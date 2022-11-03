Letters: Beasley will be a champion for law enforcement; Wrong answers

Cheri Beasley swore me in as mayor of Kinston in 2017, and she has always gone above and beyond to help folks and advocate for the safety of North Carolina’s communities. So I know Cheri will be a champion for law enforcement across the country, despite claims to the contrary.

I am a Navy veteran, former law enforcement officer, and current reserve deputy sheriff in Kinston. I know that Cheri is the best Senate candidate for North Carolina because she has always followed the rule of law and respected the Constitution — and that’s what we need in the Senate.

I want a senator who will stand with law enforcement. I trust Cheri to stand with us because I know she has worked closely with law enforcement as a judge for over 20 years. She’s been clear that she supports more funding and resources for police — and we need someone who will fight for that in the Senate.

Congressman Ted Budd talks a good game but for the past five years, Budd has voted against providing millions of dollars for law enforcement right here in North Carolina — including bipartisan legislation both of our senators supported.

Law enforcement sacrifices so much to protect our neighborhoods, communities, and families and keep them safe every day. As a member of the North Carolina Fraternal Order of Police at the Pitt-Greenville Lodge #69 and chairman of the endorsement committee for NCFOP, I know Cheri Beasley has proven that she is the only candidate in this race that will uphold the law and keep communities safe, and we can trust her to do right by North Carolina and law enforcement in the U.S. Senate.

Dontario Hardy

Kinston

Wrong answers

Prior to voting at the Alice Keene complex, I asked Rep. Brian Farkas his opinion on abortion. He said abortion is between the mother and her doctor.

Wrong answer. I have two beautiful granddaughters because two moms chose life. Also, I watched a 45-minute ultrasound video of my third granddaughter. She was fully developed with a head full of hair. I saw her smile, frown, yawn, and even scratch her nose.

After voting, Brian approached and we continued to talk. We agree on limited abortions. We agree on exclusions for rape, incest, and the life of the mother.

Brian has problems with the viability timelines.

My issues go beyond viability, the time that the unborn can live outside the womb. At five weeks, the unborn developed a heartbeat. At 10 weeks, the heartbeat is fully developed.

When the abortion doctor stops the heartbeat, it is wrong for two reasons. First, it is a violation of the Hippocratic oath; physicians should cause no physical harm. Second, it is a violation of the Sixth Commandment, which leads to Don Davis.

He claims to be a minister. I challenge Don Davis to present the scripture that supports his abortion ideology. Why are local religious leaders remaining silent, especially the ones that are vocal on other issues?

Johnnie Beddard

Ayden