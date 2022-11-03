Read full article on original website
Bruce Stutts, State House of Representatives, District 48
Professional experience: Worked in banking most of his career, including with Compass Bank, Regions and PNC. Has been an independent private portfolio manager and licensed real estate agent. Education: Graduated from the University of Alabama in corporate finance and investments; master’s in finance; graduated from Coffee High School. Main...
Steve Ammons, Jefferson County Commission, District 5
Political experience: Jefferson County commissioner since 2018; Vestavia Hills City Council, mayor pro tem, 2008-2016; vice president of the Mid-Alabama Republican Club. Professional experience: President, Background IQ, 2018-present; CEO, Bullet Screening Services, 2002-2017; U.S. Navy veteran. Civic experience: Member, Jefferson County Economic and Industrial Development Authority, 2017-present; Vestavia Hills Police...
Rodger M. Smitherman, Alabama State Senate, District 18
Political experience: Alabama State Senate, 1994-present; Senate president pro tempore, 2009-2010; past president of Alabama Legislative Black Caucus. Professional experience: Attorney, Smitherman and Smitherman, 1989-present; member of Alabama Trial Lawyers Association, Birmingham Bar Association. Civic experience: Board of trustees, University of Montevallo; board of directors, Metro Birmingham YMCA; member, Birmingham...
Beatrice Nichols, U.S. House of Representatives, District 7
Professional experience: Previously worked in a Tuscaloosa doctor’s office; taught second grade at a private school for 6 years; worked as a special education teacher at a public school for a time. Education: Pursuing doctorate in special education at the University of Alabama; bachelor’s and masters also at the...
Delor Baumann, House of Representatives, District 57
Political experience: Ran unsuccessfully for tax collector, 2020; served as mayor of Hueytown, 2004-2016, and was president of the Jefferson County Mayor’s Association; defeated for re-election in 2016 runoff. Professional experience: Previously managed Baumann Coatings in Bessemer. Civic experience: Member, Grace Lutheran Church; member; has served as vice president...
Gary Palmer, U.S. House of Representatives, District 6
Political experience: Member, U.S. House of Representatives, Alabama District 6, 2015-present. Former member, Gov. Bob Riley’s Task Force to Strengthen Alabama Families; Gov. Fob James’ Aerospace, Science and Technology Task Force and his Welfare Reform Commission; and Gov. Robert Bentley’s Alabama Commission on Improving State Government. Professional...
Lashunda Scales, Jefferson County Commission, District No. 1
Political experience: Elected to Jefferson County Commission in 2018. Ran for the Birmingham City Council in 2005, losing to Joel Montgomery in a runoff. Finished second in the primary to incumbent Oliver Robinson in a bid for Alabama House District 58 in 2006. Was elected District 1 representative to the City Council in November 2009 and served nearly 3 terms.
J.T. “Jabo” Waggoner, Senate District 16
Political experience: Elected to Alabama House of Representatives seat, 1966, 1974, 1978 and 1982; unsuccessful run for U.S. House District 6, 1984; elected to Alabama Senate District 16, 1990-present. Senate minority leader, 2002-2010; Senate majority leader, Dec. 8, 2010–2014. Civic experience: Member of Homewood Church of Christ; serves on...
Ron Bishop, Public Service Commission, Place 1
Political experience: Ran unsuccessfully for Irondale City Council, 2020. Professional experience: I.T. professional. Education: Studied nursing and radiography at Jefferson State Community College and the University of Alabama at Birmingham; graduated from Huffman High School.
Yvette M. Richardson, Alabama Board of Education, District 4
Political experience: First elected to Alabama State Board of Education in 2019 and reelected since then. Served as 2015 state Board of Education president pro-tem and 2016 vice president of the board. Professional experience: Dean of general education/associate professor at Miles College, member of the Alabama Two Year College Board...
Miles Law School; Alabama State University; P.D. Jackson-Olin High School.
