ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robersonville, NC

Cougar Ambassador Program 'raises' the bar

By Sarah Stalls Martin County Schools
The Enterprise
The Enterprise
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AXDwT_0iwpiiYi00

Robersonville - A new program at South Creek Middle School is recognizing the best in students.

As a result, participants are already raising their own expectations for how students can contribute to their school and community.

Olivia McNeil, SCMS Social Worker, brought this program the table to focus more on good things the students are doing and not just point out things that need to be worked on.

“Teachers nominated students they wanted and our MTSS (Multi-Tiered System of Supports) Team confirmed the nominations,” according to McNeil.

A recent ceremony was held to recognize more than a dozen students in the initial group.

In speaking with members of the Ambassadors team, it is evident they see they need to be people of action amongst their school community.

Many of their ideas of service focus on younger students. Sixth-grader Jonathan Troop believes the group can make the transition from elementary school easier for upcoming sixth graders.

“When the elementary school has their moving up night, we can go over,” said Troop. “We can tell them what they should expect when they get to the middle school. Students that are new to the area too.”

Other potential projects will take them from the campus to places like community food kitchens to help out and college tours to help plan their own next steps.

Amber Warren, a SCMS eighth grader, was nervous at first but sees this as an opportunity.

“I feel like I can be a leader in the school and show others how,” she added. “I was a little nervous, but at the same time you’ve gotta step up and be a leader.”

Ziy’nae Purvis, also in eighth grade, explained, “This is something that not many people got to do. It feels good to be selected and show up for your school.”

“It’s scary,” said Dasinie Perkins, a SCMS seventh grader. “They (students and staff) are watching your every move. Just means we have to come through.”

Ways the group can give back are not limited to benefiting students, not according to Purvis and Warren.

“We have to show others how to have more respect,” said Warren. “For each other and teachers too.”

“It’s up to us to spread some joy,” explained Purvis. “It’s important we share that joy with teachers and everyone we come across.”

The group agreed they have a role in improving their school every day and raising the expectations of all students.

McNeil pointed out that students not selected as Ambassadors will still have a chance to participate in activities.

“Although they have been chosen to represent the school, they will be able to nominate one of their classmates to help on projects.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WITN

A local church is helping kids around the world

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A church here in the east has worked to feed to as many people in a Ecuador as possible over the last two days. Over 150 volunteers packaged rice, lentils, vitamins and veggies at Unity Church for those in need in Ecuador. The Greenville set goals...
GREENVILLE, NC
neusenews.com

The Children's Village Academy Student Honor List

Congratulations to the following Children’s Village Academy students:. 3rd Grade: Nau’liy Hill-Pierce and Timothy Wall, Jr. 8th Grade: Danielle Francis and Yaniel Torres Perez. “B” Honor Roll. 1st Grade: Dominique Rouse, Kam’Ryn Whitfield, Jayden Battle, Naomi Rufus, Dominic Barnes, Alvinia Williams-Blow, Malcom Burks. 2nd Grade: Truzell...
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Ten PCC students receive scholarships from SECU Foundation

WINTERVILLE, N.C. — The State Employees’ Credit Union (SECU) Foundation awarded $500-scholarships last week to 10 Pitt Community College students pursuing short-term health care training through continuing education.  On October 27th, SECU Foundation representatives visited the PCC campus to present Bridge to Career Workforce Development Scholarships to the following students: Nurse Aide I – Amaya […]
WINTERVILLE, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

BCCC scholarship recipients announced

The Beaufort County Community College Foundation is proud to announce these scholarship recipients for the Fall 2022 semester. Other recipients will be announced throughout the fall. Registration is open for the Spring 2023 semester. This will be the final semester of the Beaufort Promise in its current form. Qualified students from Beaufort, Hyde, Tyrrell, and Washington Counties can still receive free tuition and fees beyond 2023. All students can apply for Pell Grants and scholarships by filling out a FAFSA. Students can apply for scholarships for Spring 2023 after they have applied for financial aid by filling out a FAFSA. Scholarship applications are due on Nov. 5.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Wave Car Wash will give military members free car washes

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) -A Greenville business is currently giving back to military veterans in a unique way. Through November 13, Wave Car Wash, partnered with Folds of Honor, a non-profit that awards scholarships to family members of fallen or disabled military members, announced that customers will have the option to donate to the organization when […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Washington business acquisition helps Hardison family fulfill dream

