There is good in positive thinking...

Margaret Tobin was born to Irish Catholic immigrants in Hannibal, Missouri where the family of six lived in a small three-room home. Though her father was merely a laborer for a gas company and her mother a stay-at-home housewife, far from wielding any influence, they were known as active abolitionists supporting the Underground Railroad.

As many people traveling west passed through Hannibal, Maggie and two of her siblings caught the “Westward Ho” fever and, when she was eighteen, relocated to Leadville, Colorado. There she found two things: one, a job sewing carpet and drapes for a dry goods dealer and, two, James Joseph Brown, her husband.

JJ, as he was known, was a poor, self-taught mining engineer, and they soon had two children of their own, while also raising three of their nieces. Though he was short on formal education, JJ’s natural insight and hard work was fortuitously rewarded by the mining company when he was paid in shares and his well-honed geological abilities ascertained so lucrative a gold lode that almost overnight they became wealthy.

Maggie’s socially ascending ambitions were thwarted by her economically challenged heritage, and she quickly discovered that she was not acceptable to the genteel community of Denver.

Today, we know her best from the tragedy in which she found herself while returning from Europe aboard the HMS Titanic. Consistent with her spunky personality, she mustered the women of Lifeboat No. 6 to grab the oars and start rowing (Her initial purpose was to return to the sinking ship in order to rescue other survivors. That course of action was contravened by Quartermaster Robert Hichens as the inevitable suction caused by the sinking liner would have doomed the lifeboat.)

Made famous by TV programs and cinema, she became a household name on today’s date, Nov. 3 in 1960, when the Tony Award winning musical “The Unsinkable Molly Brown” starring Tammy Grimes opened at the Winter Garden NYC and continued to run for 352 performances.

The theme inspired by her for us here today is positive thinking, and Maggie, or Molly if you prefer, serves as a fitting example.

Rejected by the upper crust, she devoted her time and energy in other, more merit worthy pursuits. From serving food to poor miners’ families in soup kitchens she had established to helping found one of the first juvenile courts in the nation, she focused her attention on laudable projects from which many people who could not help themselves benefited.

Over the years her benevolent involvements became so widespread and numerous, they cannot be enumerated here. But they concerned everything from aiding soldiers during World War I, women’s suffrage, mining disaster victims and families, as well as poverty programs.

The usage of that term positive thinking in this context is not meant to convey the naive Pollyanna innocence of ignorance that some idealistically aspire. Rather, I turned to one of my psychologist friends who gave me a wealth of knowledge on the matter from a functional perspective. Realistically, a positive attitude possessing people practice four behaviors in common.

First, they do not allow themselves the convenience of sitting around musing about their troubles or what is wrong with the world. They tend to engage in activities that are directed toward problem solving purposely avoiding commiserating with negative personalities.

Secondly, as a result of the first mental focus, they practice being the catalysts for good consequences. Not allowing themselves to dwell on life’s negatives, they intentionally engage in projects that benefit others, especially those who cannot help themselves.

The third factor these people share is that they typically have an appreciative awareness of their surroundings. They not only “accentuate the positive,” they look for it in others, their environment and themselves.

Their fourth shared behavior is that they take care of themselves. Not selfishly, but to the degree that they understand that if they are not healthy mentally, spiritually and physically, they cannot be of any use to others.

The apostle Paul once wrote these kinds of ideas to the church at Philippi: “Whatever is true, noble, right, pure, lovely, admirable — anything that is worthy of praise — dwell your thoughts on them.”

One simply worded adage sums it all up rather nicely is, “Your attitude not your aptitude will determine your altitude.”