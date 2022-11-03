Read full article on original website
talkbusiness.net
Arkansas Farm Bureau promotes two
Evan Teague has been named vice president of Environmental Issues at Arkansas Farm Bureau, where he will focus on the intersection of agricultural and environmental issues. He previously served the organization as vice president of Commodity and Regulatory Affairs. John Bailey will assume responsibilities as vice president of Commodity and...
magnoliareporter.com
COVID-19 numbers change little on Thursday
The number of COVID-19 cases rose by one each in Columbia and Union counties on Thursday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in five South Arkansas counties. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,387. Total Active Cases: 9, up one since...
KTLO
Highbar, LLC announces Arkansas site for first rebar mill
November 1, 2022 (Osceola, Arkansas) — Highbar LLC, a newly formed company focused on sustainable scrap metal recycling and steel production, announced Tuesday it has selected a greenfield site in northeast Arkansas to build the first of its two rebar steel mini mills. The mills are designed to be world leaders in terms of energy and water efficiency, labor productivity, and carbon emission reductions.
Lake Catherine State Park to close temporarily for months long repairs
HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Arkansas is set to close one of its busiest state parks beginning on Dec. 1, 2022 due to planned to maintenance and repairs. According to Arkansas State Parks, the closure is set to last for Lake Catherine State Park until March 18, 2023. The repairs...
magnoliareporter.com
South Arkansas incorporations for the week ended Tuesday, November 1
South Arkansas business incorporations for the week ended Tuesday, November 1, 2022, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State. Wanderlust Styles LLC, Haley Rhodes, 1302 Apache St., Magnolia filed 10/24/22. Ouachita. Guardian Transport LLC, Jimmy C. Plyler, 365 Ouachita 93, Bearden filed 10/24/22.
Arkansas Department of Human Services kicks off National Adoption Month with State Capitol rally
Thursday afternoon, the Arkansas Department of Human Services and Project Zero kicked off National Adoption Month with a rally at the State Capitol.
magnoliareporter.com
Mike McNeill’s Diary for Thursday, November 3, 2022: No to Issue 4
We favor marijuana legalization in Arkansas, but we regret that we must say “no” to Issue 4 on the general election ballot. In our view, the best way to legalize marijuana is to allow anyone to grow their own for personal consumption, and to allow any retailer to sell marijuana to its customers age 21 and older from any wholesale supplier. Issue 4 doesn’t do that. It would not authorize cultivation for personal use. It doesn’t expunge past criminal records for simple possession. Still worse, there would be no free, competitive market for marijuana sales. It creates what is essentially a cartel for the eight existing medical marijuana cultivation facilities in the state. While Issue 4 would allow the state to approve 12 new marijuana cultivation licenses for non-medical marijuana, they would be limited to 250 plants each. Existing license holders for medical marijuana production would all automatically receive licenses to grow an unrestricted number of marijuana plants for non-medical sales. To use the vernacular, well that’s some s---. We will be happy to endorse an initiative for a free market in marijuana should one come along in the future, but we must encourage a “no” vote to Issue 4.
Gas prices in Arkansas expected to be higher this winter
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Although it hasn't been too cold outside just yet, that doesn't mean it's too soon to prepare for heating your home this winter. Local utility companies have been trying to warn customers about higher bills. According to Summit Utilities, customers in Arkansas will have to...
KTLO
AR Board of Corrections approves formation of committees to solicit for new prison location
The Arkansas Board of Corrections approved the formation three committees Thursday to start the process for building an additional 1,000 bed prison in the state. According to Board of Correction Chairman Benny Magness, one of the three committees will be responsible for soliciting for a location for where the new prison will be built. Additional committees were formed to solicit a location for a new sanction center which houses parole programs and to look at contracts that would hold inmates for a short term, approximately 2-3 years, until the new facility would be completed.
