ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Neiman Marcus’ holiday gift ideas: Buy a Barbie-pink Maserati or 600-diamond Cartier tiara

By By Alexandra Skores The Dallas Morning News
The Daily Sun
The Daily Sun
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NfTIf_0iwpinyL00

Dallas’ luxury retailer Neiman Marcus unveiled its luxury gift list for the year, which includes a 600-diamond Cartier tiara, a custom Barbie-pink Maserati and a trip to Aspen for private polo lessons from famous players.

Neiman Marcus is holding to its over 90-year tradition of creating over-the-top gifts for the holiday in its annual Christmas Book. The book has plenty of fantasy gifts, with sales donated to a range of charitable causes.

“Our ‘Make the Moment’ campaign is an extension of our brand idea, ‘Live Your Luxury,’” said Darren “Daz” McColl, chief marketing officer at Neiman Marcus. “It takes the freedom and the boldness of individual style and places it in a holiday setting, where highly memorable, tradition-twisting moments are made. It’s a celebration of optimism and inclusivity in which relationships are cherished.”

AUGMENTED REALITY

This year’s 100-page book steps into the augmented reality space for an experience activated by a QR code on the cover.

By scanning the QR code, smartphones will automatically open Instagram stories, with filters. There’s a Christmas tree filter that lets shoppers virtually decorate a tree that can be virtually placed inside their home. There’s also a Christmas Book filter where customers can appear as part of the Christmas Book cover.

What tops the fantasy gift ideas is also the book’s most expensive item — a $3.2 million Cartier tiara that can be converted to a necklace. The 1935 tiara has over 600 diamonds, with proceeds benefiting the Heart of Neiman Marcus, the company’s national philanthropy that supports the arts in communities where its stores are located.

Another lavish gift is a custom Maserati Grecale Trofeo SUV finished in the pink paint of Mattel’s Barbie. It sells for $330,000. Proceeds go to the Barbie Dream Gap Project, a global initiative that partners with charities to remove barriers by providing equal opportunities for girls.

What other surprises are in the book?

There are private polo lessons taught by famous players Ignacio “Nacho” Figueras and Melissa Ganzie in Aspen for $295,000. The buyer will stay at the St. Regis hotel and attend the Aspen Polo Tournament, with proceeds going to the Boys and Girls Club of Palm Beach County and Neil S. Hirsch Family Boys and Girls Club of Wellington.

Or buy custom holiday decorations by Jim Marvin, creator of thematic Christmas trends, for $190,000 with proceeds going toward the Heart of Neiman Marcus.

NAPA VALLEY WEEKEND

For $175,000, there’s a Napa Valley weekend with cooking classes with renowned chef Thomas Keller. Keller will also play a round of golf with the buyer and Stanley Cheng, CEO of kitchen manufacturer Hestan. It also includes a dinner at the French Laundry and a Hestan CopperBond cookware set. Proceeds go to the Keller Restaurant Relief Fund, supporting restaurant members in need.

A space-themed mini-golf installation from the Sweet Tooth Hotel can be put in your home for $200,000. Proceeds will benefit the Boys and Girls Club of America.

A personalized signature fragrance and Parisian escape also are up for grabs with perfumer Maison Francis Kurkdjian. It’s priced at $65,000 with proceeds benefiting Heart of Neiman Marcus.

HOOP TIME

For $333,333, you can buy hoop time with NBA hall of famer Scottie Pippen and his son, Los Angeles Lakers point guard Scotty Pippen Jr. Proceeds go to Chi Prep Academy, a Chicago nonprofit high school that introduces athletes to business practices relating to sports.

This is Neiman Marcus’ 96th Christmas Book. The first catalog was published in 1926 as a 16-page booklet and sent to the store’s best customers. In the 1950s and 1960s, Stanley Marcus and his brothers created the fantasy gifts, which scored valuable minutes for the retailer on network television news shows. Actor Keanu Reeves once drove into an unveiling event on a motorcycle that he co-designed as a fantasy gift.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS News

Holiday gift guide 2022: The best gifts under $50

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Christmas is coming up quickly on the calendar, but if inflation is high on your list of worries, getting started...
AOL Corp

Oprah's favorite crossbody bag is perfect for fall — and it's only $45 at Amazon

When Oprah shares something she loves, we, the fans, listen. Because not only does she have true style and impeccable taste, but she also understands how little things make life better and brighter. Here's a standout from her last Favorite Things list that's worth revisiting for all your fall adventures: The versatile K. Carrol Kelsey Crossbody, just $45 at Amazon during the Prime Day Early Access sale.
Sourcing Journal

Hot Holiday Sneaker Deals Ahead?

