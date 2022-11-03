East-Current Conditions
East Region Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Thursday, November 3, 2022
City/Town, State;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany, NY;Clear;44;N;1;79%
Asheville, NC;Clear;46;NE;1;93%
Atlanta, GA;Clear;55;NE;2;86%
Atlantic City, NJ;Mostly cloudy;49;NNE;2;97%
Baltimore, MD;Mostly clear;56;NE;1;71%
Birmingham, AL;Clear;59;NNE;1;80%
Boston, MA;Clear;46;NNW;1;82%
Bridgeport, CT;Clear;49;N;1;75%
Buffalo, NY;Mostly clear;43;ENE;1;95%
Burlington, VT;Clear;38;Calm;0;82%
Caribou, ME;Mostly cloudy;34;Calm;0;61%
Charleston, SC;Mostly cloudy;63;NNE;2;85%
Charleston, WV;Mostly clear;51;NNE;1;99%
Charlotte, NC;Clear;55;NNE;1;94%
Cleveland, OH;Fog;53;SSE;10;85%
Columbia, SC;Mostly clear;60;NNE;2;84%
Columbus, OH;Fog;46;E;1;91%
Concord, NH;Clear;36;Calm;0;85%
Detroit, MI;Mostly clear;48;SSE;2;93%
Grand Rapids, MI;Clear;54;SSE;2;82%
Hartford, CT;Clear;41;NNE;1;92%
Indianapolis, IN;Clear;52;SE;1;90%
Jackson, MS;Mostly clear;58;Calm;0;93%
Jacksonville, FL;Mostly clear;68;N;1;93%
Knoxville, TN;Mostly cloudy;54;Calm;0;100%
Lexington, KY;Clear;48;NE;1;95%
Louisville, KY;Clear;48;NE;0;97%
Memphis, TN;Clear;60;Calm;0;69%
Miami, FL;Cloudy;80;ENE;3;85%
Mobile, AL;Clear;64;N;1;82%
Montgomery, AL;Clear;57;N;1;92%
Mt. Washington, NH;Clear;39;NW;17;4%
Nashville, TN;Clear;50;Calm;0;100%
New York, NY;Clear;56;Calm;0;66%
Newark, NJ;Clear;50;N;1;83%
Norfolk, VA;Cloudy;59;NNE;2;93%
Orlando, FL;Partly cloudy;77;N;3;87%
Philadelphia, PA;Clear;47;N;1;89%
Pittsburgh, PA;Mostly clear;50;NNW;1;93%
Portland, ME;Clear;44;N;2;65%
Providence, RI;Clear;44;N;1;86%
Raleigh, NC;Mostly cloudy;58;NNE;1;93%
Richmond, VA;Mostly cloudy;54;N;1;93%
Savannah, GA;Clear;62;N;2;94%
Tampa, FL;Mostly cloudy;74;ENE;2;91%
Toledo, OH;Clear;45;S;3;95%
Vero Beach, FL;Mostly cloudy;78;Calm;0;86%
Washington, DC;Partly cloudy;53;NE;1;90%
Wilmington, DE;Clear;46;NNE;1;92%
