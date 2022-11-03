Read full article on original website
News-Medical.net
Circadian disruption induces weight gain through changes in gut microbiota
In a recent study published in the journal Molecular Metabolism, researchers investigated the impact of environmental and genetic disruptions of the circadian rhythms on the peripheral circadian clock synchronization and microbiome oscillations in the gastrointestinal tract. Study: Original Article Genetic and environmental circadian disruption induce weight gain through changes in...
Vaccinations against COVID-19 lead to higher antibody concentrations in persons with vaccine reactions
After the second and third vaccinations against COVID-19, a significantly higher antibody concentration has been confirmed, while tolerability was good. This is the result of Lukas Perkhofer and co-authors in their study reported in Deutsches Ärzteblatt International. Several studies showed "fear of adverse effects" as the crucial determinant of...
Researchers use brain organoids to show how SARS-CoV-2 virus infects cortical neurons
Using human brain organoids, an international team of researchers, led by scientists at University of California San Diego School of Medicine and Sanford Consortium, has shown how the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19 infects cortical neurons and specifically destroys their synapses -; the connections between brain cells that allow them to communicate with each other.
Study explores the potential use of anti-thymic stromal lymphopoietin monoclonal antibody as an adjuvant in allergic immunotherapy
In a recent study published in the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology, a team of researchers from the United States (U.S.) investigated the impact of a monoclonal anti-thymic stromal lymphopoietin (TSLP) antibody on subcutaneous allergen immunotherapy (SCIT) efficacy among patients with allergic rhinitis. Background. A large portion of the...
New test detects low levels of pathogenic amphiphilic endotoxins
Researchers from the Harvard John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences (SEAS) have developed a fast and cost-effective method to test liquids for a ubiquitous family of chemical compounds known as amphiphiles, which are used to detect diseases such as early-stage tuberculosis and cancer as well as to detect toxins in drugs, food, medical devices and water supplies.
Novel monoclonal antibodies NA8 and NE12 can neutralize most SARS-CoV-2 variants and Omicron subvariants
In a recent study published in Cell Reports, researchers generated and characterized two monoclonal antibodies (NA8 and NE12) that target the receptor binding domain of the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) spike protein and exhibit neutralizing activity against major SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern. Background. Although the rapid development...
H pylori eradication protects against aspirin-associated peptic ulcer bleeding
A new study, led by experts at the University of Nottingham found that the risk of stomach bleeding caused by using aspirin long-term, can be reduced with a short course of antibiotics, potentially improving the safety of aspirin when used to prevent heart attacks, strokes and possibly some cancers. The...
Researchers identify therapies for multiple myeloma patients whose cancer relapses after CAR-T
Mount Sinai and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) researchers have identified therapies that can help patients with the blood cancer multiple myeloma who try an immunotherapy known as CAR-T only to find their cancer coming back afterwards. CAR-T, short for chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, enlists immune cells called...
Whole-genome sequencing is a more comprehensive prenatal test l BGI Perspectives
BGI-Research and the Maternal and Child Health Hospital of Hubei Province (MCHH) published whole-genome sequencing research results in npj Genomic Medicine. These results have revealed the genomic architecture of fetal central nervous system (CNS) anomalies systematically in a large cohort for the first time and shares how whole-genome sequencing may enhance detection of fetal CNS anomalies.
UAB researchers report lack of predictability for fecal microbial transplants without prior antibiotic therapy
A fecal microbial transplant -; giving a recipient fecal matter from a donor to change the recipient's gut microbial community in the colon -; has been a successful last resort therapy for people with recurrent Clostridium difficile infection after multiple rounds of suppressive antibiotics have eliminated the recipient microbial community.
New evaluation data shows the clinical utility of SOPHiA DDM Dx HRD Solution
SOPHiA GENETICS, a cloud-native software company in the healthcare space, debuted new data at the European Society of Gynaecological Oncology (ESGO) Congress as part of a poster (#PA-065) presented by Prof. Alexandre Harlé of the Institut de Cancérologie de Lorraine, France. The results show an evaluation of Homologous Recombination (HRD) detection supported by a deep learning algorithm in a clinical cohort of ovarian cancer patients treated with a PARP inhibitor. The new evaluation data show the clinical utility of the SOPHiA DDM™ Dx HRD Solution for accurate HRD testing.
