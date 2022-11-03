ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

LA-bound plane makes emergency landing in New Mexico

By City News Service Inc.
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sPrrd_0iwpju0p00
| Photo courtesy of Bryan Correira/Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

A Delta Air Lines flight from Atlanta to Los Angeles made an emergency landing in New Mexico, the airline said Wednesday, when the plane’s cabin appeared to fill with smoke.

The plane took off from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport to Los Angeles International Airport on Tuesday when a smoky odor started to fill the cabin, according to media reports.

“Someone started yelling there was a fire, but the flight attendants (in a very professional way) told everyone to chill, it wasn’t a fire, and keep seated,” Mason Weiner, a passenger on the flight, told NBC News on Tuesday.

Crew members on Flight 2846 observed performance issues with one of the plane’s two engines. The plane made an emergency landing at Albuquerque International Sunport in New Mexico, a spokesman for Delta told NBC News.

Weiner said Delta ordered Chick-fil-A for everyone on the plane while they waited for a new plane to complete the trip to LAX.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Thrillist

The Best SoCal Airports to Fly Out of Besides LAX

Travel is magic, a way to broaden your experience, refresh your spirit, and find new appreciation for the world at large. But traveling can also suck, especially if you happen to be flying out of LAX, and even more so if you happen to be flying out of LAX around the holidays. LA’s major airport is crowded and inconvenient, with inadequate public transportation, expensive parking, long lines, and endless construction mucking everything up. Allegedly, the ongoing construction will be completed and lack of public transit options will be resolved ahead of the 2028 Olympics, but in the meantime it makes traveling through the hub a wild card of inconvenient adventures.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Massive fire destroys South L.A. apartment building

A massive fire tore through an apartment building in South Los Angeles late Friday night, destroying the complex. The fire happened just before midnight in the 900 block of 74th Street near Vermont, confirmed the Los Angeles Fire Department. Photos from the scene show flames tearing through the building’s lower level as heavy plumes of […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Wanted L.A. murder suspect caught in Mexico after over a decade

A wanted fugitive who has been on the run for over 13 years after a Los Angeles murder has been caught in Mexico. The suspect, Steven Giovanni Aguilar-Medina, 29, was arrested on Oct. 18 in the Mexican town of Progreso, Merida, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation. On Dec. 28, 2009, Aguilar-Medina was allegedly […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Officials work to capture 3 bears at L.A. Arboretum; area evacuated

California Department Fish and Wildlife officials are working to capture three bears spotted at the Los Angeles County Arboretum in Arcadia Friday. A mama bear and her two cubs were spotted somewhere in the 127-acre arboretum around 2 p.m. The grounds were evacuated and closed to the public as about a dozen California Department Fish […]
ARCADIA, CA
foxla.com

West LA teen returns home after days missing

LOS ANGELES - A Los Angeles teen is back home after being missing since Halloween night, his family announced Saturday. Andrew Jason Wright, 18, went missing from West Los Angeles on Oct. 31. According to his mother, Anna Wright, Andrew Wright was seen in surveillance footage from the family home, walking out of the family home's garage right after 6 p.m., heading east on Iowa Avenue.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Deputies Respond To Santa Clarita Overdose Near Bouquet Canyon Park

On Thursday afternoon, paramedics responded to an Santa Clarita overdose in a residential neighborhood near Bouquet Canyon Park. At around 3 p.m. Thursday, first responders received reports of a male overdosing on Newbird Drive, a residential street in Santa Clarita, according to Craig Little, spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. “He was transported ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
HeySoCal

FBI says fugitive arrested in Mexico was returned to LA

A fugitive wanted for his alleged involvement in a murder and attempted murder in 2009 was arrested and returned to Los Angeles this week, the FBI announced Friday. In December 2009, Steven Aguilar-Medina allegedly shot two Los Angeles gang rivals, one of whom died, according to Don Alway, the assistant director in charge of the FBI’s Los Angeles Field Office.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Long Beach roads closed due to suspicious device, bomb squad on scene

A suspicious device has been rendered safe in Long Beach after its discovery shut down roads on Saturday afternoon. A bomb squad was dispatched to the 6400 block of Marina Drive around 3:24 p.m. to investigate the suspicious device, said the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The device has been “rendered safe” and the area […]
LONG BEACH, CA
HeySoCal

First phase of modernization efforts at LAX terminals complete

A major component of the $1.62 billion LAX modernization project at Terminals 4 and 5 is complete with Wednesday’s opening of Terminal 4.5 Core, which provides a centralized location where passengers can travel between the Lower/Arrivals and Upper/Departures levels. The Terminal 4.5 Core allows passengers to travel between the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
22K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy