News-Medical.net
Study estimates the quality of care for patients with long-term health conditions
The number of new diagnoses of rheumatoid arthritis fell by 20% in the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, new research suggests. The study, published today in The Lancet Rheumatology journal by researchers from King's College London, shows there could be as many as a fifth of new cases that have gone undiagnosed, with cases not jumping up above pre-2020 levels. This suggests many of these patients have not been seen by their GP or been reviewed by a hospital specialist. However, for patients who were diagnosed during the pandemic, there did not appear to be more delays in starting treatment.
News-Medical.net
Scientists illuminate the molecular events underlying childhood movement disorder
Scientists at the UNC School of Medicine and UNC Eshelman School of Pharmacy, in collaboration with a team from Queen Mary University of London, have illuminated the molecular events underlying an inherited movement and neurodegenerative disorder known as ARSACS – Autosomal recessive spastic ataxia of Charlevoix-Saguenay, named for two Quebec valleys where the first cases were found.
News-Medical.net
Study uncovers a novel instructive role for the entorhinal cortex
A longstanding question in neuroscience is how mammalian brains (including ours) adapt to external environments, information, and experiences. In a paradigm-shifting study published in Nature, researchers at the Jan and Dan Duncan Neurological Research Institute (Duncan NRI) at Texas Children's Hospital and Baylor College of Medicine have discovered the mechanistic steps underlying a new type of synaptic plasticity called behavioral timescale synaptic plasticity (BTSP). The study, led by Dr. Jeffrey Magee, professor at Baylor, who is also a Howard Hughes Medical Institute, and Duncan NRI investigator, reveals how the entorhinal cortex (EC) sends instructive signals to the hippocampus -; the brain region critical for spatial navigation, memory encoding, and consolidation -; and directs it to specifically re-organize the location and activity of a specific subset of its neurons to achieve altered behavior in response to its changing environment and spatial cues.
News-Medical.net
Persistent COVID-19 symptoms among South Africans infected during SARS-CoV-2 Beta, Delta and Omicron variant waves
In a recent study posted to the medRxiv* preprint server, researchers longitudinally followed up hospitalized (H) and non-hospitalized (NH) coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) patients six months after laboratory-confirmed severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infections to identify factors that increase the risk of post-COVID-19 condition (PCC) development in the South African (SA) population.
News-Medical.net
H pylori eradication protects against aspirin-associated peptic ulcer bleeding
A new study, led by experts at the University of Nottingham found that the risk of stomach bleeding caused by using aspirin long-term, can be reduced with a short course of antibiotics, potentially improving the safety of aspirin when used to prevent heart attacks, strokes and possibly some cancers. The...
News-Medical.net
Researchers provide insights on how to overcome resistance in cancer therapy
The latest developmental drugs, particularly for the use in oncology, rely on the targeted degradation of harmful pathogenic proteins. In a recent study, researchers at CeMM, the Research Center for Molecular Medicine of the Austrian Academy of Sciences, and the University of Dundee (UK) identify potential resistance mechanisms and provide insights on how to overcome them.
News-Medical.net
UAB researchers report lack of predictability for fecal microbial transplants without prior antibiotic therapy
A fecal microbial transplant -; giving a recipient fecal matter from a donor to change the recipient's gut microbial community in the colon -; has been a successful last resort therapy for people with recurrent Clostridium difficile infection after multiple rounds of suppressive antibiotics have eliminated the recipient microbial community.
News-Medical.net
Circadian disruption induces weight gain through changes in gut microbiota
In a recent study published in the journal Molecular Metabolism, researchers investigated the impact of environmental and genetic disruptions of the circadian rhythms on the peripheral circadian clock synchronization and microbiome oscillations in the gastrointestinal tract. Study: Original Article Genetic and environmental circadian disruption induce weight gain through changes in...
News-Medical.net
Accelerating Scientific Discoveries through Advanced Data Analysis Platforms
In this interview, we speak to Victor Wong, Chief Scientific Officer at Core Life Analytics, about their StratoMineRTM product and how it is helping researchers to rapidly process their data. Please could you introduce yourself and tell us about your journey to Core Life Analytics?. My name is Victor, and...