Economic woes are still front of mind for shoppers this holiday season. With inflation rising over the summer months, back to school spending was stalled—fashion or fuel drove online shoe sales despite higher prices and tighter budgets. It’s no surprise these sentiments are spilling into the year-end season of spending. The NPD Group’s 2022 Holiday Purchase Intentions Study has financial caution at the forefront, with 43 percent of respondents indicating they will spend less this holiday season due to higher prices. More consumers have negative perceptions of the economy and personal finances—below levels seen at the height of the pandemic. But on...
E! News

Kate Spade 24-Hour Flash Deals: Save 72% on Crossbody Bags

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Albany Herald

The Best Nordstrom Pre-Black Friday Sales Happening Now—Shop Deals on Sam Edelman, Free People and Olaplex

On your mark, get set, save! Black Friday doesn't officially start until November 25, but early Black Friday sales have already started across a range of major retailers. That includes Nordstrom, which is offering impressive discounts on a slew of products, from beauty, fashion, home, and more categories. Check these out as you gear up for the official Black Friday.
ETOnline.com

The 34 Best Amazon Deals to Shop Now: Early Black Friday Savings on Tech, Home, Fashion and More

This year's big October Prime Day event may be over, but you haven't missed your chance to save. Amazon's Black Friday deals are right around the corner, but many holiday discounts have arrived early to take advantage of now. Whether you're hunting down a new piece of furniture, kitchen appliance, tech gifts, or need to restock your skincare routine for the winter, Amazon has incredible markdowns to help you spend less.
CNBC

Warby Parker, once online-only eyeglasses retailer, plans hundreds of more stores

Warby Parker, the eyewear brand founded to lower costs in a market dominated by players including Ray-Ban maker EssilorLuxottica, was among the first retail startups to use a direct-to-consumer business model. Since making the first Disruptor 50 list in 2013, Warby Parker has expanded its eyeglass business to include a...
The Kitchn

Macy’s Is Offering Ridiculously Good Deals on Fiestaware — Just in Time for Holiday Entertaining

We’re officially just four weeks away from Thanksgiving, so the pressure is on to get ready for hosting friends and family. This doesn’t have to be a stressful time, though — if you want to get a bunch of holiday shopping done in advance, we’ve got you covered with gift guides for everyone in your life, as well as news on the latest sales, deals, and steals. That, of course, includes the current Macy’s savings event, where you can fulfill all your hosting needs. Whether you’re in need of new cookware for Turkey Day or storage solutions to ensure plenty of counter space, the magic of Macy’s is here to help alleviate the chaos that comes with this festive season.
Wide Open Country

The Best Holiday Sales in 2022 for All Your Gifts This Year

Editor's Note: Products featured on Wide Open Country are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. It's already November (if you can believe it!) -- and apple picking, scary movies, and fall leaves are being replaced with Thanksgiving plans, hot chocolate, holiday decorations, and holiday shopping. The gifting season is upon us and judging by the last few years, sales are starting earlier than ever: long gone are the days you can snag everything on Black Friday and be done with it. Now, the best holiday sales seem to trickle in all month long, and Cyber Week discounts (while still good) are not the only time you should be looking for deals. We're all shopping with a budget in mind right now, so if you want to save the most money, you'll have to be somewhat strategic about what you buy and when. Luckily, our shopping editors can help you out: we're keeping an eye on the best sales and discounts and leaving them here so your money can go the farthest this holiday season. Take a look at the best finds below:
People

Amazon's Newest Fashion Section Answers the Question: What Should I Wear to My Family Holiday Party?

Dresses, pants, shoes, and accessories start at just $14 While traditions and time with loved ones are what make the holidays so special, gift-giving is also a huge aspect of the celebrations that take place in December. And that takes a lot of prep work — your next few weeks might include a lot of holiday shopping.  But in the hustle and bustle of holiday shopping, it's easy to fall short of making sure you're ready to go for the parties and dinners to come. Instead of reaching...
CNBC

A resale 'revolution': Affluent shoppers embrace secondhand shopping

The resale business is projected to grow by 80% over the next five years. High-income shoppers are increasingly turning to the secondhand market as a means to secure hard-to-find luxury items. Bargain hunting is certainly not new. But with the Covid pandemic came a surge in "thrifting," or buying and...
Robb Report

Colorful Watch Dials Are All the Rage. Here Are 5 Vibrant Pieces To Get Your Hands on Now.

Colored dials are nothing new, but a recent surge in interest in eye-catching hues, which has resulted in explosive prices on the secondary market, has seen watch companies pouncing on the trend with greater fervor. The obvious examples, of course, are Rolex’s colorful Oyster Perpetual models released in 2020, followed by the headline-grabbing and eye-catching Patek Philippe Nautilus Ref. 5711 with a Tiffany Blue dial. Given that a Rolex Oyster Perpetual with a candy pink dial originally sold for $5,600 and now goes for as much as $16,000 and the 170 models of Patek Philippe’s Tiffany Nautilus, $52,635 at debut,...
ESPN Sioux Falls

What Are the Holiday Shop and Save Best Buys of November?

There is no denying that the month of November is truly one of the best months to shop for - - anything! I mean this month is the home of Black Friday, for crying out loud!. Black Friday sales are already underway for many retailers like Target, Amazon, and Walmart, among others. So the reality is there are a whole lot of great deals out there already.
TODAY.com

Over 37,000 items are on sale at Nordstrom for up to 60% off — 24 deals to shop

Retailers like Target, Old Navy, Walmart and now, Nordstrom, are part of the growing list of retailers hosting early Black Friday sales to help you tackle holiday shopping sooner this year. While you may think of the store's Anniversary Sale as your best bet for big discounts, we think the Nordstrom 2022 Holiday Deals event is full of savings you won't want to miss out on.
The Daily Sun

The Daily Sun

Punta Gorda, FL
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
335K+
Views
ABOUT

Published daily in Charlotte, DeSoto, and Sarasota counties.

 https://yoursun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy