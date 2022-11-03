ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edenton, NC

Local business leader steps up...

Chowan Herald
 3 days ago

To the Editor:

Recently, a local business stepped up, no questions asked, to help out the students at Chowan Middle School. Kristin, Manager at the Taco Bell in Edenton, answered my request with a huge yes!

As a teacher I was attempting to provide an incentive, letting my students know that their respectful behavior in class was noticed and appreciated after working toward a goal for about a month.

Kristin provided a wonderful lunch for two of my classes (about 50 kids). They were amazed! She was more than willing to bend over backward to help a teacher, her students and the local community.

Please keep her kindness in mind when you decide to patronize a local establishment. Huge thanks to you Kristin, and your corporate offices.

Martha Foster

Chowan Middle School

Comments / 0

Related
WITN

A local church is helping kids around the world

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A church here in the east has worked to feed to as many people in a Ecuador as possible over the last two days. Over 150 volunteers packaged rice, lentils, vitamins and veggies at Unity Church for those in need in Ecuador. The Greenville set goals...
GREENVILLE, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

More than $16,000 in grants awarded to nonprofits in Currituck, Dare counties

$1,250 to GEM Adult Day Services for Harmony Café. $1,350 to Interfaith Community Outreach, Inc. for Bridging the Gap client outreach. $1,000 to Kids First, Inc. for accredited child abuse treatment services. $1,500 to Lower Currituck Food Pantry for general operating support. $850 to North Carolina Coastal Federation for environmental...
DARE COUNTY, NC
WITN

Greenville holiday show hopes to attract 12,000 visitors

Businesses across the east are trying to make up for losses from both the pandemic and inflation. What better time to do that than the holiday season?. The Down East Holiday Show in Greenville just kicked off their first night at 5 p.m. WITN stopped by this morning to talk to business owners about how recent years have affected their bottom line and how they hope this weekend helps.
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Washington business acquisition helps Hardison family fulfill dream

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — For the Hardison family, Country Living Guest Home Inc.’s recent purchase of Wooded Acres Guest Home Inc. in Washington is much more than just an acquisition. It also fulfills a dream for Tim Hardison, who co-owns Country Living alongside his wife, Angie. Decades ago, Tim Hardison worked as a traumatic brain […]
WASHINGTON, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

BCCC scholarship recipients announced

The Beaufort County Community College Foundation is proud to announce these scholarship recipients for the Fall 2022 semester. Other recipients will be announced throughout the fall. Registration is open for the Spring 2023 semester. This will be the final semester of the Beaufort Promise in its current form. Qualified students from Beaufort, Hyde, Tyrrell, and Washington Counties can still receive free tuition and fees beyond 2023. All students can apply for Pell Grants and scholarships by filling out a FAFSA. Students can apply for scholarships for Spring 2023 after they have applied for financial aid by filling out a FAFSA. Scholarship applications are due on Nov. 5.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
High School Football PRO

Edenton, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The SouthWest Edgecombe High School football team will have a game with John A. Holmes High School on November 04, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
EDENTON, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

Belhaven names new police chief

Lieutenant Christopher Kelly has been appointed interim police chief for the Town of Belhaven. The interim role will begin on Nov. 5. He will assume the full duties of chief upon the retirement of Chief Fred Clingenpeel in December. The Town Council and Town Manager gave the nod to the...
BELHAVEN, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Bulls and BBQ to bring full day of family-friendly fun

Fall is here and it is that time of year again to grab your cowboy hat and boots and come on out to the Bulls and BBQ event at the Currituck County Rural Center-CCRC located in Powells Point. Bring your friends and family out for a day filled with fun family festivities, the event will be held on November 5, 2022 from noon until 6 p.m.
POWELLS POINT, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

Pets of the Week: Nov. 5, 2022

The Beaufort County animal shelter is open Mondays through Fridays, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays, the shelter will be closed unless an appointment is made before 5:00 p.m. Friday. Animal control officers are at the shelter by 8 a.m. daily. Shelter employees will not answer the phone in the morning due to all staff being hands-on with morning operations. The shelter strongly recommends leaving a voicemail with contact information and will get back to callers as soon as possible. In the case of an emergency, contact the Beaufort County Sheriff’s to reach the Animal Control officer on call. The shelter is located at 3931 U.S. Highway 264 East in Washington.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
piratemedia1.com

Greenville ranked one of the poorest cities in the country

Greenville, North Carolina, ranked as one of the poorest big cities in the country by the U.S. Census Bureau’s Community Survey of 2021. According to the U.S. Census, a typical household in Greenville earns around $44,450 a year, ranking the fifth lowest in their survey, with around $25,000 less than the national median household income of $69,717 a year.
GREENVILLE, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

Survey reveals top concerns for city’s future

Jobs, the environment, public infrastructure, flooding and housing are some of the top concerns for the future of Washington, according to a recent survey conducted to help craft the city’s next comprehensive plan. The survey results were revealed at a public meeting Thursday night by Stewart, a Carolina-based planning...
WASHINGTON, NC
WITN

Greenville’s red light camera program could soon end

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - It looks like Greenville’s controversial red light camera program may be coming to a screeching halt. On the city council agenda for Monday night is an item to “wind down” the red light program starting November 15th. The cameras have been in operation...
GREENVILLE, NC
WAVY News 10

Sentara implementing new visitor badge system

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Anyone walking into a Sentara hospital will be greeted by a new policy. A new badge system is going in all Sentara hospitals, as well as all free standing emergency departments and the Sentara College in Chesapeake. Samantha Kern, director of patient care services at...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Chowan set to induct newest class into the Jim Garrison Sports Hall of Fame

MURFREESBORO – The Chowan University Athletic Department, in conjunction with the “Jim Garrison” Sports Hall of Fame Committee, announces the 2022 Hall of Fame class. The 2022 Hall of Fame Class represents five sports across all three levels of competition from the Junior College era to Division III and Division II.
MURFREESBORO, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Woda Cooper pitches Nags Head housing complex, faces tough questions from town commissioners

A representative of housing developer Woda Cooper made the case for building a 54-unit affordable housing complex called “Commons of Nags Head” during a presentation at the Nags Head Commissioners’ Nov. 2 meeting. The complex, proposed for the corner of Hollowell Street and U.S. 158 across from Jockey’s Ridge State Park, has run into community opposition and been subject to a building moratorium approved by the town commissioners.
NAGS HEAD, NC
Chowan Herald

Chowan Herald

Edenton, NC
371
Followers
862
Post
40K+
Views
ABOUT

Located in the Josephine Leary building in historic downtown Edenton, the Chowan Herald is a weekly publication owned by Adams Publishing Company. The North Carolina Press Association member and award-winning newspaper has covered Chowan County since Aug. 30, 1934. It recently expanded coverage to include eastern Washington counties, as well as Tyrrell and Hyde counties

 https://www.dailyadvance.com/chowan/

Comments / 0

Community Policy