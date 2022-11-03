Cougar Ambassador Program 'raises' the bar

Robersonville - A new program at South Creek Middle School is recognizing the best in students.

As a result, participants are already raising their own expectations for how students can contribute to their school and community.

Olivia McNeil, SCMS Social Worker, brought this program the table to focus more on good things the students are doing and not just point out things that need to be worked on.

“Teachers nominated students they wanted and our MTSS (Multi-Tiered System of Supports) Team confirmed the nominations,” according to McNeil.

A recent ceremony was held to recognize more than a dozen students in the initial group.

In speaking with members of the Ambassadors team, it is evident they see they need to be people of action amongst their school community.

Many of their ideas of service focus on younger students. Sixth-grader Jonathan Troop believes the group can make the transition from elementary school easier for upcoming sixth graders.

“When the elementary school has their moving up night, we can go over,” said Troop. “We can tell them what they should expect when they get to the middle school. Students that are new to the area too.”

Other potential projects will take them from the campus to places like community food kitchens to help out and college tours to help plan their own next steps.

Amber Warren, a SCMS eighth grader, was nervous at first but sees this as an opportunity.

“I feel like I can be a leader in the school and show others how,” she added. “I was a little nervous, but at the same time you’ve gotta step up and be a leader.”

Ziy’nae Purvis, also in eighth grade, explained, “This is something that not many people got to do. It feels good to be selected and show up for your school.”

“It’s scary,” said Dasinie Perkins, a SCMS seventh grader. “They (students and staff) are watching your every move. Just means we have to come through.”

Ways the group can give back are not limited to benefiting students, not according to Purvis and Warren.

“We have to show others how to have more respect,” said Warren. “For each other and teachers too.”

“It’s up to us to spread some joy,” explained Purvis. “It’s important we share that joy with teachers and everyone we come across.”

The group agreed they have a role in improving their school every day and raising the expectations of all students.

McNeil pointed out that students not selected as Ambassadors will still have a chance to participate in activities.

“Although they have been chosen to represent the school, they will be able to nominate one of their classmates to help on projects.”