HOUSTON -- It’s a good thing for the Astros they were able to finish off the Phillies in six games in the World Series. Following Houston’s 4-1 win over Philadelphia in Game 6 on Saturday night, Astros third baseman Alex Bregman said that he fears he broke his left index finger on his slide into second base in the eighth inning, which would have put him out for a potential Game 7 on Sunday night. What’s more, veteran catcher Martín Maldonado said he will undergo surgery next week to repair a sports hernia, in addition to having played with a broken bone in his right hand since Aug. 28.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 9 HOURS AGO