 this weekend at Minute Maid Park. Only eight teams in baseball history have won a best-of-seven World Series by winning Games 6 and (possibly) 7 on the road.
MLB
Suárez ready for any role with WS on the line
PHILADELPHIA -- In a perfect world, the Phillies will start Zack Wheeler on Saturday in Game 6 of the World Series and Ranger Suárez on Sunday in an if-necessary Game 7. But needing to win consecutive games in Houston to claim the franchise's first World Series title since 2008, Philadelphia manager Rob Thomson knows he may need to improvise.
MLB
Lights-out Astros 'pen posts historically low postseason ERA
The Astros’ bullpen was the best in baseball during the regular season. In the postseason, en route to winning a World Series title with a 4-1 victory over the Phillies on Saturday, calling Houston’s relievers dominant seems like a gross understatement. Among 94 teams that saw their bullpens...
MLB
Wheeler dominant before early hook adds to Phils' what-ifs
HOUSTON -- In order for the Phillies to save their season at Minute Maid Park on Saturday night, they needed their ace, Zack Wheeler, at his very best in the biggest start of his life. It’s just that nobody -- perhaps not even Wheeler himself -- seemed to know what to expect after the right-hander showed significantly diminished velocity in Game 2 while dealing with self-professed arm fatigue.
MLB
Bats, bullpen among Marlins' offseason needs
MIAMI -- Skip Schumaker's introductory press conference centered around talk of creating a winning culture year in and year out, so how might the Marlins go about that?. It begins this Hot Stove season, and while general manager Kim Ng and chairman/principal owner Bruce Sherman didn't provide names of potential targets, the areas of improvement were laid out: offense and bullpen.
MLB
After K-less streak ends, Gurriel exits with knee discomfort
PHILADELPHIA -- Yuli Gurriel exited early from the Astros’ 3-2 win over the Phillies in Thursday’s Game 5 of the World Series, having experienced right knee discomfort following a seventh-inning rundown play. But the veteran first baseman hopes to return to the lineup for Game 6 on Saturday, when Houston seeks the second championship in franchise history.
MLB
Bregman, Maldonado weather injuries to take WS title
HOUSTON -- It’s a good thing for the Astros they were able to finish off the Phillies in six games in the World Series. Following Houston’s 4-1 win over Philadelphia in Game 6 on Saturday night, Astros third baseman Alex Bregman said that he fears he broke his left index finger on his slide into second base in the eighth inning, which would have put him out for a potential Game 7 on Sunday night. What’s more, veteran catcher Martín Maldonado said he will undergo surgery next week to repair a sports hernia, in addition to having played with a broken bone in his right hand since Aug. 28.
MLB
Longtime fan snags Alvarez HR ball: 'This is staying with me'
HOUSTON -- It was about 9:45 a.m. on Saturday when Jim Rice got a call from his boss, who could no longer make it to Minute Maid Park for Game 6 of the World Series. That phone call forever cemented Rice in the history of his favorite team. Rice, the...
MLB
Astros foresaw Alvarez's moment: 'You're the man today'
HOUSTON -- Yordan Alvarez didn’t know he was in for a big night in Game 6 of the World Series, but apparently everyone else around him had an inkling what was about to happen. Long before Alvarez hit a majestic 450-foot home run that all but sealed the Astros’...
MLB
The Mariners' defining moment of '22
SEATTLE -- Though the Mariners’ ambitions of still being in the dance by playing in the World Series will have to wait another year, there’s no denying that despite an earlier-than-hoped-for exit, 2022 was a hugely successful season. Here’s a look back on some of the highlights:
MLB
LCS and World Series MVPs in same postseason
Bumgarner pitched a shutout in the WC Game, allowed 3 runs over 2 starts in the NLCS, then started World Series G1 and G5 and tossed 68 relief pitches to hold a 1-run lead in G7. 1997 Marlins: Livan Hernandez. In G5 of a tied NLCS, Hernandez outdueled Greg Maddux...
MLB
Peña's huge night adds new chapter to superb rookie season
PHILADELPHIA -- The beauty of Jeremy Peña’s sensational postseason is that the Astros’ newcomer has spent none of it looking over his shoulder, except perhaps while making another terrific defensive play. In Peña’s mind, the challenge was never to fill someone else’s shoes; it was all about...
MLB
How Castellanos became postseason's fielding star
The first time he did it, we thought, well, even the weakest Major League defender is still a Major League defender. The second time he did it, we thought maybe he was just making an easy play look harder than it needed to be, as poor defenders often do. But then came the third time, in the biggest spot, and all of a sudden, we’re typing words we never thought were possible: Nick Castellanos is playing like a defensive superstar this postseason.
MLB
Injured Gurriel replaced by Lee on Astros' roster
HOUSTON -- Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel, who exited Game 5 of the World Series early with a right knee injury, was taken off the team’s roster due to a right MCL sprain and was replaced by rookie catcher Korey Lee. Houston manager Dusty Baker said Gurriel ran on the field earlier Saturday to test his knee.
MLB
'22 WS shows that momentum is real ... or is it?
HOUSTON -- J.T. Realmuto’s 10th-inning home run that won Game 1 for the Phillies was either heart-stabbing or exhilarating, depending on which fan base’s viewpoint you were peering through. There were plenty of other superlatives used to describe that game, too, including this one, which we hear plenty...
MLB
One milestone remains for Dusty: 'Yeah, it matters'
HOUSTON -- Dusty Baker had come to terms with the fact his baseball career was probably over when the Nationals didn’t bring him back as manager after the 2017 season. He likely wasn’t going to get 2,000 wins or win a World Series as a manager, which were the only two accomplishments missing from his resume following 22 years of managing.
MLB
Pressly secures 5-out save as Baker gets aggressive with 'pen
PHILADELPHIA -- As Ryan Pressly walked off the field following the eighth inning of World Series Game 5 on Thursday, he did not emote. Pressly did not seek or accept congratulations from his teammates. He simply marched to the dugout, head unmoving, and took a seat. There was additional work...
