ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kinston, NC

Letters: Beasley will be a champion for law enforcement; Wrong answers

By Bobby Burns
The Daily Reflector
The Daily Reflector
 3 days ago

Cheri Beasley swore me in as mayor of Kinston in 2017, and she has always gone above and beyond to help folks and advocate for the safety of North Carolina’s communities. So I know Cheri will be a champion for law enforcement across the country, despite claims to the contrary.

I am a Navy veteran, former law enforcement officer, and current reserve deputy sheriff in Kinston. I know that Cheri is the best Senate candidate for North Carolina because she has always followed the rule of law and respected the Constitution — and that’s what we need in the Senate.

I want a senator who will stand with law enforcement. I trust Cheri to stand with us because I know she has worked closely with law enforcement as a judge for over 20 years. She’s been clear that she supports more funding and resources for police — and we need someone who will fight for that in the Senate.

Congressman Ted Budd talks a good game but for the past five years, Budd has voted against providing millions of dollars for law enforcement right here in North Carolina — including bipartisan legislation both of our senators supported.

Law enforcement sacrifices so much to protect our neighborhoods, communities, and families and keep them safe every day. As a member of the North Carolina Fraternal Order of Police at the Pitt-Greenville Lodge #69 and chairman of the endorsement committee for NCFOP, I know Cheri Beasley has proven that she is the only candidate in this race that will uphold the law and keep communities safe, and we can trust her to do right by North Carolina and law enforcement in the U.S. Senate.

Dontario Hardy

Kinston

Wrong answers

Prior to voting at the Alice Keene complex, I asked Rep. Brian Farkas his opinion on abortion. He said abortion is between the mother and her doctor.

Wrong answer. I have two beautiful granddaughters because two moms chose life. Also, I watched a 45-minute ultrasound video of my third granddaughter. She was fully developed with a head full of hair. I saw her smile, frown, yawn, and even scratch her nose.

After voting, Brian approached and we continued to talk. We agree on limited abortions. We agree on exclusions for rape, incest, and the life of the mother.

Brian has problems with the viability timelines.

My issues go beyond viability, the time that the unborn can live outside the womb. At five weeks, the unborn developed a heartbeat. At 10 weeks, the heartbeat is fully developed.

When the abortion doctor stops the heartbeat, it is wrong for two reasons. First, it is a violation of the Hippocratic oath; physicians should cause no physical harm. Second, it is a violation of the Sixth Commandment, which leads to Don Davis.

He claims to be a minister. I challenge Don Davis to present the scripture that supports his abortion ideology. Why are local religious leaders remaining silent, especially the ones that are vocal on other issues?

Johnnie Beddard

Ayden

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
avlwatchdog.org

Christians for Congress

The campaign for North Carolina’s 11th Congressional district offers two major-party candidates who openly and directly tie their political positions to their Christian faith. “My faith is what drives my ministry and what motivates me as a candidate for Congress,” Jasmine Beach-Ferrara, the Democratic candidate, said. “I pledge...
ASHEVILLE, NC
cbs17

Election advocates address voter intimidation

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Black Voters Matter and Advance Carolina are partnering to launch a conference tour to address a rising issue of voter intimidation in North Carolina. With Election Day approaching, Advance Carolina Deputy Director La’Meshia Whittington said misinformation, intimidation and other nuances have kept some voters from heading to polls.
RALEIGH, NC
WNCT

Update: Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron […]
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
WECT

Bullet strikes family home of N.C. congressional candidate

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) – Democrat Jeff Jackson has pulled a campaign ad that focused on a house owned by his opponent, Pat Harrigan. The move comes weeks after police began investigating a bullet that was shot into a house owned by Harrigan’s parents. The Jackson campaign pulled the...
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
triad-city-beat.com

The politics of North Carolina’s school board

This story was originally published by EducationNC on Oct. 24. Story by Dean Drescher. Over the past two years during COVID-19, school board meetings drew overflowing crowds and were often contentious as masking and other pandemic policies sparked reactions. Sometimes those in attendance needed to be reprimanded. Sometimes they needed to be removed (see the photo below).
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WFAE.org

Judge orders North Carolina to provide more at-home care to disabled people

A judge has ordered North Carolina to make it easier for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities to receive care at home rather than in institutions. Disability Rights NC, which represented plaintiffs in the case, called the ruling "historic," while the state Department of Health and Human Services said the order could have negative consequences for the people it's trying to help.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
newbernnow.com

Residents Report — Alderman Lives in a Different Ward than Elected to Represent

New Bern Now has received reports from over thirty citizens stating a recently reelected alderman owns a house in the ward they were elected to serve, but lives outside the jurisdiction. The claims began several months ago, but no one was willing to go on the record or give us the location of where the alderman is now staying, until last month.
WNCT

Beaufort Co. commissioners to vote on register of deeds appointment

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Beaufort County Board of Commissioners on Monday will consider approving the appointment of a candidate to finish the unexpired term of Register of Deeds Jennifer Whitehurst, who announced Sept. 7 that she will retire from her position effective Dec. 31. Whitehurst’s term runs until Nov. 30, 2024. She has served […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
The Daily Reflector

The Daily Reflector

Greenville, NC
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
298K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Reflector has been a vital part of the life of Greenville, Pitt County, and eastern North Carolina for more than a century. The company was founded in 1882 by David Jordan Whichard and Julian R. Whichard, who bought the printing equipment from the proprietor of The Express, for whom they once worked. Moving the equipment into their mother's one-room schoolhouse, the brothers began their own weekly newspaper, The Eastern Reflector. In 1885, David Jordan Whichard became sole owner and publisher of The Reflector, beginning daily publication December 10, 1884.

 https://www.reflector.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy