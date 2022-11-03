ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

dailyhodl.com

Crypto Analyst Says Bitcoin Could Triple in Price to $63,000 Before Next BTC Halving

The popular crypto analyst and host of the InvestAnswers YouTube channel says that Bitcoin (BTC) could easily go on a 3x rally before the next halving event. In a new strategy session, the analyst tells his 444,000 YouTube subscribers that strong BTC rallies usually precede Bitcoin’s halvings, an event when miners’ block rewards are cut in half and therefore crunching future supply.
ambcrypto.com

A re-listing spree for XRP on exchanges soon? Maybe, but only if…

Ripple’s problems started when the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) started looking into how the company advertised and sold its XRP tokens. Since then, the SEC has maintained that the token is a security and as such, violates SEC requirements. Although the SEC has maintained this position for a long time, Ripple Labs continues to claim that the SEC’s assertion is unfounded.
u.today

"Most Bullish Thing" About to Happen to Bitcoin and Ethereum

Boston-based financial services behemoth Fidelity Investments has opened up a waitlist for those who want to try out its new commission-free cryptocurrency trading service called Fidelity Crypto. The firm's clients will be able to buy and sell Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). In its statement, Fidelity said that a substantial...
dailyhodl.com

Little-Known Altcoin Erupts 244% After Receiving Surprise Boost From Crypto Giant Coinbase

The price of a Solana (SOL)-based crypto asset is surging after getting support from US-based digital asset exchange Coinbase. Coinbase says its customers can now trade the altcoins Marinade (MNDE) and Marinade Staked SOL (mSOL) on its platforms following an earlier announcement that it will add these low-cap coins to its catalog of supported cryptocurrencies.
bitcoinist.com

Why Crypto Exchange Coinbase Is Bidding Farewell To Its Chief Product Officer

Coinbase was among the crypto companies that downsized its manpower this year due to prolonged bearish market trend and recession. It can be recalled that sometime in June, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Brian Armstrong announced via Twitter that the exchange platform would lay off 18% of its workforce to offset potential additional losses because of the broader market downturn.
CNBC

Ether jumps 7% in a week, and Coinbase's CFO breaks down the firm's Q3 earnings: CNBC Crypto World

CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Alesia Haas, chief financial officer at Coinbase, breaks down the company's Q3 earnings and its plans to withstand the crypto bear market.
Benzinga

Crypto Whale Moves $1.58B In Bitcoin, Where The BTC Is Now Being Stored

According to data shared on Blockchain.com, a cryptocurrency whale has moved crypto from a wallet that had accumulated over 74,105 Bitcoin BTC/USD worth over $1.58 billion. The BTCs were moved to wallets of unknown origin. In a separate transaction, the whale moved 50,562 BTC, worth nearly $1.08 billion; in another transaction, 23,542 BTC were moved, worth about $505 million.
dailyhodl.com

Analyst Who Called 2022 Crypto Crash Issues Fresh Bitcoin and Ethereum Alert

The crypto analyst who accurately called this year’s crypto market collapse is warning of new price lows for digital assets this month. The pseudonymous trader known as Crypto Capo tells his 573,000 Twitter followers that several market conditions point to price collapses in November for Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and other altcoins.
TheStreet

Coinbase Confirms Crypto Woes and Uncertainties

It's not good to be a crypto investor or a cryptocurrency exchange in 2022. The digital asset industry is going through one of its worst times since the emergence of bitcoin in January 2009. The market has fallen sharply $2 trillion compared to its November all-time high of $3 trillion,...
dailyhodl.com

Digital Asset Exchange Crypto.com Rolls Out Support for Under-the-Radar DeFi Altcoin

Singapore-based digital asset exchange Crypto.com is adding support for another low-cap decentralized finance (DeFi) altcoin. The exchange’s customers can now trade the native token of Ribbon Finance (RBN), a suite of DeFi protocols that aims to help users access crypto-structured products. RBN is trading at $0.34 at time of...
bitcoinist.com

Become a Millionaire by Investing in These 3 Coins: Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), Polygon (MATIC), and Decentraland (MANA)

Yes, you’ve read that correctly! Become a millionaire the easy way by simply investing in Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), Polygon (MATIC), and Decentraland (MANA). Polygon is down over 90% from its all-time high, making it a perfect buying opportunity, now after the Ethereum merge whilst Decentraland (MANA) is experiencing the same drop. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), on the other hand, is a newcomer, still in phase 1 of its presale, which is expected to increase over 6000% from its current price of $0.24.

