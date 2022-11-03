Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
No. 11 Baylor volleyball sweeps match, season series with Kansas
No. 11 Baylor volleyball moved to 21-4 (10-2 Big 12) after a sweep of the University of Kansas Saturday afternoon in the Ferrell Center. The Bears have now defeated the Jayhawks in both meetings this year, including a five-set contest last time they faced off. On Saturday, Baylor went 25-21, 25-21, 25-19.
Apex predator: ‘Sqwirl’ devours OU defense, leads Baylor football to 38-35 win
Hoisting a three-point lead and possession of the ball with just over two minutes in the contest, Baylor needed seven yards to move the chains and ice the game in Norman, Okla., Saturday. Junior running back Craig “Sqwirl” Williams decided to bolt up the middle for a 43-yard gain that...
No. 11 Baylor women’s basketball thrashes Southwest Baptist 97-40
No. 18 Baylor women’s basketball dismantled Southwest Baptist University 97-40 in an exhibition contest Thursday evening in the Ferrell Center. Six Bears scored in double figures, and their defense held the Bearcats to 28% from the floor and 13% from deep. Head coach Nicki Collen preached unselfishness heading into...
No. 11 Baylor volleyball hopes aces serve up win against Kansas
After leaving Lubbock with a hard-fought 3-1 win over Texas Tech University Wednesday night, No. 11 Baylor volleyball welcomes another test — this time in the Ferrell Center. The University of Kansas will travel to Waco to face the Bears in the back half of the series Saturday afternoon.
Baylor to provide shuttle service to voting site on Election Day
With Election Day right around the corner, Baylor is taking steps to ensure that students are able to exercise their right to vote by providing a free shuttle service to the downtown voting site. The shuttles will run every 15-20 minutes, picking students up outside of Penland Dining Hall and...
Student organizations are Steppin’ Out into Waco community Saturday
Every semester, student organizations across campus volunteer in the Waco community through Steppin’ Out. This day of service doesn’t happen overnight; preparations begin at the start of each semester. On Saturday, there will be approximately 1,500 volunteers at Steppin’ Out. Tustin, Calif., senior and Steppin’ Out director...
Waco PD: No evidence to indicate reported kidnapping occurred
Waco PD investigated the kidnapping involving a Baylor student that was reported last week, and detectives determined the report to be false, according to Waco police spokesperson Cierra Shipley. “Our detectives investigated and learned there was no substantiated evidence or information to indicate the offense occurred,” Shipley said via text....
Lariat TV News: Abbott in Waco, new Land Acknowledgement and walk-on turned doc-on-call
This week on Lariat TV News, Texas Governor Greg Abbott came through Waco in the final days of his campaign and we caught the action. Baylor University announced a formal Land Acknowledgement, and we’re spotlighting two clothing-based, student-run small businesses. In sports, we have an exclusive interview with a...
ISSA to host its first Diwali festival Saturday
Diwali, also known as the Hindu Festival of Lights, celebrates the triumph of good over evil. It is a holiday observed throughout the week, with each day representing a different Hindu god and task. The festival begins with preparing the home and decorating with clay lamps. Families then gather for...
Greg Abbott rounds up McLennan County to vote conservative
Gov. Greg Abbott held an event at 9 a.m. Thursday at George’s Restaurant in Waco to talk directly to voters in McLennan County, urging them to vote conservative on Election Day. Abbott spoke to a crowd of about 350 people. There were no protesters present, and there were only...
