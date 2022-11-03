ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

Party near the polls

By Deborah Griffin News Editor
The Enterprise
 3 days ago

In effort to inspire people to vote early, local members of the Lambda Delta Omega Chapter of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated held a Party Near the Polls on Tuesday, Nov. 1 — one week before election day.

Several members of the sorority gathered at Main Street Haven, the newly designated space between buildings at 111 West Main St. (where Mitchell’s Photography once stood.)

Board of Education member Renee Purvis said they rented the space from Walter Whitfield to encourage people to vote and to vote early.

The group offered voter education materials, food and family-friendly activities to those who stopped by.

“We are not telling people how to vote,” Purvis said. “We are not affiliated with any party. We just want people to get out and vote. Today is specifically designed for early voting. Because if there are any irregularities or anything, it can be rectified.”

She said the purpose was to be close to the polls.

“We call it ‘Party Near the Poll’ because we are less than a half-mile down from [the courthouse],” she added. “We have the ballots here, they are not marked, but we can direct people if they have questions.”

They also had voter information pamphlets on hand.

Chef Ron Dixon from Flight Café in Greenville prepared lunch for those who stopped by.

Riverside High School cheerleaders helped make the party festive.

The day started out heavily overcast with intermittent showers, but by the afternoon the sun was out.

“It was just a fun day – despite the rain. The main emphasis is ‘mid-term elections matter,’” Purvis said.

About 30 people stopped by to get information according to Purvis.