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — For the Hardison family, Country Living Guest Home Inc.’s recent purchase of Wooded Acres Guest Home Inc. in Washington is much more than just an acquisition. It also fulfills a dream for Tim Hardison, who co-owns Country Living alongside his wife, Angie. Decades ago, Tim Hardison worked as a traumatic brain […]
WASHINGTON, NC
WITN

Greenville holiday show hopes to attract 12,000 visitors

Businesses across the east are trying to make up for losses from both the pandemic and inflation. What better time to do that than the holiday season?. The Down East Holiday Show in Greenville just kicked off their first night at 5 p.m. WITN stopped by this morning to talk to business owners about how recent years have affected their bottom line and how they hope this weekend helps.
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Fur Baby Feature: Meet Severus

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - What good is a week on ENC at Three without a Friday Fur Baby Feature?. This week, the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina features Severus, a 5-month-old explorer new to their care. They pulled Severus, along with 22 other cats, from the Pitt County Animal Shelter...
GREENVILLE, NC
High School Football PRO

Greenville, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Cape Fear High School football team will have a game with J.H. Rose High School on November 04, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Whirligig Festival coming to Wilson this weekend

WILSON, N.C. (WNCT) — The 18th annual Whirligig Festival is coming to downtown Wilson on Saturday and Sunday. The festival, which occurs annually during the first full weekend in November, is an all-inclusive event showcasing art of the region inspired by artist Vollis Simpson’s Whirligigs. Vendors specializing in works using repurposed, recycled, reused, or handmade […]
WILSON, NC
WITN

Chances of a November hurricane are slim but not zero. Are you prepared?

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Two organizations are organizing a hurricane preparedness event for a county here in the east. The Disaster Recovery for Pitt County and Eastern North Carolina Recovery Team are hosting the 2022 hurricane disaster expo with the goal that the Pitt County public is aware of the resources available to them in the event of a hurricane.
PITT COUNTY, NC
piratemedia1.com

Greenville ranked one of the poorest cities in the country

Greenville, North Carolina, ranked as one of the poorest big cities in the country by the U.S. Census Bureau’s Community Survey of 2021. According to the U.S. Census, a typical household in Greenville earns around $44,450 a year, ranking the fifth lowest in their survey, with around $25,000 less than the national median household income of $69,717 a year.
GREENVILLE, NC
Jamel El Amin

NC Rental assistance fraud widespread.

NC Hope Program paid $28, 000 to man in Texas in fraudulent claim. The funds were recoveredKGNS Television Screenshot. North Carolina- Nearly one year after the last application was accepted for assistance from North Carolina's Hope Grant program, law enforcement officials have begun an investigation into alleged fraud of the program in Halifax County.
HALIFAX COUNTY, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

Pets of the Week: Nov. 5, 2022

The Beaufort County animal shelter is open Mondays through Fridays, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays, the shelter will be closed unless an appointment is made before 5:00 p.m. Friday. Animal control officers are at the shelter by 8 a.m. daily. Shelter employees will not answer the phone in the morning due to all staff being hands-on with morning operations. The shelter strongly recommends leaving a voicemail with contact information and will get back to callers as soon as possible. In the case of an emergency, contact the Beaufort County Sheriff’s to reach the Animal Control officer on call. The shelter is located at 3931 U.S. Highway 264 East in Washington.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

Survey reveals top concerns for city’s future

Jobs, the environment, public infrastructure, flooding and housing are some of the top concerns for the future of Washington, according to a recent survey conducted to help craft the city’s next comprehensive plan. The survey results were revealed at a public meeting Thursday night by Stewart, a Carolina-based planning...
WASHINGTON, NC
WITN

Greenville’s red light camera program could soon end

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - It looks like Greenville’s controversial red light camera program may be coming to a screeching halt. On the city council agenda for Monday night is an item to “wind down” the red light program starting November 15th. The cameras have been in operation...
GREENVILLE, NC
The Enterprise

The Enterprise

Williamston, NC
552
Followers
747
Post
53K+
Views
ABOUT

Williamston Enterprise is an award-winning weekly newspaper published every Thursday by Adams Publishing Group Eastern North Carolina. Our coverage area is Martin County, NC and the immediate surrounding area. Our office is located in historic downtown Williamston.

 https://www.reflector.com/enterprise/

Comments / 0

Community Policy