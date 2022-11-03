Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Our trip to Sweet Tea Bed & Breakfast and the Hickory, North Carolina areaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerHickory, NC
Wendy's Employee Unjustly Fired After 20 Years Gets to Be a Cop at Mount Holly Police Dept. Before Big Retirement PartyZack LoveMount Holly, NC
Missing 74-Year-Old Woman's Body Found After Car Is FoundStill UnsolvedIredell County, NC
Musician Bing Futch in town for Piedmont Folkways and Carolina BalloonFestKim McKinneyStatesville, NC
A Down Syndrome Employee was Fired from Wendy's After 20 Years of Service, Then Offered His Job Back. Big Mistake.Zack LoveStanley, NC
focusnewspaper.com
The 19th Annual Statesville Pumpkin Fest, Saturday, Nov. 5
Statesville, NC – Join us in Downtown Statesville on Saturday, November 5, 2022 for the Flow Automotive 19th Annual Statesville Pumpkin Fest from 10am to 5pm! The streets will be bustling with people and downtown will be filled with live music, arts and crafts, great food, shopping, children’s activities, and much more. Stay after the festival for the DENSO After Party featuring On the Border, The Ultimate Eagles Tribute from 5:30pm – 8:30pm!
focusnewspaper.com
Meals On Wheels Has Urgent Need For Volunteers
Catawba County, NC – Meals on Wheels of Catawba County has an immediate need for volunteers to deliver meals to homebound seniors in Hickory. Volunteers are asked to. commit to delivering meals once a month. It takes approximately 60-90 minutes to deliver meals. Meals on Wheels volunteers deliver a nutritious meal and provide an important social connection to seniors in our community who are homebound. A training for new volunteers is scheduled for Wednesday, November 15th from 10am – 11:30am at Ridgeview Library in the Z. Ann Hoyle Community Center. A virtual training option is also available. To register for this training, please contact Amber Vega at 828-695-6598.
focusnewspaper.com
Event To Honor Area Veterans, LP Frans Stadium, Nov. 11th
Hickory – Carolina Caring, the Catawba County Veterans Service Office and the Hickory Elks Lodge invite the community to participate in a free event recognizing veterans for their great service to our nation on Friday, November 11 at 11 a.m. at L.P. Frans Stadium in Hickory. The program will...
umc.org
United Methodists to Meet in Charlotte for Worldwide Conference
United Methodists to Meet in Charlotte for Worldwide Conference. Nashville, Tenn.: The Commission on the General Conference announced today that the 2024 United Methodist General Conference will be held April 23 – May 3, 2024, at Charlotte Convention Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. “The Commission selected Charlotte as the...
Shania Twain coming to North Carolina in 2023
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WGHP) — Country music superstar Shania Twain is coming to the Tar Heel State in 2023. The ‘That Don’t Impress Me Much’ singer will stop in Charlotte on June 28, 2023, during her Queen of Me tour. The concert will be held at the PNC Music Pavilion at 7:30 and will take place […]
WBTV
New store combats food desert in Rowan County
The couple was back in court for the first time in over a year, where the two pleaded guilty to ALL charges. Authorities are investigating the cause of the gas leak. The North Carolina department of transportation is hoping to come up with a few solutions. Charlotte mom turns her...
WBTV
‘This is unreal!’ St. Jude Dream Home winner tours new home
MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - The winner of this year’s St. Jude Dream Home says pictures are just not the same as seeing the home in person. Ben Houser of Vale, North Carolina, got to take a tour of his new home with WBTV’s Mary King. “I think it’s...
kiss951.com
10 Of The Worst-Rated Restaurants In Charlotte
It’s a list you don’t likely want to be on if you are a restauranteur. The Mecklenburg County Public Health Department (as reported on Charlotte Stories) has released its list of restaurants that received low inspection scores in October 2022. There is not a lack of restaurants and...
lakenormanpublications.com
Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of Oct. 31
Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell, Lincoln and Catawba counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Oct. 21-27: Antico Italian Restaurant, 9719 Sam Furr Road – 97 Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar, 8625 Lindholm Drive – 96.5. Bojangles, 335 Huntersville Gateway Blvd. – 98 Bonefish Grill, 8805...
