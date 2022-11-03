ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Candace Cameron Bure's Daughter Natasha Teams Up With Lori Loughlin's Daughter Olivia Jade For Another TikTok: Watch

By Stephanie Kaplan
 3 days ago
That's what friends are for! Candace Cameron Bure 's daughter Natasha received a little help from her good pal Olivia Jade Giannulli when it came to promoting her new tune, "Her, Instead."

The two young adults go way back, as Giannulli's mom is none other than Candace's Full House costar Lori Loughlin .

In the fun post from Tuesday, November 1, Natasha, 24, played her track and stared right at the camera before Giannulli, 23, came strutting through the door, waving her hand as if in a pageant. The YouTube star then broke out a few dance moves before disappearing from the frame as the singer started lip syncing to the track.

"Go stream my new song 'Her, Instead,'" Natasha wrote alongside the video. "Ily❤️."

Fans were excited to see the pair back on the same screen, with one fan commenting, "Oh my lanta my favourite duo is back in town!!!" Another wrote, "I feel like i’m watching DJ Tanner and Aunt Becky in another reality."

DAVE COULIER DID NOT THINK 'FULL HOUSE' COSTAR LORI LOUGHLIN WOULD ACTUALLY GO TO JAIL

While the ladies originally met through their mothers, they quickly formed a friendship of their own. "It's a fun, interesting dynamic," Natasha previously shared. "When you both [have] one of your parents on a show togethe r and then you're the same age and you are friends. It's super fun."

The budding singer even supported the Dancing With the Stars alum amid the backlash she received for her part in the college admissions scandal, as she knowingly participated with her parents in a scheme to facilitate her acceptance into USC. While Loughlin, 58, and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli , 59, each received prison sentences, Olivia Jade didn't get into any legal trouble.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BuAfe_0iwpm2uP00
mega

Nonetheless, she did issue an apology and explained she hopes to move forward with a fresh start.

"I'm not proud of the past at all. And I think when I first got the opportunity, I definitely thought about it a little bit, just like how would this look and is this something I should be doing," she noted last year, "but I also am a firm believer in second chances and redeeming yourself and showing a different side of yourself."

