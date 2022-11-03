ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamston, NC

Community Book Club meets

The Enterprise
The Enterprise
 3 days ago

WILLIAMSTON – The Community Book Club will meet at 12 noon on Wednesday, November 16 at Martin Community College.

Librarian Maryanne Caudle will facilitate a discussion of Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus.

This will be held in the conference room at Martin Community College library.

Copies of the book are available to borrow from the college or public library.

The book club is free and open to all who enjoy reading and talking about it.

Martin Community College is located at 1161 Kehukee Park Rd. in Williamston.

