Two Police Officers on leave after Graphic Brutalization of Complying Suspect during arrestBLOCK WORK MEDIAPhoenix, AZ
Fast Growing Chicken Sandwich Chain Coming to TownGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Phoenix Pagan Pride Day: A Chance to Know Your NeighborsSuzy Jacobson CherryPhoenix, AZ
Phoenix Highway Closures This Weekend - Delays on I-17 Southbound in North Phoenix and Loop 101 in North ScottsdaleMark HakePhoenix, AZ
MLB
Yordan's bat, Dusty's toothpicks among WS artifacts sent to Hall of Fame
The Astros and Phillies added a 118th chapter to the long and rich history of the World Series with Houston's six-game victory, which was capped off with a 4-1 win over Philadelphia at Minute Maid Park on Saturday night. As has become customary following the conclusion of each year's Fall Classic, certain artifacts from the Series are headed to the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, N.Y.
MLB
'A lot to be proud of': Phils' wild ride ends in heartbreak
HOUSTON -- The Phillies wanted one more beer together, one more chat. So they pulled their chairs into a semicircle in a corner of the visitors’ clubhouse late Saturday night at Minute Maid Park. There were seven or eight of them, depending on the moment, including Kyle Schwarber, Rhys Hoskins, Nick Castellanos, Alec Bohm, Garrett Stubbs, Matt Vierling, Darick Hall and Corey Knebel. A two-minute walk from that spot, on the field, the Astros celebrated their second World Series championship in six seasons, following a 4-1 victory over the Phillies in Game 6.
MLB
Trio of Cardinals prospects putting on a show in AFL
MESA, Ariz. – When the Cardinals organized a group of players to undergo further seasoning during the 2022 iteration of the Arizona Fall League, they sent talent in droves. The triumvirate of Jordan Walker, Masyn Winn and Mike Antico all put their wide-ranging skill sets on display for Salt River during a 4-3 extra-inning defeat to Mesa at Sloan Park on Thursday night.
MLB
Out of this World! Astros finish off Phils for Series title
HOUSTON -- The sound had been brewing and building in the throats of orange-clad Astros fans for years. Five years ago, they had watched their beloved ballclub win a World Series from afar. Then they had seen that title turn from outright triumph to contentious talking point, and they had watched two other teams claim and celebrate Series crowns of their own right here in Minute Maid Park.
MLB
The lowdown on potential FA SS Xander Bogaerts
It's not a stretch to say that Xander Bogaerts is one of the best players in the long, decorated history of the Boston Red Sox. A two-time World Series champion, only four Red Sox have accrued more WAR since 2000: David Ortiz, Pedro Martinez, Dustin Pedroia and Mookie Betts. The...
MLB
The most clutch postseason performances
Players spend six months working their way through hot and cold streaks hoping to finish the year with solid all-around numbers. But it's just a few weeks in October that can cement a player's legacy in the eyes of both fans and the history books. Some postseason heroes were already...
MLB
Alvarado-Alvarez showdown turns tide on Phils
HOUSTON -- It all happened so quickly that Zack Wheeler didn’t even have time to process the fact that his manager, Rob Thomson, was quietly striding out from the third-base dugout at Minute Maid Park, ready to take the ball from his hand. Wheeler wanted to stay in --...
MLB
Longtime fan snags Alvarez HR ball: 'This is staying with me'
HOUSTON -- It was about 9:45 a.m. on Saturday when Jim Rice got a call from his boss, who could no longer make it to Minute Maid Park for Game 6 of the World Series. That phone call forever cemented Rice in the history of his favorite team. Rice, the...
MLB
What the Rays need to add this offseason
ST. PETERSBURG -- The World Series is winding down, which means it’s time for the Rays to start constructing their roster for next year. Here’s a quick primer as the Hot Stove season begins. Which players have contract options?. Longtime center fielder Kevin Kiermaier has a $13 million...
