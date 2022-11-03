ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windsor, NC

Spectacular goes off without a hitch

By Michelle Leicester For the Bertie Ledger-Advance
 3 days ago

Windsor - The 13th annual Bertie Spectacular was a success.

The annual event brings runners from all over to Bertie County and from places throughout the state and along the Atlantic seaboard, which is the main fundraiser for the Good Shepherd Food Pantry.

Runners could pre-register for the event, and attendants were available at 7:30 a.m. the morning of the race to assist last-minute registrants and check them in.

The opening ceremony began at 8:50 a.m. with Windsor Mayor Lewis Hoggard welcoming the runners, walkers, vendors and spectators. Windsor Mayor Pro-Tempore Cathy Wilson welcomed all of the participants to Windsor. Charles Smith performed the National Anthem.

At 9 a.m., 46 runners took off from the start line on York Street to make the almost approximately 3.1-mile journey around Windsor.

Exactly 15 minutes later, the first runner crossed the finished line.

Shamrock Keter of Chapel Hill claimed the first place victory and was the men’s top finisher. Sarah Naibei of Chapel Hill came in second place and was the women’s first finisher with a time of 17:45. The third place winner and second men’s finisher was Must Gwanzura of Roanoke Rapids with a time of 18:18.

The men’s third place finisher was Dillon Britt of Pendleton with a time of 18:59.

The women’s second place finisher was Jackie Copeland of Windsor with a time of 27:39. Third place went to Elizabeth Melchor of Edenton with a time of 27:53.

Locally, Hajee Mebane of Lewiston Woodville was the fastest to finish among those in Bertie County. His time was 22:24. Second place went to Jonathan Huddleston of Windsor with a time of 22:54.

Naomi Mizelle was the second female from Bertie County to finish. Her time was 29:37. Third place in Bertie County went to Chamberlee Trowell of Windsor with a time of 30:14

The fastest male masters runner was Phil Huey of Edenton with a time of 23:23 The fastest female masters runner was Jaye Weeks-Hughes of Williamston with a time of 28:31.

Full race results are available at www.runtheeast.com.

The one-mile family fun run and walk kicked off at 10:30 a.m.

Vendors filled the parking lot behind Windsor Town Hall. The award ceremony began at 11 a.m.

After the awards ceremony, a costume contest was held.

The Spectacular committee expressed appreciation to the Windsor/Bertie Chamber of Commerce, the Windsor Police Department and the town of Windsor for their participation and efforts as well as all of the participants and sponsors.

Perdue Farms presented the 13th annual Bertie Spooktacular.

Bertie Ledger-Advance

Bertie Ledger-Advance

Windsor, NC
