Inflation reaches ECPS cafeterias

While inflation and the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic continue to exacerbate numerous domestic issues, one arena has been notably affected – school cafeterias.

In Edenton-Chowan Schools, this is no exception.

Stephanie Patsel, Nutrition Director for ECPS, explained how school lunches have been affected by recent events and what is being done to try and stem the impact on families.

“Edenton-Chowan Schools has seen a significant rise in the cost of food and supplies with an overall average of a 35 percent increase,” Patsel said.

The district, which serves around 2,000 meals daily, has a 68.1 percent eligible student population for free/reduced meals. Of those, 73 percent of the eligible students are eating daily, Patsel said.

Universal free lunch waivers from the USDA, regardless of income and brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, came to an end during the summer. However, North Carolina has since adopted legislation to cover the copay for students who qualified for reduced meals.

The state budget, which was signed into law by N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper on July 11, includes a provision for a one-time reimbursement to school districts designed to “eliminate student copay for reduced price lunch.”

Under the one-time provision, funds will be allocated from the state’s general fund for the 2022-23 school year and must be used by districts to provide no-cost lunches to students who qualify for reduced-price lunches under the federal guidelines.

If the state funding is not enough to cover the copays, extra funds typically appropriated for the school breakfast program would be used to make up any differences.

Since the end of the federal waivers, Patsel said there has been a decrease in meals served, but not necessarily attributed to persistent inflation.

“We attribute this decrease in participation to meals no longer being free,” Patsel said. “However, the decrease in participation has not been as drastic as we had anticipated.”

Just about 60 percent of the student population statewide qualified for free and reduced-price meals before COVID-19 struck. Food insecurity continues to be a daunting issue for North Carolina, which is the 15th hungriest state in the nation according to USDA figures.

Numerous staple products in school lunchrooms have taken a hit in costs nationwide over the last year.

National trends suggest that chicken nuggets and tenders are up nearly 45 percent over last year, while string cheese is up 25 percent, fruit juice is up 30 percent, yogurt cups are up 40 percent, hamburgers have risen 21 percent and diced pears have found themselves up by 24 percent.

Even bread and plasticware have risen to higher prices than the year prior. To top it off, 8-ounce bottles of water have skyrocketed nearly 90 percent.

Some districts across the country are looking to shift menu items in the wake of supply chain crunches following the pandemic. Current lunchroom suppliers to ECPS include Sysco, Greenville Produce, Maola and Flowers Baking Company.

Other solutions statewide have been to raise prices for school lunches.

Patsel said, however, that meal prices in Chowan schools have not increased and that there is no cap on student meal debt, should one be unable to pay.

“No student is turned away due to the inability to pay,” Patsel said. “Charge letters are sent home monthly to parents.”

In an effort to mitigate any harmful impacts on families, Patsel explained that Edenton-Chowan Schools has increased access to free/reduced meal applications by providing an online option for parents and guardians.

“We also do a weekly Direct Certification Import into our Point of Sale software to pick up any students who may have become eligible for free/reduced meals,” Patsel said.

Another silver lining is a recent grant opportunity.

“We have just accepted a grant through the Local Food for School Cooperative,” Patsel explained. “The goal is to provide fresh healthy meals to our kids while procuring local products with a focus on socially disadvantaged farmers, small farmers and small businesses that offer fresh or minimally processed items. Funds will be distributed to schools/school districts based on their enrollment.”