WFAE.org
Mecklenburg County to spend $3.6 million on land for new park
Mecklenburg County commissioners approved plans this week to spend $3.65 million on 35 acres for a new park along the Catawba River in Cornelius. The property is near Mountain Island Dam, near N.C. 27. The land will be host to walking trails, hiking trails, nature observation areas and wildlife preservation.
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Town Is Snowiest In The State
The North Carolina town of Beech Mountain is the “snowiest” in the state. According to Only In Your State, it gets the most snow in North Carolina every season. Situated on the Avery/Watauga County line, it’s known as “Eastern America’s Highest Town.” From the 10th tee at The Beech Mountain Club, you can see three states. Beech Mountain’s elevation is more than 5500 feet above sea level. The investors who first developed Beech Mountain early on saw it as a ski resort. Beech Mountain Ski Resort is next to what once was the “Land Of Oz” theme park. One of the things people seem to find most charming about Beech Mountain is its size. There are less than 350 residents who call it home year-round, adding to the quaint atmosphere without being crowded. However, there’s no shortage of homes and condos for visitors looking for a ski getaway.
kiss951.com
Dick’s Sporting Goods Opens First Outlet In North Carolina
Bargain hunters this one is for you! Dick’s Sporting Goods has opened an outlet store in Concord North Carolina. The store is called Going Going Gone! It’s located in Afton Ridge shopping center, 6080 Bayfield Parkway, in Concord. According to their website, Going Going Gone! features a great assortment of apparel and footwear at discounted prices. Shoppers can find products from the biggest brands, including Nike, adidas, Under Armour and more.
This North Carolina Restaurant Has The Best Cheap Burrito In The State
Cheapsim found the tastiest inexpensive burritos around the country.
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Iredell County
TROUTMAN, N.C. — There might not have been any new billionaires after Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing, but a lucky person in the Charlotte area won a $1 million prize by matching all five of the white balls. The North Carolina Education Lottery announced Thursday that a lottery ticket...
focusnewspaper.com
True Crime: The Hickory Murder
It didn’t take long after Hickory became a municipality in North Carolina (1870) for a scandal to attach itself to the town. Following a January snow in 1878, “a party of youths from Hickory, while hunting in Burke County, found evidences of a hasty burial of a woman and child in a secluded hollow.” Who were they and what transpired? For a few weeks the community asked itself those very questions.
Two people exposed to rabies in Caldwell County after skunk infects pet cat
CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — Two adults in Caldwell County have been exposed to rabies after coming into contact with their cat that was infected with the virus. The North Carolina State Laboratory notified the Caldwell County Animal Care Enforcement Division on Wednesday that a cat that was submitted by the owners tested positive for rabies.
Local restaurant’s quest to serve margaritas sparks voter referendum in Rowan County
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A restaurant’s quest to serve margaritas has sparked a voter referendum in Rowan County. The mayor of Rockwell told Channel 9 the owner of Los Jacubes Mexican Restaurant in Rockwell asked the board for a mixed drink referendum so her restaurant can serve margaritas.
wccbcharlotte.com
Rabies Case Confirmed in Caldwell County
LENOIR, N.C. — Caldwell County Animal Care Enforcement says a cat submitted for testing to a state lab was infected with the rabies virus. According to a news release the cat, whose owners live in the Red Oak Road area of Granite Falls, is believe to have been infected by a skunk.
wccbcharlotte.com
Gaston County Mugshots November 3rd
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Thursday, November 3rd. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Three Iredell County schools will be first to add Cyber Swat program
Kids talk to kids, friends talk to friends. That’s why the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office and Iredell-Statesville Schools will be the first to bring the Safe Surfin’ Foundation’s Cyber Swat program to North Carolina. They hope the program’s peer-to-peer approach is more effective in teaching kids how to protect themselves on the internet.