Researchers provide insights on how to overcome resistance in cancer therapy
The latest developmental drugs, particularly for the use in oncology, rely on the targeted degradation of harmful pathogenic proteins. In a recent study, researchers at CeMM, the Research Center for Molecular Medicine of the Austrian Academy of Sciences, and the University of Dundee (UK) identify potential resistance mechanisms and provide insights on how to overcome them.
Study uncovers a novel instructive role for the entorhinal cortex
A longstanding question in neuroscience is how mammalian brains (including ours) adapt to external environments, information, and experiences. In a paradigm-shifting study published in Nature, researchers at the Jan and Dan Duncan Neurological Research Institute (Duncan NRI) at Texas Children's Hospital and Baylor College of Medicine have discovered the mechanistic steps underlying a new type of synaptic plasticity called behavioral timescale synaptic plasticity (BTSP). The study, led by Dr. Jeffrey Magee, professor at Baylor, who is also a Howard Hughes Medical Institute, and Duncan NRI investigator, reveals how the entorhinal cortex (EC) sends instructive signals to the hippocampus -; the brain region critical for spatial navigation, memory encoding, and consolidation -; and directs it to specifically re-organize the location and activity of a specific subset of its neurons to achieve altered behavior in response to its changing environment and spatial cues.
Scientists illuminate the molecular events underlying childhood movement disorder
Scientists at the UNC School of Medicine and UNC Eshelman School of Pharmacy, in collaboration with a team from Queen Mary University of London, have illuminated the molecular events underlying an inherited movement and neurodegenerative disorder known as ARSACS – Autosomal recessive spastic ataxia of Charlevoix-Saguenay, named for two Quebec valleys where the first cases were found.
The importance of LIMS for forensic applications
Achieving and maintaining accreditation is critical to forensic laboratories. There are numerous examples in the media of what happens when the quality of work is compromised. A forensic lab could not only lose its certification, but innocent people could be imprisoned, or guilty people may be set free only to commit new offenses.
Study finds low absolute risk of glomerular disease relapse associated with COVID-19 vaccination
Several reports have described a relapse of certain autoimmune kidney diseases in patients after they've received COVID-19 vaccines, but it's unclear if this association is real or a coincidence. In a recent population-level study published in JASN, investigators found that a second or third dose of COVID-19 vaccine was associated with higher relative risk but low absolute increased risk of disease relapse.
Accelerating Scientific Discoveries through Advanced Data Analysis Platforms
In this interview, we speak to Victor Wong, Chief Scientific Officer at Core Life Analytics, about their StratoMineRTM product and how it is helping researchers to rapidly process their data. Please could you introduce yourself and tell us about your journey to Core Life Analytics?. My name is Victor, and...
Novel platform allowing universal off-the-shelf T and NK cell access shows potential for immunotherapies
Recent advances in immunotherapy for cancer have stimulated a plethora of studies aimed at developing T cells (white blood cells) and Natural Killer (NK) cells (immune cells with enzymes that can kill tumor cells or cells infected with a virus) in-vitro from pluripotent stem cells-;cells that are able to self-renew by dividing and developing into the three primary groups of cells that make up a human body.
Environmental toxicants contribute to obesity and metabolic disease
In a recent study published in the Current Opinion in Pharmacology journal, researchers assessed the impact of environmental toxicants and brown adipose tissue (BAT) on obesity and metabolic disorders. Obesity results from higher energy intake compared to energy expenditure, which in turn results in an increase in adiposity. The calorie...
SARS-CoV-2 infections may induce neuroinflammation
In a recent study published in Cell Reports, researchers assessed the impact of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) on neuroinflammation. The causal virus of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), SARS-CoV-2, can cause many neurological problems in some patients. Yet, it is still unclear whether SARS-CoV-2 directly affects the brain or if central nervous system (CNS) sequelae result from systemic inflammatory reactions elicited by peripheral triggers.
