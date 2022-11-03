ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bear Grass, NC

Bear Grass Fire Rescue receives funding

By Deborah Griffin News Editor
The Enterprise
On Tuesday Bear Grass Fire Rescue, an all-volunteer department, received a $210,000 check from the state legislature.

“This is a great day,” said Bear Grass Mayor Charlotte Griffin.

North Carolina Insurance Commissioner and State Fire Marshal Mike Causey and State Rep. Shelly Willingham (D-23) presented the check at a firehouse full of volunteer firefighters, Bear Grass commissioners, Sheriff Tim Manning and Martin County Commissioners Dempsey Bond and Joe Ayers, among others.

Fire Chief Jody Griffin received the check from Causey.

“We are grateful for you being here today. This is an awesome occasion for us. This money will be transformative for this department,” said Mayor Griffin.

History runs deep in the volunteer department and the Griffin family.

Griffin’s father Buie Bailey (now deceased) served as the first Fire Chief of the Bear Grass Fire Dept. and now his grandson, Jody is Fire Chief.

In 1964, Bailey and a handful of other men initiated the organization of the Bear Grass Township Volunteer Fire Department. Bailey served as Fire Chief for almost 20 years.

Bailey’s grandson, Jody, said it is not easy getting money for rural, volunteer departments.

“Obtaining funds for rural departments, such as ours, is always difficult. While fire tax monies support operations and donations help with other expenses, it’s often not enough to enable expansion or needed facility improvements,” he said.

“This grant we are receiving from the state appropriation is because of House Representative Shelly Willingham’s diligence in supporting public safety. The check presented to us today by Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey and Rep. Willingham will allow us to not only enhance our mission to respond as a fire department but continue to support the community as we always have — and will continue to do,” he continued.

“We are truly thankful for the funds supplied to us by the State today, but our sincerest thanks is always to our community supporters,” he added.

“We are terribly grateful,” added Mayor Griffin.

Sheriff Manning told Rep. Willingham and Commissioner Causey, “I know this money will help the community. There has not been a time the sheriff’s office has called these guys and they haven’t helped us. Working in a small county like this, it takes us all to make the wheel turn — and the spoke is definitely not broken out here. Thank you so much for the money.”

Mayor Griffin said the money will allow the department to do even more for the community.

“It will help with all our community services. In addition to all the normal things they do, they have to try and raise money. This [money] will allow them to expand the facility to better provide for the community. They also need storage for their supplies,” she added.

