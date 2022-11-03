ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Beach, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mxdwn.com

Kaonashi at Gramps on Dec. 7th

Kaonashi is performing at Gramps on December 7th. Band Kaonashi from Philadelphia says they want to create change. The group of five include Peter Rono (vocals), Ryan Paolilli (drums), August Axcelson (bass/vocals), Alex Hallquist (guitar/vocals), and Roger Alvarez (guitar). They aspire to build compassion and understanding through art and connect with the masses through this musical avenue. They know that music has always been a way of bringing people together. It is their goal to use the large, yet important platform that their success has provided to incrementally change the world around them.
MIAMI, FL
mxdwn.com

Cassian at Factory Town on Dec. 2nd

Do you love live performances? Then you won’t want to miss Cassian at Factory Town on December 2nd. Cassian is an electronic musician based in Los Angeles. As a successful producer and DJ, he fused his name to being a versatile talent that has sprung up from Australia’s mega talented electro scene.
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy