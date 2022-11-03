ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bertie County, NC

Bertie Celebrates 300 this Saturday

By John Foley Staff Writer
Bertie Ledger-Advance
Bertie Ledger-Advance
 3 days ago

There are celebrations and then there are celebrations.

The Bertie County 300 year celebration is this Saturday, Nov. 5 and everyone is invited and encouraged to attend the heritage event.

Beginning at 11 a.m. on Granville Street and behind Windsor Town Hall, there will be 26 vendors, food trucks and other entertainment venues to excite the senses.

The event offers a full slate of excitement. Everyone, from everywhere is invited to partake in the historic celebration of past, present and future.

Events are scheduled to take place throughout the county showcasing the unique history of Bertie County’s 300 year past.

“We are very excited about the event. We have lined up a lot of vendors and the community is very excited,” said Bertie County Extension Director Billy Barrow, who has been instrumental in the planning of the event.

Live music, carriage rides, a bouncy house, games and prizes will highlight the downtown event. However, there are other events happening outside of Windsor and there will be transportation to and from Historic Hope Plantation throughout the day.

Since being formed in 1722, Bertie is one of the largest counties in North Carolina today, however, its only a fraction of its original size as it once played host to land that has since become present day Tyrell County, Edgecombe, Northampton and Hertford counties.

Since the earliest inhabitants were Native Americans, namely the Tuscarora and Meherrin Tribes, its only appropriate that Chief Jonathan Caudill will discuss a portion of Native American history.

Caudill will highlight Meherrin Tribal Cultural Heritage Experiences followed by a discussion of the Tuscarora Indians by Dr. Arwin D. Smallwood from NC A&T University. The discussions will be held at the Roanoke/Cashie River Center, which is located at 112 West Water St. in Windsor.

Hope Plantation and Roanoke Chowan Heritage Center located at 132 Hope House Road is the location to learn about slavery and Plantation Life in Bertie County.

House Tours of the Hope Mansion and King-Bazemore House are scheduled from 1-5 p.m. Explore the Hope Mansion and Heritage Center to see some of the most unique furniture from that time as well as colonial and Antebellum mini exhibits.

Although not a scheduled part of the event, the Granville Street mural is currently being painted. Citizens are encouraged to stop by and meet the artists, Andrew and Sarah McWilson, and while enjoying the history of the county, take a look at the McWilson’s artwork, sponsored in part by the Bertie Arts Council.

The Bertie Arts Council will be hosting a presentation on Bertie as a divided county during the Civil War. Gerald W. Thomas, author of “Divided Allegiances” and “Bertie in Blue: Bertie County’s Union Servicemen” will be the guest speaker. The Bertie Art Council is at 124 South King Street in Windsor.

This daylong event will take place from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5 throughout Bertie County. Festival activities, food and exhibits will take place in downtown Windsor around Granville Street.

Comments / 0

Related
kiss951.com

The North Carolina Whirligig Festival Returns This Weekend

North Carolina is no stranger to unique festivals. And one of the most uniquely named festivals in the state returns this weekend. It’s the North Carolina Whirligig Festival! This is an all-inclusive, two-day arts festival in Wilson, NC. Wilson is about 40 miles east of Raleigh. The festival showcases the arts of the region, including the NC Folk art known as Whirligigs that are created by local artist, Vollis Simpson. The Whirligigs the festival is named after are 20-50 feet tall. These unique pieces of art incorporate items such as highway and road signs, HVAC fans, bicycles, ceiling fans, various kinds of wood, steel rods, milkshake mixers, and many more.
WILSON, NC
Jamel El Amin

NC Rental assistance fraud widespread.

NC Hope Program paid $28, 000 to man in Texas in fraudulent claim. The funds were recoveredKGNS Television Screenshot. North Carolina- Nearly one year after the last application was accepted for assistance from North Carolina's Hope Grant program, law enforcement officials have begun an investigation into alleged fraud of the program in Halifax County.
HALIFAX COUNTY, NC
WNCT

African American Music event coming to Farmville on Nov. 11th

GREENVILLE, NC – Emerge Gallery is partnering with the Farmville Community Arts Council to host the November African American Music Series at the Paramount Theatre in Farmville. The event will celebrate African American Musicians with ties to Eastern North Carolina, with artistic director, Carroll V. Dashiell, Jr., and various musical guests. The event will be […]
FARMVILLE, NC
WITN

Greenville holiday show hopes to attract 12,000 visitors

Businesses across the east are trying to make up for losses from both the pandemic and inflation. What better time to do that than the holiday season?. The Down East Holiday Show in Greenville just kicked off their first night at 5 p.m. WITN stopped by this morning to talk to business owners about how recent years have affected their bottom line and how they hope this weekend helps.
GREENVILLE, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

