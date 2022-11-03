ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chowan County, NC

Chowan voters go to the polls Tuesday

By Thadd White Group Editor
Chowan Herald
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ia2Db_0iwpiWus00

After more than a year of campaigning and millions of dollars spent, the 2022 election cycle will finally reach Election Day Tuesday.

Voting opens at 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8 and will continue through the day until 7:30 p.m.

While this is not a presidential election year, there will be offices from North Carolina’s U.S. Senate seat all the way to local offices, including sheriff and soil and water conservation posts.

Here are the places voters in Chowan County will be able to cast a ballot:

East Edenton, Old National Guard Armory Building, 702 North Broad St., Edenton;West Edenton, Chowan County Agricultural Center, 730 North Granville St., Edenton;Rocky Hock, Rocky Hock Rescue Squad Building, 1414 Rocky Hock Landing Rd., Edenton;Center Hill, Northern Chowan Community Center, 2869 Virginia Rd., Tyner;Wardville, Faith Fellowship Baptist Church, 3500 Virginia Rd., Tyner; andYeopim, National Guard Armory, 739 Soundside Rd., Edenton.

The following is a list of candidates running for the various Federal, State and local offices.

Here’s a list of the offices that will be on the ballot for voters in Chowan County:

FEDERAL OFFICES

U.S. Senate:

Matthew Hoh (G), Cheri Beasley (D), Shannon W. Bray (L), Ted Budd (R)

U.S. House of Representatives District 1:

Don Davis (D), Sandy Smith (R)

STATE OFFICES

N.C. Supreme Court Associate Justice — Seat 3:

Richard Dietz (R), Lucy Inman (D)

N.C. Supreme Court Associate Justice — Seat 5:

Sam J. Ervin IV (D),Trey Allen (R)

N.C. Court of Appeals Judge Seat 8:

Julee Tate Flood (R), Carolyn Jennings Thompson (D)

N.C. Court of Appeals Judge Seat 9:

Brad A. Salmon (D),Donna Stroud (R)

N.C. Court of Appeals Judge Seat 10:

John M. Tyson (R), Gale Murray Adams (D)

N.C. Court of Appeals Judge Seat 11:

Darren Jackson (D), Michael J. Stading (R)

N.C. State Senate District 1:

Norman W. Sanderson (R)

N.C. House of Representatives District 1:

Edward C. Goodwin (R)

DISTRICT OFFICES

N.C. Superior Court Judge District 1, Seat 1:

Eula E. Reid (D), R. Andrew Womble (R)

N.C. District Court Judge District 1, Seat 1:

Robert P. Trivette

N.C. District Court Judge District 1, Seat 2:

Jeff Moreland

N.C. District Court Judge District 1, Seat 3

Meader Harriss

District Attorney District 1:

Jeff Cruden (R)

COUNTY OFFICES

Board of Commissioners District 1, Seat 2:

Bob Kirby (R)

Board of Commissioners District 2, Seat 2:

Larry McLaughlin (R)

Board of Commissioners District 3, Seat 2:

Ellis Lawrence (D)

Clerk of Superior Court:

Dwayne L. Goodwin (U), Michael John McArthur (D)

Sheriff:

Edward “Scooter” Basnight (R)

NONPARTISAN OFFICES

Board of Education At-Large:

George Lewis, Maxine Mason

Board of Education District 1, Seat 2:

Lisa Perry

Board of Education District 2, Seat 2:

Tom Joyal, Ricky Browder

Board of Education District 3, Seat 1:

Nancy Heiniger, Sherronne Battle

Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor:

Matthew Floyd, John T. Layton

