Central-Current Conditions
Central Region Current Conditions as of 01:00 AM CDT Thursday, November 3, 2022
City/Town, State;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Austin, TX;Cloudy;70;N;5;88%
Baton Rouge, LA;Clear;62;ENE;1;81%
Bismarck, ND;Mostly cloudy;44;NW;12;71%
Chicago, IL;Clear;58;S;4;72%
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;Clear;67;SSE;13;75%
Des Moines, IA;Mostly cloudy;62;SSE;12;51%
Dodge City, KS;Mostly cloudy;61;S;22;75%
Duluth, MN;Mostly cloudy;66;SSW;8;44%
El Paso, TX;Partly cloudy;62;NNW;3;33%
Fargo, ND;Partly cloudy;51;S;5;78%
Houston, TX;Cloudy;73;ESE;2;84%
Kansas City, MO;Clear;64;S;12;67%
Little Rock, AR;Clear;59;NE;1;78%
Madison, WI;Partly cloudy;56;S;4;69%
Milwaukee, WI;Clear;60;S;12;66%
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;Mostly clear;65;S;15;46%
New Orleans, LA;Mostly clear;71;ENE;1;73%
Oklahoma City, OK;Mostly cloudy;61;S;9;82%
Omaha, NE;Clear;63;SSE;18;59%
San Antonio, TX;Cloudy;70;SE;3;92%
Sioux Falls, SD;Clear;65;S;18;55%
Springfield, IL;Clear;59;S;10;61%
St. Louis, MO;Clear;57;S;2;73%
Tulsa, OK;Mostly cloudy;59;SSE;3;87%
Wichita, KS;Mostly cloudy;60;SSE;9;84%
