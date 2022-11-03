West-Current Conditions
West Region Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Wednesday, November 2, 2022
City/Town, State;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albuquerque, NM;Clear;56;SSW;15;40%
Anchorage, AK;Cloudy;30;S;5;92%
Billings, MT;Cloudy;34;ENE;7;66%
Boise, ID;Mostly cloudy;34;N;1;83%
Casper, WY;Partly cloudy;32;WSW;7;66%
Cheyenne, WY;Clear;40;WNW;13;33%
Denver, CO;Clear;55;S;4;20%
Fairbanks, AK;Cloudy;17;NNW;2;70%
Grand Junction, CO;Showers;52;WSW;8;46%
Helena, MT;Cloudy;28;W;8;71%
Honolulu, HI;Partly cloudy;87;ENE;10;69%
Juneau, AK;Rain to snow;34;ESE;29;93%
Las Vegas, NV;Clear;54;SSW;9;30%
Long Beach, CA;Partly cloudy;61;W;10;59%
Los Angeles, CA;Mostly clear;56;NW;3;61%
Olympia, WA;Fog;34;Calm;0;100%
Phoenix, AZ;Mostly cloudy;68;SW;3;42%
Portland, OR;Cloudy;43;SSE;1;93%
Reno, NV;Cloudy;32;NNW;3;75%
Roswell, NM;Partly cloudy;61;S;13;40%
Sacramento, CA;Mostly clear;47;NE;4;88%
Salt Lake City, UT;Cloudy;36;N;3;85%
San Diego, CA;Partly cloudy;61;W;5;60%
San Francisco, CA;Mostly clear;50;WNW;5;61%
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;Mostly cloudy;41;N;6;85%
Spokane, WA;Mostly cloudy;34;NNE;3;81%
Tucson, AZ;Partly cloudy;68;SSW;3;51%
