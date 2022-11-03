PHILADELPHIA -- Nobody really knows what Zack Wheeler will have Saturday night in Game 6 of the World Series. Maybe even he doesn’t know. But the Phillies hope it’s enough, because they need Wheeler to save their season after they lost Thursday night to the Astros, 3-2, in Game 5 of the World Series at Citizens Bank Park. Houston leads the best-of-seven series, 3-2, with Games 6 and 7 this weekend at Minute Maid Park. Only eight teams in baseball history have won a best-of-seven World Series by winning Games 6 and (possibly) 7 on the road.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO