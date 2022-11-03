ECPS breaks ground on new JAH

The groundbreaking for the new John A. Holmes High School took place last Monday, welcoming community leaders past and present to drive shovels into the dirt for the first time.

As the clouds parted to break the pattern of rain for much of the day, representatives from the Edenton-Chowan Board of Education, Chowan County Board of Commissioners, Edenton Town Council, M.B. Kahn, LS3P, school administration and past superintendents journeyed to the front lawn of John A. Holmes to celebrate the occasion.

The new high school, which is projected to cost $75 million, has received $50 million in grant funding from the state, joining $25 million in USDA financing from Chowan County to bring ambition to fruition.

A performing arts center, auxiliary gym, expanded CTE space, improved security measures and relocated Boy Scout Hut and tennis courts are all expected to result from the new school.

Construction documents are currently between 80 and 90 percent completed. New design considerations are currently being reviewed in regards to the tennis courts, which include: moving the courts closer to Park Avenue to allow for two sets of bleachers, adding ball returns to all courts, adding a hitting wall, a 10’ x 10’ storage building, lighting, equally spaced courts, a concrete apron around the court and restrooms.

Bidding on the project is expected to begin after the first of the year, with asbestos abatement to follow and demolition soon after that.

Students will be temporarily housed off-campus during construction, which will occur in two phases over the course of 18-24 months. They will be able to enter the completed new high school by 2025.