waldronnews.com
Arkansas AG filing suit against Texarkana pool company
TEXARKANA, Ark. – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge filed a lawsuit Wednesday against Richard Young for alleged violations against the Arkansas Deceptive Trade Practices Act (ADTPA). Young owns Young's Outdoor Solutions, and according to the lawsuit he is alleged to have advertised and taken money from customers to build...
magnoliareporter.com
Tornadoes cause great damage across Four State area
Tornadoes swarmed across East Texas, Southeast Oklahoma and Western Arkansas on Friday night and Saturday morning, causing significant damage in communities including New Boston, TX, Powderly, TX, Paris, TX and Idabel, OK. Officials were still trying to total the number of injuries and the amount of property damage. Downtown Idabel...
Severe storms cause damage across Arkansas
ARKANSAS, USA — Several tornados and thunderstorms caused damage across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley Friday, Nov. 4. According to Sebastian County Office of Emergency Management Travis Cooper, as of Friday night, a total of 10 homes were damaged in Mansfield and surrounding areas. About nine of the...
csengineermag.com
Low-level flights in Arkansas and Missouri
HOLLISTER, Missouri — Scientists with the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), the Arkansas Geological Survey and the Missouri Geological Survey are partnering to collect geology data using airborne geophysical technology as part of the USGS Earth Mapping Resource Initiative (Earth MRI). Weather permitting, the survey is slated to begin in early November and be completed in the Spring of 2023. None of the instruments carried on the aircraft pose a health risk to people or animals.
magnoliareporter.com
Severe weather possible later today in South Arkansas
Strong to severe thunderstorms are likely to begin affecting South Arkansas late Friday afternoon and continue through the evening and overnight hours. The National Weather Service in Shreveport said the threat will occur along a frontal boundary that will shift east across the region with very warm and unstable air ahead of the front along with increasing shear. Damaging winds, hail, and tornadoes will all be possible. A few particularly strong and significant tornadoes cannot be ruled out, especially across the western half of the region to include Southeast Oklahoma, East Texas and the adjacent areas of Southwest Arkansas and Northwest Louisiana.
magnoliareporter.com
State sues TexARKana swimming pool installer for deceptive practices
Richard Young of TexARKana, doing business as Young’s Outdoor Solutions, has been sued by the Arkansas Attorney General Office for violations of the Arkansas Deceptive Trade Practices Act (ADTPA). The suit alleges that Young advertised and accepted money from consumers to install in-ground swimming pools, which he failed to...
FOX Food Spotlight: The Twisted Noodle
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A new food truck has hit Central Arkansas Streets. The Twisted Noodle is an Italian bistro food truck that serves noodles in a pocket. Check out The Twisted Noodle’s Facebook page and watch the video for more information.
KATV
Arkansas DHS preparing for possible end of Public Health Emergency
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Arkansas Department of Human Services spoke with media at a pen and pad event Friday morning discussing the possibility of an end to the COVID Public Health Emergency put in place Jan. 2020 and how it would affect those on Medicaid. According to the...
KYTV
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Tornado Watch issued for northern Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KY3) - The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Watch for northern Arkansas. The watch lasts until midnight. It includes these counties:. The KY3 First Alert Weather Team is tracking the potential for tornadoes throughout the night in northern Arkansas. The storms could also produce heavy winds, heavy rain, and hail.
magnoliareporter.com
State leaders make “joint” effort opposing pot
Three of Arkansas’ most influential business organizations, and many of its leading elected officials, are opposing Issue 4, the constitutional amendment that would legalize recreational marijuana. We’ll get an idea of how influential they actually are when the votes are counted Tuesday night. On Monday, the Arkansas State...
mdmh-pinebluff.com
The lucky Arkansas Powerball winner that won $2 million on Wednesday decides to stay anonymous
Little Rock, Arkansas – The Powerball winning numbers on Wednesday were 02, 11, 22, 35, 60, and Powerball number 23. The drawing was lucky for one Arkansas lottery player, who managed to match the five winning numbers and win a prize worth $2 million. The Arkansas player was among...
