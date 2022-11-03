ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism

Bruce Stutts, State House of Representatives, District 48

Professional experience: Worked in banking most of his career, including with Compass Bank, Regions and PNC. Has been an independent private portfolio manager and licensed real estate agent. Education: Graduated from the University of Alabama in corporate finance and investments; master’s in finance; graduated from Coffee High School. Main...
VESTAVIA HILLS, AL
Steve Ammons, Jefferson County Commission, District 5

Political experience: Jefferson County commissioner since 2018; Vestavia Hills City Council, mayor pro tem, 2008-2016; vice president of the Mid-Alabama Republican Club. Professional experience: President, Background IQ, 2018-present; CEO, Bullet Screening Services, 2002-2017; U.S. Navy veteran. Civic experience: Member, Jefferson County Economic and Industrial Development Authority, 2017-present; Vestavia Hills Police...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
Rodger M. Smitherman, Alabama State Senate, District 18

Political experience: Alabama State Senate, 1994-present; Senate president pro tempore, 2009-2010; past president of Alabama Legislative Black Caucus. Professional experience: Attorney, Smitherman and Smitherman, 1989-present; member of Alabama Trial Lawyers Association, Birmingham Bar Association. Civic experience: Board of trustees, University of Montevallo; board of directors, Metro Birmingham YMCA; member, Birmingham...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Delor Baumann, House of Representatives, District 57

Political experience: Ran unsuccessfully for tax collector, 2020; served as mayor of Hueytown, 2004-2016, and was president of the Jefferson County Mayor’s Association; defeated for re-election in 2016 runoff. Professional experience: Previously managed Baumann Coatings in Bessemer. Civic experience: Member, Grace Lutheran Church; member; has served as vice president...
HUEYTOWN, AL
Gary Palmer, U.S. House of Representatives, District 6

Political experience: Member, U.S. House of Representatives, Alabama District 6, 2015-present. Former member, Gov. Bob Riley’s Task Force to Strengthen Alabama Families; Gov. Fob James’ Aerospace, Science and Technology Task Force and his Welfare Reform Commission; and Gov. Robert Bentley’s Alabama Commission on Improving State Government. Professional...
ALABAMA STATE
Lashunda Scales, Jefferson County Commission, District No. 1

Political experience: Elected to Jefferson County Commission in 2018. Ran for the Birmingham City Council in 2005, losing to Joel Montgomery in a runoff. Finished second in the primary to incumbent Oliver Robinson in a bid for Alabama House District 58 in 2006. Was elected District 1 representative to the City Council in November 2009 and served nearly 3 terms.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Miles Law School; Alabama State University; P.D. Jackson-Olin High School.

Political experience: Elected district attorney in 2018; appointed to job in 2017, becoming the first Black district attorney for the Jefferson County Birmingham Division. Professional experience: Worked in Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office for 15 years, including as chief deputy district attorney; currently instructor at Miles College School of Law, where he teaches criminal law and criminal procedure; former adjunct professor, Jefferson State Community College; former adjunct professor, Birmingham School of Law; former adjunct professor, National Advocacy Center for District Attorneys.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
David Faulkner, Alabama House of Representatives, District 46

Political experience: Member, Alabama House of Representatives, District 46, 2014-present. Professional experience: Partner, Christian & Small LLP, 1999-present; general counsel, Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce, 2004-2014; associate attorney, Spain & Gillon, LLC, 1994-1998. Civic experience: Former president, Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce. Education: J.D., the University of Alabama School of...
ALABAMA STATE
Mike Shaw, State House of Representatives, District No. 47

Political experience: Elected to the Hoover City Council in 2016 and reelected in 2020. Professional experience: Chief technology officer of Mutual Savings Credit Union for the past 17 years; certified information systems security professional; started the Hoover Technology Round Table, a community of technology companies and professionals in the city; member of the Tech Birmingham board of directors; former longtime member of the Birmingham Infragard board of directors. He has released four albums of original songs and won awards such as the Billboard Songwriting Contest, International Songwriting Competition and KCCM song of the year.
HOOVER, AL
Brendette Brown Green, Circuit Court Judge, 10th Judicial Circuit, Place No. 11

Political experience: Before winning election to the circuit court judgeship, she ran for House District 58 in 2006. Professional experience: Previously in general practice with the law firm of May and Green; served as a senior trial referee and special circuit court judge with Jefferson County Family Court, 2003-2006; serves as a Birmingham Municipal Court judge for almost nine years, until taking the circuit court bench.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Anne L. Durward, Circuit Court Judge, 10th Judicial Circuit, Place No. 1

Political experience: Elected to circuit court judgeship in the Domestic Relations Division. Professional experience: In private practice for 25 years focusing on family and domestic matters; two-time past president of the Legal Aid Society of Birmingham; has been listed for multiple years in the Best Lawyers in America, the Top Attorneys in Birmingham, and in SuperLawyers.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Reginald L. Jeter, Circuit Court Judge, 10th Judicial Circuit, Place No. 25

Professional experience: Former trial attorney, Nationwide Mutual Insurance Co.; former partner and attorney, Haskell Slaughter Young & Rediker; former clerk, Jefferson County District’s Attorney Office, Bessemer Division. Education: University of Alabama, juris doctorate, 2004; UAB, M.B.A., 2009; Samford University, bachelor’s, 2001.
HOOVER, AL
Javan Joielle Patton, Circuit Court Judge 10th Judicial Circuit, Place No. 4

Political Experience: Elected to the judgeship in 2016. Professional Experience: Former assistant in the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office, assistant city attorney for Birmingham and prosecutor with Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office. Education: Thurgood Marshall School of Law, juris doctorate, 2007; University of Alabama, bachelor’s in political science,...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Neil Rafferty, Alabama House of Representatives, District 54

Professional experience: Has worked with Birmingham AIDS Outreach; membership services representative, MedjetAssist, 2011-2013; English and composition teacher, self-employed, 2011; corporal, U.S. Marine Corps, 2005-2009. Education: Bachelor’s in political science, University of Alabama at Birmingham. Main issues: Expand Medicaid and increase postpartum coverage for new mothers to one year. Beef...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism is a non-profit, non-partisan organization serving the civic good of Birmingham and Alabama by supporting journalism that makes a difference and citizen engagement with news that is fair, factual, unflinching and focused on important matters.

 http://birminghamwatch.org/

