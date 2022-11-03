ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chowan Senior Center offers lunches for seniors

Chowan Herald
 3 days ago

The Chowan Senior Center offers lunches for seniors age 60 and older for $1 per meal, Monday through Friday for its members. Membership is also free for all Chowan senior residents and we encourage local seniors to enjoy all of our programs.

The senior center is located at 204 Church Street in Edenton.

Friday, Nov. 4

Oven fried chicken, pears, garden peas, buttered potato with sour cream, wheat roll, cookie, milk

Monday, Nov. 7

Sausage & Peppers, carrots, peach cobbler, roasted potatoes, roll, milk

Tuesday, Nov. 8

Southwest chicken salad topped with black beans, corn & cheese, pineapple, pasta salad, pudding, milk

Wednesday, Nov. 9

Chili with beans, baked potato, corn muffin, jello, orange juice, milk

Thursday, Nov. 10

Chef ham salad, potato salad, strawberries, crackers, cookies, milk

Friday, Nov. 11

The Chowan Senior Center will be closed today in honor of Veteran’s Day

The CSC also handles the Meals on Wheels program for shut-ins.

For more information call 252-482-2242.

