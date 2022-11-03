Read full article on original website
Trump defended hosting the Saudi-backed LIV golf tournament by saying 'We have human rights issues' too. Human rights experts agrees and say Trump himself was responsible for many during his presidency.
Human rights watchdogs have said for years that Trump's policies on everything from immigration to LGBTQ protections have had negative impacts.
Opinion: The VUCA election
In the late 1980s, strategists at the US Army War College popularized the acronym "VUCA" as a lens for viewing a world in turmoil. It stands for "volatility, uncertainty, complexity, and ambiguity." Or, as professors Nate Bennett and G. James Lemoine wrote years later, "Hey, it's crazy out there!" And it seems to apply to Tuesday's midterm elections
At global summits, Biden aims to assert America's leadership
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will aim to assert America’s global leadership during his upcoming trip to Southeast Asia that will be shadowed by a verdict on his presidency after Tuesday’s elections. The foreign policy challenges that have helped define Biden’s first two years in office -– Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the increasing influence of China -– will be on full display at a pair of summits in the region. Biden is preparing for a potential one-on-one meeting with a newly empowered Xi Jinping, who last month won an custom-shattering third term as China’s Community Party leader. Biden will also be confronted by global economic challenges at the Group of 20 summit, an annual gathering of leaders from the world’s largest economies. He also will try to assure the nearly dozen countries that are part of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations that the United States is invested in the region at a time when China is also stepping up its influence. The ASEAN summit is in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. Bali, Indonesia, is the site of the G-20 summit.
