HPD Officer Jason Campbell Suspended After Releasing Driver Who Killed PedestrianLarry LeaseHouston, TX
Houston Astros Fans Celebrate Outside Minute Maid Parkhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Houston man wins $75 million in largest payout in sports neeting historyAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.Ellen EastwoodAustin, TX
Daddy’s Chicken Shack Set to Expand Further Into Houston After Inking its 7th Development DealMadocHouston, TX
Astros' Peña 1st rookie hitter to win World Series MVP
HOUSTON — (AP) — Jeremy Peña's key to success was keeping his head dry. Capping a freshman season like no other, he became the first rookie position player to win a World Series MVP award Saturday night after hitting .400 in the Houston Astros' six-game victory over the Philadelphia Phillies.
Houston Chronicle
Houston Astros 1B Yuli Gurriel out for rest of World Series
The Houston Astros will be without one of the longtime mainstays of their lineup for the remainder of this year's World Series. Veteran first baseman Yuli Gurriel—who along with Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman, Justin Verlander and Lance McCullers Jr., is one of five remaining members from the team's 2017 championship run—will miss the rest of the Fall Classic after suffering an injury during Game 5 on Thursday.
Click2Houston.com
WORLD SERIES CHAMPS: Astros are World Champions after defeating the Phillies in Game 6 at Minute Maid Park
Five years after the Houston Astros won the World Series on the road, the team delivered a championship performance in front of a home crowd at Minute Maid Park Saturday night. The Astros won four runs to one. WATCH KPRC 2+ LIVE COVERAGE OF THE VICTORY. INNING BY INNING RECAP...
KOLD-TV
Alvarez blasts Astros to World Series title vs Phillies
HOUSTON (AP) - Yordan Alvarez hit a moon shot that sent Space City into a frenzy, and the Houston Astros to their second World Series title. While the stain on Houston’s first championship might never completely fade, Alvarez’s majestic three-run homer helped fashion a fresh crown for the Astros -- and the first for Dusty Baker as manager -- in a 4-1 win over the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6 on Saturday night.
thecomeback.com
MLB world reacts to Houston Astros winning World Series
For the second time in six years (and the second time in franchise history), the Houston Astros are World Series champions. Houston took down the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 in Game 6 on Saturday night at Minute Maid Park. The Astros trailed 2-1 in the series, but they threw a no-hitter...
Yardbarker
Jose Altuve Hypes Up Jeremy Pena In A Must-See Way
The Houston Astros lost a franchise icon in Carlos Correa when he chose to sign with the Minnesota Twins this past offseason. But they had somebody waiting in the wings who was ready to claim the job for his own in Jeremy Pena. During the regular season, Pena hit .253...
MLB
What comes next for Royals' coaching staff?
KANSAS CITY -- Thursday was an instrumental day for the Royals, as Matt Quatraro was formally introduced as the Royals’ 18th manager in franchise history in a news conference at Kauffman Stadium. He met with media in small groups, walked through the Royals' clubhouse and went out to the...
Houston Astros win World Series, defeating Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6
The Houston Astros are World Series champions, defeating the Philadelphia Phillies in six games with a 4-1 victory on Saturday
CBS Sports
2022 World Series MVP: Astros' Jeremy Peña becomes third rookie to win postseason honor
The Houston Astros are the 2022 World Series champions and rookie shortstop Jeremy Peña is the World Series MVP. Peña was named World Series MVP after going 2 for 4 in the Game 6 win over the Philadelphia Phillies (HOU 4, PHI 1) and 10 for 25 (.400) with a home run in the series. He played splendid defense at shortstop as well.
MLB
The most clutch postseason performances
Players spend six months working their way through hot and cold streaks hoping to finish the year with solid all-around numbers. But it's just a few weeks in October that can cement a player's legacy in the eyes of both fans and the history books. Some postseason heroes were already...
MLB
Lights-out Astros 'pen posts historically low postseason ERA
The Astros’ bullpen was the best in baseball during the regular season. In the postseason, en route to winning a World Series title with a 4-1 victory over the Phillies on Saturday, calling Houston’s relievers dominant seems like a gross understatement. Among 94 teams that saw their bullpens...
MLB
Verlander collects elusive WS win: 'Just an incredible feeling'
PHILADELPHIA -- Justin Verlander has come to trust the round numbers on his baseball odometer -- thousands of innings across hundreds of previous starts offering the understanding that he has probably experienced something similar in the past. At this stage of a veteran’s career, few firsts are still available to achieve, and Thursday proved to be his most meaningful.
MLB
Injured Gurriel replaced by Lee on Astros' roster
HOUSTON -- Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel, who exited Game 5 of the World Series early with a right knee injury, was taken off the team’s roster due to a right MCL sprain and was replaced by rookie catcher Korey Lee. Houston manager Dusty Baker said Gurriel ran on the field earlier Saturday to test his knee.
MLB
After K-less streak ends, Gurriel exits with knee discomfort
PHILADELPHIA -- Yuli Gurriel exited early from the Astros’ 3-2 win over the Phillies in Thursday’s Game 5 of the World Series, having experienced right knee discomfort following a seventh-inning rundown play. But the veteran first baseman hopes to return to the lineup for Game 6 on Saturday, when Houston seeks the second championship in franchise history.
MLB
Out of this World! Astros finish off Phils for Series title
HOUSTON -- The sound had been brewing and building in the throats of orange-clad Astros fans for years. Five years ago, they had watched their beloved ballclub win a World Series from afar. Then they had seen that title turn from outright triumph to contentious talking point, and they had watched two other teams claim and celebrate Series crowns of their own right here in Minute Maid Park.
MLB
Trio of Cardinals prospects putting on a show in AFL
MESA, Ariz. – When the Cardinals organized a group of players to undergo further seasoning during the 2022 iteration of the Arizona Fall League, they sent talent in droves. The triumvirate of Jordan Walker, Masyn Winn and Mike Antico all put their wide-ranging skill sets on display for Salt River during a 4-3 extra-inning defeat to Mesa at Sloan Park on Thursday night.
FOX Sports
2022 World Series top plays: Astros outshine Phillies in Game 5
The Houston Astros outlasted the Philadelphia Phillies 3-2 on Thursday in Game 5 of the 2022 World Series to take a 3-2 series lead headed into Game 6. Justin Verlander made his fourth start of the postseason and second in the World Series for the Astros. He finished with six strikeouts in five innings pitched, allowing just four hits and only one run — a leadoff homer.
MLB
Bats, bullpen among Marlins' offseason needs
MIAMI -- Skip Schumaker's introductory press conference centered around talk of creating a winning culture year in and year out, so how might the Marlins go about that?. It begins this Hot Stove season, and while general manager Kim Ng and chairman/principal owner Bruce Sherman didn't provide names of potential targets, the areas of improvement were laid out: offense and bullpen.
MLB
Alvarado-Alvarez showdown turns tide on Phils
HOUSTON -- It all happened so quickly that Zack Wheeler didn’t even have time to process the fact that his manager, Rob Thomson, was quietly striding out from the third-base dugout at Minute Maid Park, ready to take the ball from his hand. Wheeler wanted to stay in --...
MLB
Yordan's bat, Dusty's toothpicks among WS artifacts sent to Hall of Fame
The Astros and Phillies added a 118th chapter to the long and rich history of the World Series with Houston's six-game victory, which was capped off with a 4-1 win over Philadelphia at Minute Maid Park on Saturday night. As has become customary following the conclusion of each year's Fall Classic, certain artifacts from the Series are headed to the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, N.Y.
