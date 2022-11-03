Significant others - past and present...

Except for my first days, I have lived my life in Edenton.

There was no hospital here in 1941. The possibility of a breach delivery led my mother to birth me many miles west at Cabarrus Memorial in Concord. Same for my two brothers.

Even before the first grade, I was bullied. My eyes were defective. Though glasses helped my astigmatism and farsightedness, being called “four eyes” repeatedly by others did not help.

It hurt. A whole lot. Still hurt several years later.

One four-letter word readers are unlikely to guess also came my way daily Monday through Friday when I walked home from first grade at Edenton public schools (a.k.a. Swain Apartments) then located on Court Street.

Eventually two local motormouths graduated from Edenton High.

Loud voices and hurtful words ceased. I cried less.

But I remembered names. And what they called me.

When I was ten years old, I came to work at my grandfather’s pharmacy on Saturdays. When business slowed, I slipped out the front door to explore other locations on South Broad Street.

I met a blind Black man sitting on the sidewalk with his butt and back against the front of Belk-Tylers in 1950’s, now Gordmans.

He had no legs beneath his two knees. His stumps were wrapped in leather.

He was alone and clean.

His eyes looked odd. He wore no glasses.

He had a basket for dimes when folk purchased the GRIT, a smalltown newspaper. Sometimes folk gave more. I first read about a two-headed turtle in the GRIT.

I watched as this man handled Mr. Lincoln, Washington, Jefferson, and Jackson accurately. He was not deceived or snookered by those giving him paper money. Each got the correct change.

My dad assured me this man was indeed blind. He knew because he had helped him through the Edenton Lions Club.

“Watch his fingers when he feels the corners of paper money,” I was told. I did.

Back inside the store my dad gave me different paper monies to touch. Whether new and crisp or old and wrinkled the corners felt the same to me. I could not differentiate by touch. And I was sighted with “four eyes!”

Blind man had talent I would never have.

A few years later — also on Saturday — two tall slender white men came in while I worked. Mid-day. They would only let my dad wait on them.

I tallied the bill for different customers. Gave each the right change while they waited. I said “sir” to any man older than me and “ma’am” to older women. Polite as mom, Nancy, had taught me.

Two dudes stared at me. Never blinked. I could feel heat from their eyes. I saw anger on their faces. What was bothering them? I was only a kid.

Unknown to me at that moment our Black clerk was watching all of this.

Finally, Vernon remarked quietly, “If it’s green it’s clean.” Said nothing more.

What does his rhyme mean?

After “forever” I figured out that “a twenty-dollar bill from a Black man was just as valuable as one from a white man.”

Two guys continued to give me hostile and unfriendly stares every Saturday.

Why did my saying “sir” to a Black man bug them?

I graduated from high school in 1959, the university in ‘63, graduate school in ‘67 and Uncle Sam’s boys club in ‘69.

Learned a lot from younger brothers Joe and Bill.

And from foreigners in north Africa, Lebanon, Switzerland, Vietnam and France. Meeting, greeting and eating with others promotes appreciation for diverse people.

In time I fathered three university graduates. Fine people thanks to their mom.

First ran for school board in 1980. Two years later I won.

Helped establish Edenton’s first nursing home. Introduced computers to retail pharmacy. Circus of fumbles for a time, but eventually life in the store was more efficient. Easier to bill for reimbursements with computers.

In 1982, I helped two denominations fractured by the U.S. Civil War (1861-1865) reunite to better live their Gospel heritage. Northern and Southern Presbyterians were once again under one roof.

Without slavery and its wealth, this bloody conflict in church and state would not have happened.

Served twelve years on the Board of Education (1982-1994).

Four years as president. We consolidated city and county schools.

Some county folk gave me an earful at the pharmacy checkout counter.

A year later a few even apologized. Desegregated student and faculty life is indeed a wiser use of resources.

In eight years as a county commissioner, I helped refinance inherited county debt. In time 10.3 million dollars saved.

Appreciated potential of a proposed wind farm. Vocal in support. It is needed.

Learned a lot I should have been taught in 1950’s when life still segregated. No one then mentioned the 13th, 14th and 15th amendments to our Constitution. Never heard of Juneteenth until recently though it began in west Texas in 1865.

Slaves arrived in Jamestown, Virginia in 1619.

Only the arrival of white Europeans celebrated in history classes of the 1950’s. James Oglethorpe started the colony of Georgia in 1732. His first settlers, poor folk released from English debtor prisons, worked the fields without any slave help for more than 20 years. Competition with King Cotton in neighboring South Carolina powered by slave field hands there became so one-sided that Georgia imported slaves to stay competitive in the cotton markets of that day.

Some contend that the Civil War was fought over ‘states rights’, not slavery and the wealth thereby acquired. Not so. Follow the money.

Within days of his surrender at Appomattox April 1865, General Robert E. Lee became president of Washington University in Lexington, Virginia. Kept this job until his death in 1870. Lee knew that higher education was essential to reviving the South no matter what any “lost cause” mythology said.

In this regard he was spot on.

The Supreme Court in the 1896 case Plessy versus Ferguson declared that separate but equal was law of the land. Some rejoiced. Many knew in their gut that separation could never be equal. The only real question was how “unequal” life would become. And still be tolerable.

In 1898 the election of blacks to public office led to riots in Wilmington, NC. Many former slaves killed. Only because of skin color. The search for “a more perfect union” was becoming more violent. Emancipation over time would be doable but not pain free.

For decades only white folk could be elected to public office in N.C. without reprisal.

In 1927 my grandfather declared “We believe that the best is none too good for the sick.” Same outlook applies to the healthy.

Becoming more inclusive is essential to a better future for all.

Change is an opportunity more than an obstacle.

Some symbols or monuments resonate a “better future.” Others do not.

The confederate monument near 504 South Broad Street would not exist if not for slavery. A less prominent spot reduces bullying from the past and incentivizes individual improvement in the present. More inclusive future heals all.

Better futures are far more likely once it is relocated.

Unwise for Chowan County to place the monument between the current jail and the U.S. Veterans Memorial corner Court and East Queen. County must retain elbow room to meet future demands by North Carolina for jail quarters for ‘bad folk’. County must not forfeit maximum flexibility on site to meet our future.

The monument must go elsewhere.

Plenty of ‘prominent locations’ within the current city limits.

Chowan County has enough problems. Does not need to volunteer for more.

Water attracts and refreshes whether fishing or wiggling toes in the waves.

The current plaza can be redone with fountain(s) and seats. Lights and small stage. Electrical outlets. Outdoor movies. Fireworks. Celebrations, weddings, magicians.

Even Aces pep rallies. Shrubbery grown and sculpted for special effects.

Different array of flags will signify inclusiveness. “Four corners” of fountain plaza can be anchored with live crops of peanuts, cotton, corn, watermelons or cantaloupes growing on site in season.

“Yamn Dankees” can be educated about ‘peanut’ trees. Holmes High students can demo their artwork publicly.

Holmes Jazz band can toot. Pep rallies can celebrate life.

Let’s salute local African Americans such as Harriet Jacobs, Dr. Oscar Holley, Dr. James Slade, educator Ralph Cole, dentist Dr. John Horton and a local engineer well-versed in drones. Others are also worthy of consideration.

Let’s overcome the bullies of prejudice, superficial history and the villains arising when we rush to judgment.

“We the people” have done well in the past. We can do so again.

The place to start is the Edenton waterfront at monument plaza.

The time to relocate Johnny Reb is now per this native son.