Pets of the Week: Nov. 5, 2022

The Beaufort County animal shelter is open Mondays through Fridays, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays, the shelter will be closed unless an appointment is made before 5:00 p.m. Friday. Animal control officers are at the shelter by 8 a.m. daily. Shelter employees will not answer the phone in the morning due to all staff being hands-on with morning operations. The shelter strongly recommends leaving a voicemail with contact information and will get back to callers as soon as possible. In the case of an emergency, contact the Beaufort County Sheriff’s to reach the Animal Control officer on call. The shelter is located at 3931 U.S. Highway 264 East in Washington.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

BCCC scholarship recipients announced

The Beaufort County Community College Foundation is proud to announce these scholarship recipients for the Fall 2022 semester. Other recipients will be announced throughout the fall. Registration is open for the Spring 2023 semester. This will be the final semester of the Beaufort Promise in its current form. Qualified students from Beaufort, Hyde, Tyrrell, and Washington Counties can still receive free tuition and fees beyond 2023. All students can apply for Pell Grants and scholarships by filling out a FAFSA. Students can apply for scholarships for Spring 2023 after they have applied for financial aid by filling out a FAFSA. Scholarship applications are due on Nov. 5.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Overturned truck carrying explosives causes day-long detour from U.S. 64 through Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — Drivers were inconvenienced, homes and businesses evacuated and one man charged with exceeding a safe speed in Rocky Mount Friday. Sources tell WRAL News that Jeremy Crews, 43, from West Virginia, was driving a tractor trailer full of explosives bound for a quarry through Rocky Mount on U.S. 64 when he took a turn too sharp and slipped off the road.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Winton man arrested for Rich Square crime

JACKSON – An arrest has been made for a disturbance at a residence in Rich Square on Oct. 22. On Oct. 29, Justice Moses, age 26, of Winton was served with arrest warrants by the Hertford County Sheriff’s Office, who turned him over to the Northampton County Sheriff’s Office.
WINTON, NC
WNCT

Red-light camera program could be on way out in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The City of Greenville’s red-light camera program could be on its way out. Greenville’s red-light camera program was ruled unconstitutional back in March because too little of the money it generates through penalties end up with the local school system, the state Court of Appeals ruled. Now, the Greenville City Council could […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

A local church is helping kids around the world

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A church here in the east has worked to feed to as many people in a Ecuador as possible over the last two days. Over 150 volunteers packaged rice, lentils, vitamins and veggies at Unity Church for those in need in Ecuador. The Greenville set goals...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Pardon the interruption: H&I 7.5

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Viewers watching WITN’s H&I 7.5 will encounter a several minute interruption in programming Wednesday afternoon. WITN is completing upgrades to our satellite receivers around the 2:00 hour. This will result in a 10 to 20 minute interruption in programing. We apologize for the inconvenience. Do...
GREENVILLE, NC
wnctimes.com

NC Governor Offers Reward in Halifax Murders

Is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individual or persons responsible. On April 6, 2021, at 1:30 a.m. In response to a reported shooting, the Weldon Police Department was summoned to the 400 block of Chestnut Street in Weldon, North Carolina. When Weldon police arrived, they discovered Ms. Webb and Mr. Miles already deceased from gunshot wounds.
SOUTH WELDON, NC
WITN

KNOW US? Police say man & woman stole from liquor store

SNOW HILL, N.C. (WITN) - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects in a theft from a liquor store. The Snow Hill Police Department says the suspects stole from the ABC store in town. Police say the suspects’ vehicle is more than likely a 1999...
SNOW HILL, NC
piratemedia1.com

Greenville ranked one of the poorest cities in the country

Greenville, North Carolina, ranked as one of the poorest big cities in the country by the U.S. Census Bureau’s Community Survey of 2021. According to the U.S. Census, a typical household in Greenville earns around $44,450 a year, ranking the fifth lowest in their survey, with around $25,000 less than the national median household income of $69,717 a year.
GREENVILLE, NC
Bertie Ledger-Advance

Bertie Ledger-Advance

Windsor, NC
379
Followers
622
Post
35K+
Views
ABOUT

The Bertie Ledger-Advance is a North Carolina Press Association award-winning weekly newspaper published every Thursday by Adams Publishing Group Eastern North Carolina. Our coverage area is Bertie County, NC with the office being located in the beautiful downtown Windsor, NC.

 https://www.dailyadvance.com/bertie/

Comments / 0

Community Policy