iredellfreenews.com
Iredell Health Foundation to host ‘Lights of Love’ events in Mooresville, Statesville
To support those fighting, remember lives lost, and celebrate battles won, the Iredell Health Foundation is hosting its first annual Lights of Love, benefitting the Cancer Patient Support Fund for Iredell Health System. This event is a free community gathering to honor a caregiver or a loved one. “Lights of...
focusnewspaper.com
Event To Honor Area Veterans, LP Frans Stadium, Nov. 11th
Hickory – Carolina Caring, the Catawba County Veterans Service Office and the Hickory Elks Lodge invite the community to participate in a free event recognizing veterans for their great service to our nation on Friday, November 11 at 11 a.m. at L.P. Frans Stadium in Hickory. The program will...
WLOS.com
Two years later, ribbon cutting held for new Old Fort Elementary School building
OLD FORT, N.C. (WLOS) — It was a celebration two years in the making in McDowell County Saturday morning, Nov. 5. A ribbon-cutting was held for the new Old Fort Elementary School building. It was built in August 2020, but they were unable to host a community celebration then...
focusnewspaper.com
The 19th Annual Statesville Pumpkin Fest, Saturday, Nov. 5
Statesville, NC – Join us in Downtown Statesville on Saturday, November 5, 2022 for the Flow Automotive 19th Annual Statesville Pumpkin Fest from 10am to 5pm! The streets will be bustling with people and downtown will be filled with live music, arts and crafts, great food, shopping, children’s activities, and much more. Stay after the festival for the DENSO After Party featuring On the Border, The Ultimate Eagles Tribute from 5:30pm – 8:30pm!
WBTV
Wallace & Graham law firm to award $10,000 in scholarships to Rowan high school students
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Salisbury law firm Wallace & Graham, PA, through its “Wallace & Graham Gives” community initiative has announced that it will continue its scholarship program launched in 2020 and will again be awarding a total of $10,000 to five (5) deserving Rowan County high school seniors ($2,000* each).
Raleigh News & Observer
Catawba Two Kings Casino hasn’t satisfied federal regulators as investigation nears end
This summer, Catawba Indian Nation leaders said a federal investigation into its business dealings for the tribe’s Two Kings Casino was a “standard review.”. But documents pertaining to the investigation show the National Indian Gaming Commission has had substantial concerns about the legality of the Catawba business agreements for more than a year.
WBTV
Rowan Meals On Wheels launches the Feed a Senior, Easy as Pie Sale
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Support Meals on Wheels Rowan during the upcoming Thanksgiving season by purchasing pies to serve at home or give as gifts. Last year, Meals on Wheels Rowan launched their first “Feed a Senior, Easy as Pie” Sale, and sold 960 pies to help provide meals to homebound seniors in Rowan County.
umc.org
United Methodists to Meet in Charlotte for Worldwide Conference
United Methodists to Meet in Charlotte for Worldwide Conference. Nashville, Tenn.: The Commission on the General Conference announced today that the 2024 United Methodist General Conference will be held April 23 – May 3, 2024, at Charlotte Convention Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. “The Commission selected Charlotte as the...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Father, daughter duo to perform at Music Speaks event
Children’s Hope Alliance and Heartstrings Therapeutic Music & Art Program in conjunction with their collaborative partner, Iredell Arts Council, announce the November Music Speaks event featuring the father and daughter performance from Dirk and Daelyn Dowell. The event will be held Nov. 16 from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Heartstrings...
wccbcharlotte.com
“Thelma” From “Good times” Has Message For Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C.– United Healthcare is hosting a special event. It’s called “Mix, Mingle & Master”. The event will help share important healthcare information. The health and wellness education program will be held at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church on Saturday at 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Bern Nadette Stanis who played “Thelma” on the iconic show, “Good Times” will attend and share her story of caring for her ill mother. There will also be live music and socializing. People who attend can also be a part of a Medicare workshop.
iredellfreenews.com
Applications now open for Love United Iredell 2023
Do you know a nonprofit agency in need of some extra love for an upcoming project? Or is the nonprofit you support looking to strengthen some long-term connections within the community while raising funds for a project?. Well, encourage them to consider applying for Love United Iredell 2023!. Get your...
wataugaonline.com
Foothills Conservancy permanently protects Blowing Rock property and well-known viewshed corridor on US 321
On October 6, the Finley Gwyn Harper, Sr. family heirs and C.V. Henkel, Jr. family heirs, including twelve property owners and their families – a number totaling over 50 family members – donated their property, named Cherry Tree Hollow and located in Blowing Rock above the Blue Ridge escarpment, to Foothills Conservancy of North Carolina for permanent protection.
THC-infused snacks that look like legitimate brands found in North Carolina schools
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — They may look like harmless packets of chips and candies, but authorities in North Carolina are sounding the alarm after a statewide operation found counterfeit snacks that were actually infused with THC, the same psychoactive substance found in marijuana. According to the North Carolina Secretary...
WBTV
Following news that gunshot fired at parents’ home, Republican candidate Harrigan speaks
HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - A day after news broke that a gunshot had been fired at his parents’ home in Hickory, Republican congressional candidate Pat Harrigan spoke to WBTV about the incident. Harrigan is currently vying for a seat in North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. The alleged incident...
lakenormanpublications.com
Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of Oct. 31
Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell, Lincoln and Catawba counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Oct. 21-27: Antico Italian Restaurant, 9719 Sam Furr Road – 97 Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar, 8625 Lindholm Drive – 96.5. Bojangles, 335 Huntersville Gateway Blvd. – 98 Bonefish Grill, 8805...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Three Iredell County schools will be first to add Cyber Swat program
Kids talk to kids, friends talk to friends. That’s why the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office and Iredell-Statesville Schools will be the first to bring the Safe Surfin’ Foundation’s Cyber Swat program to North Carolina. They hope the program’s peer-to-peer approach is more effective in teaching kids how to protect themselves on the internet.
Shania Twain coming to North Carolina in 2023
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WGHP) — Country music superstar Shania Twain is coming to the Tar Heel State in 2023. The ‘That Don’t Impress Me Much’ singer will stop in Charlotte on June 28, 2023, during her Queen of Me tour. The concert will be held at the PNC Music Pavilion at 7:30 and will take place […]
Southern Christmas Show brings North America’s largest holiday show to Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — The Southern Christmas Show will create a one-stop holiday shop as it kicks off later this month, offering everything from recipes to presents under one roof. The 55th annual event — themed “Winter Wonderland” — is the largest holiday show in North America. Expect more than 400 vendors offering gifts, treats, holiday décor and gourmet goodies.
wccbcharlotte.com
Gaston County Mugshots November 4th
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Friday, November 4th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Rick Davis remembered for peace and love as much as martial arts
A bench along the greenway in Statesville has a small plaque on it in honor of the late Rick Davis. It says “Placed in memory of Rick Davis an extraordinary individual-teacher of peace, love, martial arts, and music.”. While some may find the combination of peace and love mixed...
