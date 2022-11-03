Bertie Celebrates 300 this Saturday

There are celebrations and then there are celebrations.

The Bertie County 300 year celebration is this Saturday, Nov. 5 and everyone is invited and encouraged to attend the heritage event.

Beginning at 11 a.m. on Granville Street and behind Windsor Town Hall, there will be 26 vendors, food trucks and other entertainment venues to excite the senses.

The event offers a full slate of excitement. Everyone, from everywhere is invited to partake in the historic celebration of past, present and future.

Events are scheduled to take place throughout the county showcasing the unique history of Bertie County’s 300 year past.

“We are very excited about the event. We have lined up a lot of vendors and the community is very excited,” said Bertie County Extension Director Billy Barrow, who has been instrumental in the planning of the event.

Live music, carriage rides, a bouncy house, games and prizes will highlight the downtown event. However, there are other events happening outside of Windsor and there will be transportation to and from Historic Hope Plantation throughout the day.

Since being formed in 1722, Bertie is one of the largest counties in North Carolina today, however, its only a fraction of its original size as it once played host to land that has since become present day Tyrell County, Edgecombe, Northampton and Hertford counties.

Since the earliest inhabitants were Native Americans, namely the Tuscarora and Meherrin Tribes, its only appropriate that Chief Jonathan Caudill will discuss a portion of Native American history.

Caudill will highlight Meherrin Tribal Cultural Heritage Experiences followed by a discussion of the Tuscarora Indians by Dr. Arwin D. Smallwood from NC A&T University. The discussions will be held at the Roanoke/Cashie River Center, which is located at 112 West Water St. in Windsor.

Hope Plantation and Roanoke Chowan Heritage Center located at 132 Hope House Road is the location to learn about slavery and Plantation Life in Bertie County.

House Tours of the Hope Mansion and King-Bazemore House are scheduled from 1-5 p.m. Explore the Hope Mansion and Heritage Center to see some of the most unique furniture from that time as well as colonial and Antebellum mini exhibits.

Although not a scheduled part of the event, the Granville Street mural is currently being painted. Citizens are encouraged to stop by and meet the artists, Andrew and Sarah McWilson, and while enjoying the history of the county, take a look at the McWilson’s artwork, sponsored in part by the Bertie Arts Council.

The Bertie Arts Council will be hosting a presentation on Bertie as a divided county during the Civil War. Gerald W. Thomas, author of “Divided Allegiances” and “Bertie in Blue: Bertie County’s Union Servicemen” will be the guest speaker. The Bertie Art Council is at 124 South King Street in Windsor.

This daylong event will take place from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5 throughout Bertie County. Festival activities, food and exhibits will take place in downtown Windsor around Granville Street.