Fort Branch hosting weekend event

Musket and cannon fire will reverberate through the small community of Hamilton this weekend as Fort Branch, a Confederate Earthen Civil War Site, comes back to life for the fort’s 36th annual battle reenactment.

Don Torrence, local re-enactor, volunteer and former Chairman of the Fort Branch Historical Society, encourages people to come spend a day in history.

The weekend’s events start at 9 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 5 and 6.

“Spectator battles begin each day at 1:30 p.m.,” said Torrence. “I highly encourage people attending the battle reenactments to come at least one hour before the event begins.”

Two battles, one each day, will take place in different locations.

“It is not going to be the same thing each day,” he added. “If people come both days, they will see something different each time.”

The reenactment weekend provides a glimpse into what everyday life may have been like during Civil War times.

A number of women and children, and some men, dress the part of civilians and reenact life during the Civil War, including what they wore, what they ate and how they spent their time.

The civilian area and fort museum open at 9 a.m. (to the public) both days.

On Saturday, under the pavilion, a ladies tea will take place at 9:30 a.m. and a ladies fashion show at 11 a.m.

At noon, a demonstration of period music will offer entertainment.

At 12:30 p.m., people are encouraged to find their viewing spot for the battle reenactment.

Later, after sundown, a night-firing of the cannons will thunder through the community.

On Sunday, a period church service will take place at the fort at 10 a.m. At 11:30, a ladies fashion show will again take place under the pavilion. At 12:30 p.m., people are (again) encouraged to find their viewing spot for the battle reenactment.

The event ends Sunday at 4 p.m.

Torrence said the weekend is a great way for a family to spend time immersed in history.

“There is just a small fee [$10] per car. It is part of the fund raiser for the Fort Branch Historical Society,” he added. “We are a 501C-3 non-profit organization. The money raised this weekend will help pay utilities and fund projects through the coming year.”

He said the reenactment gives people a glimpse inside a part of history they maybe didn’t study in school.

“Heck, since I grew up, there’s been another 50 years of history they’ve got to cover,” he said.

“It is a great opportunity to get outside and experience things you wouldn’t normally see, or hear about, or even read about,” he continued.

“Not only will we have the calvary, artillery and infantry, there will be women and children doing their civilian impressions with camp life. There is a lot to be seen and heard and taken in.

“We are hoping for good weather. It is out in the open, so I don’t think COVID will be anything to worry about,” he added.

T-shirts will be available for purchase, as well as concessions in the commissary, proceeds of which will also benefit projects at the Fort.

Even though historically no actual battles took place at Fort Branch, the simulations give spectators an idea of how clashes took place in the South.

Torrence said Fort Branch served as an important role in the war, preventing Union gunboats from going further up the Roanoke.

“The fort is constructed on a natural defensive location, which is on Rainbow Bluffs. The bluffs sit 75-100 feet about the river,” he said. “That is why it [the location] was chosen to place artillery. [The Union Army] already had Plymouth under control, but they couldn’t get past Fort Branch to get to Scotland Neck and Halifax.

“[The fort] kept things from progressing any further upriver,” Torrence added.

Eight cannons are on display in the museum, which were recovered from the Roanoke River in the 1970s.

Visit www.fortbranchcivilwarsite.com for more information.