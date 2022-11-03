Read full article on original website
Astros items headed to Hall of Fame following historic no-hitter World Series Game 4
Game 4 is one that Astros fans will never forget! Now, parts of it will live in the National Baseball Hall of Fame.
Yardbarker
Alex Bregman Comments On Astros Game 4 No-Hitter
The World Series is tied at two games apiece following a statement win in Game 4 of the World Series by the Houston Astros. After the Philadelphia Phillies busted out for a 7-0 win in Game 3, Houston bounced back, throwing a combined no-hitter led by Cristian Javier, who got the start and threw six scoreless innings, striking out nine and walking just two.
KHOU
MLB closes roof on Minute Maid Park for World Series Game 6 between the Astros, Phillies
HOUSTON — As the Astros and Phillies come back to Houston for Game 6 of the World Series, Minute Maid Park is closing its roof. The teams are back in Houston after a day off Friday. Game 6 and, if necessary, Game 7, are at Minute Maid Park. MLB said the roof at Minute Maid will be closed for Game 6.
Houston Chronicle
Astros ace Justin Verlander finally exorcises World Series demons
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. One batter into his second World Series start of 2022, it appeared Thursday night would hold more of the same Fall Classic woes that have become oddly common for Justin Verlander throughout his storied career. Then the Houston Astros...
Sporting News
Astros vs. Phillies live score, updates, highlights from Game 5 of 2022 World Series
After experiencing the highest of highs in a beatdown of the Astros in Game 3 of the World Series, the Phillies came crashing down in Game 4 by becoming the second team in World Series history to be no-hit. It was a combined effort by the Astros, with Cristian Javier...
MLB
Bregman, Maldonado weather injuries to take WS title
HOUSTON -- It’s a good thing for the Astros they were able to finish off the Phillies in six games in the World Series. Following Houston’s 4-1 win over Philadelphia in Game 6 on Saturday night, Astros third baseman Alex Bregman said that he fears he broke his left index finger on his slide into second base in the eighth inning, which would have put him out for a potential Game 7 on Sunday night. What’s more, veteran catcher Martín Maldonado said he will undergo surgery next week to repair a sports hernia, in addition to having played with a broken bone in his right hand since Aug. 28.
MLB
The story behind Maz's thrilling WS walk-off
NEW YORK -- There have been a handful of exciting walk-off hits to end World Series games, from Kirk Gibson’s Roy Hobbs moment in Game 1 against the Athletics in 1988 to Joe Carter’s Game 6 series-winning bomb against the Phillies five years later. But nothing tops the...
Sporting News
Streaker at World Series interrupts Game 5 between Phillies and Astros, tries to scale wall
Every now and again at major sporting events, a fan decides to try to steal the show. That was what one fan was hoping to do at Citizens Bank Park during the World Series. Midway through Game 5 between the Phillies and Astros on Thursday, a fan wearing a red and blue Chase Utley jersey decided to run out onto the field, interrupting play.
MLB
Injured Gurriel replaced by Lee on Astros' roster
HOUSTON -- Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel, who exited Game 5 of the World Series early with a right knee injury, was taken off the team’s roster due to a right MCL sprain and was replaced by rookie catcher Korey Lee. Houston manager Dusty Baker said Gurriel ran on the field earlier Saturday to test his knee.
MLB
'Sheer joy' as Baker gets 1st World Series title as manager
HOUSTON -- The final out of the 2022 World Series was sailing toward Astros right fielder Kyle Tucker, and in the dugout Dusty Baker -- ever the professional -- picked up his pen and wrote a final mark on his scorecard. By the time Nick Castellanos’ fly ball had settled into Tucker’s glove moments later, Baker was mobbed in the dugout by his coaching staff.
MLB
Alvarado-Alvarez showdown turns tide on Phils
HOUSTON -- It all happened so quickly that Zack Wheeler didn’t even have time to process the fact that his manager, Rob Thomson, was quietly striding out from the third-base dugout at Minute Maid Park, ready to take the ball from his hand. Wheeler wanted to stay in --...
MLB
9 astonishing facts about Dusty's World Series ring
Dusty Baker is a World Series-winning manager. The storied skipper first reached the Fall Classic in 2002 with the Giants, losing in seven games to the Angels. Nineteen years later, he returned with the Astros in 2021, but Atlanta took down Houston. Finally, in ‘22, he won it all.
MLB
'A lot to be proud of': Phils' wild ride ends in heartbreak
HOUSTON -- The Phillies wanted one more beer together, one more chat. So they pulled their chairs into a semicircle in a corner of the visitors’ clubhouse late Saturday night at Minute Maid Park. There were seven or eight of them, depending on the moment, including Kyle Schwarber, Rhys Hoskins, Nick Castellanos, Alec Bohm, Garrett Stubbs, Matt Vierling, Darick Hall and Corey Knebel. A two-minute walk from that spot, on the field, the Astros celebrated their second World Series championship in six seasons, following a 4-1 victory over the Phillies in Game 6.
MLB
Yordan's bat, Dusty's toothpicks among WS artifacts sent to Hall of Fame
The Astros and Phillies added a 118th chapter to the long and rich history of the World Series with Houston's six-game victory, which was capped off with a 4-1 win over Philadelphia at Minute Maid Park on Saturday night. As has become customary following the conclusion of each year's Fall Classic, certain artifacts from the Series are headed to the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, N.Y.
MLB
Super shortstop Peña makes history as World Series MVP
HOUSTON -- The crowd knew it long before the game was over and before the votes had been cast. Each time Jeremy Peña stepped to the plate during Game 6 of the World Series on Saturday night at Minute Maid Park, the chants rung out. “MVP! MVP! MVP!”. They...
MLB
Verlander collects elusive WS win: 'Just an incredible feeling'
PHILADELPHIA -- Justin Verlander has come to trust the round numbers on his baseball odometer -- thousands of innings across hundreds of previous starts offering the understanding that he has probably experienced something similar in the past. At this stage of a veteran’s career, few firsts are still available to achieve, and Thursday proved to be his most meaningful.
SB Nation
Yordan Alvarez demolishes home run, putting Astros on verge of World Series title
Game 6 of the World Series had potential to be the final one. The Astros came in with a 3-2 lead in the series and were returning home to Houston with a chance to clinch. However, early on, the game was a pitcher’s duel as Astros starter Framber Valdez and the Phillies’ Zack Wheeler trade zeroes and both came up with timely outs. That changed in a big way in the sixth inning.
MLB
5 key storylines for a potentially decisive Game 6
Game 5 was the riveting, sweating-out-every-pitch madhouse spectacle this World Series had been waiting for, complete with clutch hits, superstars showing out and one of the greatest (and most important) defensive plays in recent World Series history. It all ended with the Astros taking a 3-2 series lead and heading back to Houston with a chance to win the second World Series in their history.
MLB
On the brink, Phils frustrated by RISP struggles
PHILADELPHIA -- The Phillies' remarkable postseason run has featured its fair share of iconic home runs. Rhys Hoskins' epic bat spike against the Braves in Game 3 of the National League Division Series. Bryce Harper's go-ahead shot in the NL Championship Series clincher. J.T. Realmuto's game-winner in the 10th inning of Game 1 of the World Series. A World Series record-tying five homers in Game 3.
