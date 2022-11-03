The Long and Natural: the Preservation View...

Preservation preserves the whole community.”

So said Elizabeth Kirkland Cahill last Tuesday evening in St. Paul’s, for the anniversary celebration of Penelope Barker and fifty other courageous women with her at the Edenton Tea Party.

She came to talk about Edenton’s future in light of the experience of her own city – Charleston, South Carolina – which has experienced wild growth, both beneficial and not so.

She described the heroic work and constant vigilance of the Preservation Society of Charleston. In numerous slides, she displayed the preservation of the “whole history,” not just a sentimentalized or convenient part – the protection of large buildings, but also of small ones, even humble domiciles.

She also displayed construction and development that just didn’t fit. Worse, there were a number of slides that made my eyes hurt.

There was one in particular that was ghastly: it wasn’t just hit with an ugly stick, the whole tree fell on it. It was a bright, shiny metallic cube perched atop the slanted multiple layers of an ugly parking garage. The whole, haute-contemporary, hyper-corporate monstrosity must have descended as an advance robotic pod of an interstellar invasion (you know, like the Borg).

Seriously, words fail. In which case I hie off to my fellow anti-modernist, King Charles III. During the recent decades of his work as Crown Prince, I’ve come to think better of him. He’s quite the spokesman for organic agrarianism. He loves gardens. Plus, he’s a big fan of the slow food movement.

And he is rather put off by modernist architecture, to put it mildly.

He polished off a particular zinger to sling at a science fiction and aluminum foil design (straight out of a 50’s pulp magazine) for a proposed extension to the stately National Gallery in London. In an infamous 1984 speech to the Royal Institute of British Architects, the then Prince of Wales described the competition-winning design as “a monstrous carbuncle on the face of a much-loved and elegant friend.”

Soon after, the design was dropped. You can chalk that up to one positive argument for the monarchy.

Architecture must be humane. It must be related to its surroundings in time and space. This is possible even in contemporary architecture. Frank Lloyd Wright’s “Falling Water” demonstrates, undeniably, that a highly artificial design replete with concrete cantilevers, long narrow steel-framed windows (even windows wrapped around a corner!) can be made to look as though it grew out of stream and stone, leaf, branch and bole.

Falling Water looks natural. In Prince Charles’ eyes, the carbuncle design of Ahrends Burton & Koralek did not. The Charleston that needs preserving is natural.

So is Edenton.

The reason why the several classic architectural styles in Edenton look natural, despite their differences in period and style, is because they seem, intuitively, eminently humane. They look like they belong.

A natural, humane building seems to say “People actually lived here… people want to live their lives here.” It does not say, “People just bide their time here, despite their surroundings.”

It certainly does not say “I don’t care about people or anything in particular. I was put up on a bottom line, as a means to an end. Please put me out of my misery.”

The way some buildings look, they may as well post themselves on Zillow under the heading “Lasciate ogne speranza, voi ch’intrate.” That is, “abandon all hope ye that enter here.”

I’m not referring to the state of upkeep. I’m referring to the designed intentional space, both outside and in. Is it friendly to the eyes, to the life it means to shelter? Is it beautiful? Is it good? Architecture, construction, and preservation are moral endeavors.

There is so very much in Edenton, and in the county, that is beautiful, that needs preserved. But what needs preserved is not preservation for some abstract purpose, like “art for art’s sake” (i.e., “ars gratia artis”).

Preservation is for life. Preservation is for the whole community. Commercial development and other enterprises are important, but these objectives are second-place.

Tourism is great, but a beautiful historic town and its preservation exist first and foremost for the community – all the community at present with wide open arms, but also the community of the past and the future.

It is not a coincidence that last week’s speaker, Elizabeth Cahill, is also a noted Hebrew scholar, who has translated a number of Psalms from the Biblica Hebraica (Stuttgartensia). She’s written numerous articles for the flagship Jesuit magazine, “America.” On top of this, she is a Shakespearian scholar in her own right.

It is precisely out of her life in the humanities that she emphasizes the humanitarian in community preservation.

We will never go wrong in turning to the great humanitarian community thinkers of the past and present, besides the Bible and the great authors. I will always, in this context, recommend John Ruskin (“The Stones of Venice”), William Morris, Lewis Mumford, Wendell Berry and many others.

I won’t recommend Frank Turner, father of the interstate system. Nor will I be singing the praises of Sam Walton and the big box stores and the malls that withered the downtowns of Americana.

It’s time to make people, and beauty, and history, first: and pole barns, big boxes and bypasses second. Or third. Or fourth.

Community preservation embraces architecture, history, land and most importantly all the people. It is essentially humane. It pursues the flourishing of life. It invites people to meet and greet, to walk (rather than drive) to as many everyday errands as possible. It welcomes visitors. It treasures its citizens.

Preservation puts a sign in front of Edenton (and Chowan County). It says “People have lived here. People live their lives here. People want to stay here.”

Because of beauty. Because of history. Because of peace for all.