News-Medical.net
Charles River Laboratories: New Center Expands Cell and Gene Therapy Capabilities
In this interview, Niall Dinwoodie, Executive Director for Gene Therapy for Charles River in Europe discusses the opening of their new HQ Plasmid Center of Excellence at Alderley Park. The site which opened in October will support therapuetic developers with rapid access to high quality (HQ) plasmid DNA, a critical...
News-Medical.net
Champalimaud Foundation researcher wins the Eppendorf & Science Prize for Neurobiology
The international Eppendorf & Science Prize for Neurobiology, which was established in 2002 and awards $25,000 annually to young scientists who have advanced our understanding of the brain and nervous system, has selected Ana Filipa Cardoso as a prize finalist. Cardoso's essay describing her work will be published in Science magazine on 4 November, alongside the essays of a second finalist and the grand prize winner.
News-Medical.net
Researchers shed light on the key functions of innate immune cells
Inflammation and increased mucus production are typical symptoms of worm infections and allergies. This immune response involves our innate immune cells, but their exact functions are not yet fully understood. A research team from Charité – Universitätsmedizin Berlin has now shed light on the key tasks that these cells perform. In the study, which has been published in the journal Nature, the researchers also identify potential therapeutic approaches for the treatment of allergies.
News-Medical.net
Parental discord linked to children's genetic risk for alcohol problems
Parents can transmit a genetic risk for alcohol problems to their children not only directly, but also indirectly via genetically influenced aspects of the home environment, such as marital discord or divorce, according to a Rutgers researcher. The study, published in Molecular Psychiatry, found that children's exposure to parents' relationship...
News-Medical.net
Understanding the brain correlates of dissociative disorders
Trauma can cause dissociative symptoms-;such as having an out-of-body experience, or feeling emotionally numb-;that may help an individual cope in the short term but can have negative impacts if the symptoms persist for a long period of time. In a new study recently published in Neuropsychopharmacology, a team led by...
News-Medical.net
Health of mothers, fetuses, and children are all affected by the maternal environment
A recent editorial published in the journal BMC Medicine examined existing literature for associations between the mother's and offspring's health outcomes and a broad range of maternal characteristics related to pregnancy and postnatal phenotypes and complications. Study: Maternal factors during pregnancy influencing maternal, fetal, and childhood outcomes. Image Credit: Marc...
News-Medical.net
New closed-loop gene therapy approach to treat brain circuit disorders
On-demand expression of a gene that inhibits neuronal activity provides a way to reduce spontaneous seizures in mice, researchers report. In a new study, Yichen Qiu and colleagues present a closed-loop gene therapy approach to treat brain circuit disorders where only a subpopulation of neurons is problematically overactive, including epilepsy.
News-Medical.net
What is the correlation between specific COVID-19 clinical characteristics and anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibody titers?
In a recent study posted to Research Square* preprint server, researchers investigated the associations between clinical characteristics of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) and immunoglobulin G (IgG) antibodies against severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). Background. To date, more than 628 million COVID-19 cases have been recorded, with more than...
News-Medical.net
Gut microbiome of wild marten could serve as a tool to assess the health of wild ecosystems
A new study finds the microbial ecosystem in the guts of wild marten (Martes americana) that live in relatively pristine natural habitat is distinct from the gut microbiome of wild marten that live in areas that are more heavily impacted by human activity. The finding highlights an emerging tool that will allow researchers and wildlife managers to assess the health of wild ecosystems.
News-Medical.net
Blood pressure drug associated with lower risk of Alzheimer's disease in Black patients
Considering how patients from different ethnic groups respond to the same drug could be crucial to finding new Alzheimer's disease treatments – a disorder the Alzheimer's Association previously deemed a "silent epidemic" among Black adults. A Cleveland Clinic-led study published in Alzheimer's & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer's...
News-Medical.net
Researchers use brain organoids to show how SARS-CoV-2 virus infects cortical neurons
Using human brain organoids, an international team of researchers, led by scientists at University of California San Diego School of Medicine and Sanford Consortium, has shown how the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19 infects cortical neurons and specifically destroys their synapses -; the connections between brain cells that allow them to communicate with each other.