Political experience: Elected district attorney in 2018; appointed to job in 2017, becoming the first Black district attorney for the Jefferson County Birmingham Division. Professional experience: Worked in Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office for 15 years, including as chief deputy district attorney; currently instructor at Miles College School of Law, where he teaches criminal law and criminal procedure; former adjunct professor, Jefferson State Community College; former adjunct professor, Birmingham School of Law; former adjunct professor, National Advocacy Center for District Attorneys.
David Faulkner, Alabama House of Representatives, District 46
Political experience: Member, Alabama House of Representatives, District 46, 2014-present. Professional experience: Partner, Christian & Small LLP, 1999-present; general counsel, Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce, 2004-2014; associate attorney, Spain & Gillon, LLC, 1994-1998. Civic experience: Former president, Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce. Education: J.D., the University of Alabama School of...
Mike Shaw, State House of Representatives, District No. 47
Political experience: Elected to the Hoover City Council in 2016 and reelected in 2020. Professional experience: Chief technology officer of Mutual Savings Credit Union for the past 17 years; certified information systems security professional; started the Hoover Technology Round Table, a community of technology companies and professionals in the city; member of the Tech Birmingham board of directors; former longtime member of the Birmingham Infragard board of directors. He has released four albums of original songs and won awards such as the Billboard Songwriting Contest, International Songwriting Competition and KCCM song of the year.
James “Jimmy” Blake, Governor
Political experience: Served for eight years on the Birmingham City Council, where he worked to abolish the city occupational tax; served on the Jefferson County Republican Steering Committee for several years and is a former state chairman for the Libertarian Party of Alabama. Professional experience: Retired. Former medical director of...
Brendette Brown Green, Circuit Court Judge, 10th Judicial Circuit, Place No. 11
Political experience: Before winning election to the circuit court judgeship, she ran for House District 58 in 2006. Professional experience: Previously in general practice with the law firm of May and Green; served as a senior trial referee and special circuit court judge with Jefferson County Family Court, 2003-2006; serves as a Birmingham Municipal Court judge for almost nine years, until taking the circuit court bench.
Anne L. Durward, Circuit Court Judge, 10th Judicial Circuit, Place No. 1
Political experience: Elected to circuit court judgeship in the Domestic Relations Division. Professional experience: In private practice for 25 years focusing on family and domestic matters; two-time past president of the Legal Aid Society of Birmingham; has been listed for multiple years in the Best Lawyers in America, the Top Attorneys in Birmingham, and in SuperLawyers.
Jefferson County Sheriff Faces Republican Challenger on Tuesday’s Ballot
Mark Pettway said he is the best candidate for Jefferson County sheriff because he’s already doing the job. “I am the sheriff,” the incumbent said. “I have the experience. I am in office now. I have the vision to make this office operate.”. Jared Hudson, who is...
Reginald L. Jeter, Circuit Court Judge, 10th Judicial Circuit, Place No. 25
Professional experience: Former trial attorney, Nationwide Mutual Insurance Co.; former partner and attorney, Haskell Slaughter Young & Rediker; former clerk, Jefferson County District’s Attorney Office, Bessemer Division. Education: University of Alabama, juris doctorate, 2004; UAB, M.B.A., 2009; Samford University, bachelor’s, 2001.
Javan Joielle Patton, Circuit Court Judge 10th Judicial Circuit, Place No. 4
Political Experience: Elected to the judgeship in 2016. Professional Experience: Former assistant in the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office, assistant city attorney for Birmingham and prosecutor with Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office. Education: Thurgood Marshall School of Law, juris doctorate, 2007; University of Alabama, bachelor’s in political science,...
Neil Rafferty, Alabama House of Representatives, District 54
Professional experience: Has worked with Birmingham AIDS Outreach; membership services representative, MedjetAssist, 2011-2013; English and composition teacher, self-employed, 2011; corporal, U.S. Marine Corps, 2005-2009. Education: Bachelor’s in political science, University of Alabama at Birmingham. Main issues: Expand Medicaid and increase postpartum coverage for new mothers to one year. Beef...
