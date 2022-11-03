ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hickory, NC

focusnewspaper.com

The 19th Annual Statesville Pumpkin Fest, Saturday, Nov. 5

Statesville, NC – Join us in Downtown Statesville on Saturday, November 5, 2022 for the Flow Automotive 19th Annual Statesville Pumpkin Fest from 10am to 5pm! The streets will be bustling with people and downtown will be filled with live music, arts and crafts, great food, shopping, children’s activities, and much more. Stay after the festival for the DENSO After Party featuring On the Border, The Ultimate Eagles Tribute from 5:30pm – 8:30pm!
focusnewspaper.com

Meals On Wheels Has Urgent Need For Volunteers

Catawba County, NC – Meals on Wheels of Catawba County has an immediate need for volunteers to deliver meals to homebound seniors in Hickory. Volunteers are asked to. commit to delivering meals once a month. It takes approximately 60-90 minutes to deliver meals. Meals on Wheels volunteers deliver a nutritious meal and provide an important social connection to seniors in our community who are homebound. A training for new volunteers is scheduled for Wednesday, November 15th from 10am – 11:30am at Ridgeview Library in the Z. Ann Hoyle Community Center. A virtual training option is also available. To register for this training, please contact Amber Vega at 828-695-6598.
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
focusnewspaper.com

Event To Honor Area Veterans, LP Frans Stadium, Nov. 11th

Hickory – Carolina Caring, the Catawba County Veterans Service Office and the Hickory Elks Lodge invite the community to participate in a free event recognizing veterans for their great service to our nation on Friday, November 11 at 11 a.m. at L.P. Frans Stadium in Hickory. The program will...
HICKORY, NC
umc.org

United Methodists to Meet in Charlotte for Worldwide Conference

United Methodists to Meet in Charlotte for Worldwide Conference. Nashville, Tenn.: The Commission on the General Conference announced today that the 2024 United Methodist General Conference will be held April 23 – May 3, 2024, at Charlotte Convention Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. “The Commission selected Charlotte as the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX8 News

Shania Twain coming to North Carolina in 2023

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WGHP) — Country music superstar Shania Twain is coming to the Tar Heel State in 2023. The ‘That Don’t Impress Me Much’ singer will stop in Charlotte on June 28, 2023, during her Queen of Me tour. The concert will be held at the PNC Music Pavilion at 7:30 and will take place […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

New store combats food desert in Rowan County

The couple was back in court for the first time in over a year, where the two pleaded guilty to ALL charges. Authorities are investigating the cause of the gas leak. The North Carolina department of transportation is hoping to come up with a few solutions. Charlotte mom turns her...
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
kiss951.com

10 Of The Worst-Rated Restaurants In Charlotte

It’s a list you don’t likely want to be on if you are a restauranteur. The Mecklenburg County Public Health Department (as reported on Charlotte Stories) has released its list of restaurants that received low inspection scores in October 2022. There is not a lack of restaurants and...
CHARLOTTE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of Oct. 31

Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell, Lincoln and Catawba counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Oct. 21-27: Antico Italian Restaurant, 9719 Sam Furr Road – 97 Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar, 8625 Lindholm Drive – 96.5. Bojangles, 335 Huntersville Gateway Blvd. – 98 Bonefish Grill, 8805...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
WFAE.org

Mecklenburg County to spend $3.6 million on land for new park

Mecklenburg County commissioners approved plans this week to spend $3.65 million on 35 acres for a new park along the Catawba River in Cornelius. The property is near Mountain Island Dam, near N.C. 27. The land will be host to walking trails, hiking trails, nature observation areas and wildlife preservation.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
country1037fm.com

North Carolina Town Is Snowiest In The State

The North Carolina town of Beech Mountain is the “snowiest” in the state. According to Only In Your State, it gets the most snow in North Carolina every season. Situated on the Avery/Watauga County line, it’s known as “Eastern America’s Highest Town.” From the 10th tee at The Beech Mountain Club, you can see three states. Beech Mountain’s elevation is more than 5500 feet above sea level. The investors who first developed Beech Mountain early on saw it as a ski resort. Beech Mountain Ski Resort is next to what once was the “Land Of Oz” theme park. One of the things people seem to find most charming about Beech Mountain is its size. There are less than 350 residents who call it home year-round, adding to the quaint atmosphere without being crowded. However, there’s no shortage of homes and condos for visitors looking for a ski getaway.
BEECH MOUNTAIN, NC
kiss951.com

Dick’s Sporting Goods Opens First Outlet In North Carolina

Bargain hunters this one is for you! Dick’s Sporting Goods has opened an outlet store in Concord North Carolina. The store is called Going Going Gone! It’s located in Afton Ridge shopping center, 6080 Bayfield Parkway, in Concord. According to their website, Going Going Gone! features a great assortment of apparel and footwear at discounted prices. Shoppers can find products from the biggest brands, including Nike, adidas, Under Armour and more.
CONCORD, NC
focusnewspaper.com

True Crime: The Hickory Murder

It didn’t take long after Hickory became a municipality in North Carolina (1870) for a scandal to attach itself to the town. Following a January snow in 1878, “a party of youths from Hickory, while hunting in Burke County, found evidences of a hasty burial of a woman and child in a secluded hollow.” Who were they and what transpired? For a few weeks the community asked itself those very questions.
HICKORY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Rabies Case Confirmed in Caldwell County

LENOIR, N.C. — Caldwell County Animal Care Enforcement says a cat submitted for testing to a state lab was infected with the rabies virus. According to a news release the cat, whose owners live in the Red Oak Road area of Granite Falls, is believe to have been infected by a skunk.
CALDWELL COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Gaston County Mugshots November 3rd

Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Thursday, November 3rd. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Statesville Record & Landmark

Three Iredell County schools will be first to add Cyber Swat program

Kids talk to kids, friends talk to friends. That’s why the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office and Iredell-Statesville Schools will be the first to bring the Safe Surfin’ Foundation’s Cyber Swat program to North Carolina. They hope the program’s peer-to-peer approach is more effective in teaching kids how to protect themselves on the internet.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC

