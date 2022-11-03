Local business leader steps up...

To the Editor:

Recently, a local business stepped up, no questions asked, to help out the students at Chowan Middle School. Kristin, Manager at the Taco Bell in Edenton, answered my request with a huge yes!

As a teacher I was attempting to provide an incentive, letting my students know that their respectful behavior in class was noticed and appreciated after working toward a goal for about a month.

Kristin provided a wonderful lunch for two of my classes (about 50 kids). They were amazed! She was more than willing to bend over backward to help a teacher, her students and the local community.

Please keep her kindness in mind when you decide to patronize a local establishment. Huge thanks to you Kristin, and your corporate offices.

Martha Foster

Chowan Middle School