MLB
Wheeler dominant before early hook adds to Phils' what-ifs
HOUSTON -- In order for the Phillies to save their season at Minute Maid Park on Saturday night, they needed their ace, Zack Wheeler, at his very best in the biggest start of his life. It’s just that nobody -- perhaps not even Wheeler himself -- seemed to know what to expect after the right-hander showed significantly diminished velocity in Game 2 while dealing with self-professed arm fatigue.
MLB
Working back from injuries, Brewers' Ward cherishing time in AFL
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- A lot was on Je’Von Ward’s mind as he took his time trotting up the first-base line and watched a ball off his bat sail deep into the Scottsdale night. There was the Tommy John surgery on his right elbow in September 2021. There was...
MLB
Baseball world celebrates Dusty's historic WS title
After winning his first World Series title as a manager in a 4-1 victory over the Phillies at Minute Maid Park on Saturday night, Astros skipper Dusty Baker was overjoyed. When right fielder Kyle Tucker caught the last out, Baker's coaching and support staff jumped all over him in the dugout as he held on to the railing to avoid toppling over.
MLB
With extra rest, Wheeler feeling good ahead of Game 6 start
PHILADELPHIA -- Nobody really knows what Zack Wheeler will have Saturday night in Game 6 of the World Series. Maybe even he doesn’t know. But the Phillies hope it’s enough, because they need Wheeler to save their season after they lost Thursday night to the Astros, 3-2, in Game 5 of the World Series at Citizens Bank Park. Houston leads the best-of-seven series, 3-2, with Games 6 and 7 this weekend at Minute Maid Park. Only eight teams in baseball history have won a best-of-seven World Series by winning Games 6 and (possibly) 7 on the road.
MLB
Greene nabs coveted Tiger of the Year award
DETROIT -- For the first time since Mark Fidrych, the Tiger of the Year winner is a rookie. Riley Greene, who made his Major League debut on June 18 and immediately became a key cog in Detroit’s lineup and outfield, won this year’s honor in a wide-open vote by members of the Detroit chapter of the Baseball Writers Association of America.
MLB
Pirates' Priester finishing strong in AFL
SURPRISE, Ariz. -- Just hours before Quinn Priester toed the rubber for his sixth start with Surprise, he was named to the Fall Stars Game roster. The highest-ranked pitcher on hand for the fall circuit per MLB Pipeline (No. 44 overall), the achievement is a cherry on top of a season that saw the 2019 first-rounder climb as high as Triple-A, leaving him knocking on the PNC Park gates.
MLB
5 Guardians prospects to keep an eye on
This story was excerpted from Mandy Bell's Guardians Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The strength of the Guardians’ Minor League system has blossomed over the last few years. We saw so many of the biggest prospects in the organization this past year, considering 17 players made their Major League debuts.
MLB
Injured Gurriel replaced by Lee on Astros' roster
HOUSTON -- Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel, who exited Game 5 of the World Series early with a right knee injury, was taken off the team’s roster due to a right MCL sprain and was replaced by rookie catcher Korey Lee. Houston manager Dusty Baker said Gurriel ran on the field earlier Saturday to test his knee.
MLB
How can Blue Jays go from good to great?
TORONTO -- The moment the World Series ends, the clock begins to tick on the MLB offseason. The Blue Jays don’t have a long shopping list. But as this organization looks to make the jump from good to great, each move will be important. Money matters, too, as this young core grows more expensive alongside the major contracts added in recent years.
MLB
Lights-out Astros 'pen posts historically low postseason ERA
The Astros’ bullpen was the best in baseball during the regular season. In the postseason, en route to winning a World Series title with a 4-1 victory over the Phillies on Saturday, calling Houston’s relievers dominant seems like a gross understatement. Among 94 teams that saw their bullpens...
MLB
Bats, bullpen among Marlins' offseason needs
MIAMI -- Skip Schumaker's introductory press conference centered around talk of creating a winning culture year in and year out, so how might the Marlins go about that?. It begins this Hot Stove season, and while general manager Kim Ng and chairman/principal owner Bruce Sherman didn't provide names of potential targets, the areas of improvement were laid out: offense and bullpen.
