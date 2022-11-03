Exhibit to feature wildfowl decoys, those who carved them...

The exhibit, “Working Birds: Decoys and their Carvers” opens at Museum of the Albemarle on Thursday with an opening reception from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. for Friends of the Museum of the Albemarle members.

Then on Friday, Museum of the Albemarle will host the annual meeting of the Carolina Decoy Collector Association. The association’s president, Kroghie Andresen, is considered the foremost authority and author of several books about North Carolina decoys.

Andresen will discuss the decoy collection recently donated to the museum by Albert Sidney “Sid” Daughtridge. Sid grew up in Scotland Neck, and as a young boy, hunted in the swamps, marshes and waterways of the Albemarle Sound.

He donated more than 40 decoys related to his memories of time spent hunting and observing nature. He said he wished these to be viewed by future generations of young hunters. These decoys were carved by the people who lived along the shores of the Albemarle region from Knotts Island to Ocracoke.

Why do we continue to search and purchase hunting decoys? What compels the love of these crudely carved, whittled, and sculpted ducks, geese, and shore birds?

The elusive and fleeting flocks of waterfowl migrate across the Albemarle region as they have for thousands of years. The first people to populate the Americas, indigenous tribes, also migrated from the northern regions across Siberia, skirting the coastline into present-day Alaska and down to Oregon.

These hunter-gathers were following animal trails in their hunt for food and waterfowl. They hunted and captured birds, using some as live decoys by tethering them with cords to a stationary position (where the term “stool pigeon” originates) in or near marshes to attract flocks of migrating birds. They also made decoys by lashing dried reeds together to form waterfowl silhouettes and placed these in locations adjacent to watery hunting grounds. They waited with bows and arrows and bolos in the hope of feeding their families.

Fast-forward to the late 1800s and imagine northeastern North Carolina, a remote paradise with many farming and fishing families living on the land among virgin timberlands of cypress, juniper and pine and a myriad of hardwood forests.

The people living here then traveled on the brackish waters of the creeks, rivers, and sounds. Life was little changed from their ancestors’ experiences. They lived a true “farm to table” existence, consuming the animals they either raised or hunted, that wasn’t too different from that of the original peoples who lived here.

They described the migratory flocks of waterfowl as “smoke” because the large numbers of birds blocked out the sunlight as flocks appeared on the horizon. In attempts to bring these wild ducks and geese flocks into shooting range, they made decoys from blocks of firewood, and salvaged lumber from boats and buildings. They were self-taught and passed their unique styles and techniques on to children in their families. They also made small hunting skiffs to carry them and the decoys out on the water.

The most famous of the small boats was the Currituck Hunting Skiff, which continues to be made and used locally. These boats evolved from the Algonquian tribe and their canoes. “Currituck” in fact is an Algonquian word meaning, “Land of the Wild Geese.”

These people did not consider themselves artists. They were making the tools of their trade as hunting guides for the numerous hunting clubs in the area. These wooden decoys were carved during times when they were not busy with other pursuits to sustain their families. They made the decoys to bring in game for food and for the tourists who traveled here in pursuit of sport-hunting.

Their part-time jobs creating decoys showed their deep knowledge of waterfowl hunting and its heritage. Today, their work is some of America’s most sought-after folk art, made by local families trying to endure and evolve in an ever-changing world.

We invite you to visit the museum to see our newest addition of decoys and hear stories about the people who carved them, as well as other regional exhibits. We are open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.