Blue Spirit Aero Accelerates the Development of Its Hydrogen-Powered Aircraft with Dassault Systèmes

 3 days ago
VELIZY-VILLACOUBLAY, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 3, 2022--

Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA) today announced that Blue Spirit Aero, the France-based aviation startup harnessing the power of hydrogen fuel cell technology, is using Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE platform on the cloud to accelerate the development of its hydrogen-electric light aircraft and advance the certification of accessible clean aviation.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221102005835/en/

image courtesy of Blue Spirit Aero (Photo: Dassault Systèmes)

The aircraft, “Dragonfly,” which relies on Blue Spirit Aero’s proprietary electro-propulsive technology optimized for clean performance, is being developed with a view to certification and entry into service in 2026. In only a few months, Blue Spirit Aero has used Dassault Systèmes’ “ Reinvent the Sky ” industry solution experience based on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform to complete the detailed 3D design of Dragonfly’s shapes, and test and validate its performance in terms of aerodynamics, structure and energy. From the outset, the platform’s virtual environment on the cloud enabled the startup to structure its internal processes and streamline communication between experts across disciplines and locations for more efficient decision-making and full traceability.

“The 3DEXPERIENCE platform is the technology of reference in the aviation industry,” said Olivier Savin, CEO and founder, Blue Spirit Aero. “By using it to develop our aircraft from concept to certification, not only are we relying on one platform for all aspects of our product development, we are giving credibility to each milestone achieved. We can show potential investors, partners, employees, suppliers, customers and regulators that viable hydrogen solutions are being developed with the same software that has made the most technologically advanced commercial airliners possible.”

The global aviation industry is striving to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. Transforming technological breakthroughs into real solutions requires new ways of working that combine the expertise of stakeholders and enable efficient certification processes. Regulators are working to establish certification processes for solutions involving disruptive hydrogen technologies. Blue Spirit Aero will be a catalyst in this by using the 3DEXPERIENCE platform to demonstrate the feasibility of these solutions.

“Blue Spirit Aero exemplifies a dynamic startup driving the hydrogen economy that shares our vision for more sustainable aviation,” said David Ziegler, Vice President, Aerospace & Defense Industry, Dassault Systèmes. “‘Reinvent the Sky’ and the scalability offered by the cloud allow it to deploy new capabilities as its project matures, optimize program execution, and reduce costs. These are ‘must-haves’ for a startup paving the way toward the certification of a new category of vehicles.”

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Dassault Systèmes’ industry solution experiences for the aerospace & defense industry: https://ifwe.3ds.com/aerospace-defense

Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE platform, 3D design software, 3D Digital Mock Up and Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solutions: http://www.3ds.com

ABOUT DASSAULT SYSTÈMES

Dassault Systèmes, the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, is a catalyst for human progress. We provide business and people with collaborative 3D virtual environments to imagine sustainable innovations. By creating virtual twin experiences of the real world with our 3DEXPERIENCE platform and applications, our customers push the boundaries of innovation, learning and production to achieve a more sustainable world for patients, citizens, and consumers. Dassault Systèmes brings value to more than 300,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 140 countries. For more information, visit www.3ds.com

© Dassault Systèmes. All rights reserved. 3DEXPERIENCE, the Compass icon, the 3DS logo, CATIA, BIOVIA, GEOVIA, SOLIDWORKS, 3DVIA, ENOVIA, NETVIBES, MEDIDATA, CENTRIC PLM, 3DEXCITE, SIMULIA, DELMIA, and IFWE are commercial trademarks or registered trademarks of Dassault Systèmes, a French “société européenne” (Versailles Commercial Register # B 322 306 440), or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

