Gruesome murder solved after 50 years with DNATrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Sacramento, CA
Unhoused resident left behind by the City that said it would help himRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Jury hung in the police shooting and killing of Darrell RichardsRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
Stockton students brainstorm solutions to deal with city's hyacinth problem
STOCKTON, Calif. — An invasive issue has once again blanketed Stockton's rivers and lakes in green and now local college students are brainstorming solutions to fix it. Water hyacinth, which thrives in drought conditions growing on shallow, slow-moving waterways, crowds out native plants, blocks water intakes, shades out shallow-water fish habitats and obstructs navigational channels.
vallejosun.com
Former Sacramento police chief hired as consultant for Vallejo PD
VALLEJO – As Vallejo navigates the resignation of Police Chief Shawny Williams on Friday, officials have turned to former Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn to act as an advisor to City Manager Mike Malone, according to a consulting agreement obtained by the Vallejo Sun. Hahn will receive up to...
Hear from locals at Stagecoach Restaurant about their concerns ahead of the election
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Along busy Florin Road just off Highway 99 is the Stagecoach Restaurant that's been dishing up Southern-style comfort food since the 1970s. Any place with "pork scrapple" on the breakfast menu should have diners who'll candidly share their concerns ahead of next week's election. In the...
KCRA.com
Gov. Newsom blocks funding and rejects homelessness plans from across the state
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday his administration has blocked $1 billion in funding for all cities, counties and organizations in California seeking special funds to help with their plans to address homelessness, saying their proposals were not aggressive enough in tackling the issue. The funds are...
davisvanguard.org
Sacramento City Council Unanimously Votes to Ban Homeless Camps Near Schools
SACRAMENTO, CA––The Sacramento City Council unanimously voted on October 18, 2022, to pass a bill banning homeless peoples from camping or using camp paraphernalia within 500 feet of any schools, or at locations such as childcare centers, colleges, hospitals, and levees. However, this proposal was strongly opposed by Sacramento homeless advocates when it was proposed because, for the most part, there have been no school disturbances.
Critical infrastructure ordinance to remove homeless encampments near schools
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The city of Sacramento is working to remove a homeless encampment near Garden Valley Elementary in South Natomas. This is the first use of the new critical infrastructure ordinance that states encampments cannot be within 500 feet of a K-12 school. The city performed two cleanups Friday, but community members are out there every week.
What is closed for Veterans Day in the Sacramento region?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Veterans Day is a federal holiday that is observed every year on Nov. 11 to honor military veterans in the United States Armed Forces. Closures across the Sacramento region will take place for federal, state and county agencies and schools to observe the holiday. Government Employees of federal and state agencies […]
Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott donates $2.4M to Greater Sacramento Urban League
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento-based Black empowerment organization announced Monday they received their largest one-time donation in 55 years — $2.4 million. The contribution was courtesy of philanthropist and author, MacKenzie Scott. “We’re honored and grateful Ms. Scott and her team recognize the Urban League’s value and impact...
Folsom mayor could be disqualified from ballot just before 2022 election
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The city of Folsom may remove Mayor Kerri Howell from the ballot just before the 2022 election. This comes after Folsom City Council filed a petition in Sacramento Superior Court for emergency review of the candidacy of Mayor Howell and the review of ballots cast in her favor.
Fox40
Man arrested in the connection of a robbing of an elderly woman
The man knocked on the door of the woman’s home, saying he needed to retrieve his child’s ball from her backyard, according to the Lincoln Police Department. Man arrested in the connection of a robbing of an …. The man knocked on the door of the woman’s home,...
KCRA.com
Here's how 'xeriscaping' your yard can help save water and money
So far, Northern California's water year is off to a promising start. Earlier this week, parts of the Sierra picked up 12" to 18" of snow while Valley rain helped to dampen the ground. More rain and snow are in the forecast over the next week, but on the heels...
KCRA.com
Rancho Cordova food bank seeks multi-lingual volunteers as demand increases
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — Weeks away from the beginning of the holiday season, thousands in the Northern California region are turning to food banks. Rancho Cordova Food Locker, located at 10497 Coloma Road, serves everyone, and this year, director Lindan Condon said they've seen an increase in minority groups and refugees seeking food aid.
KCRA.com
Remains of Bay Area woman who disappeared months ago found in Amador County
PLYMOUTH, Calif. — The remains of a Bay Area woman who disappeared months ago were found in Amador County, officials said Friday. A resident in the community of Plymouth called the Amador County Sheriff's Office on Thursday afternoon after they found what they believed were human remains, according to the City of Oakley in Contra Costa County.
Electricity police? SMUD customer sues utility, claims they provided personal information to authorities
SACRAMENTO — A new lawsuit says police are going to people's homes without a warrant just because they use a lot of electricity. The tactic is used to search for illegal marijuana gardens.Tonight we're getting answers on how it appears some innocent people are being snared in this drug dragnet."We feel violated," said Alfonso Nguyen, a homeowner in Sacramento County.Nguyen said Sacramento County sheriff's deputies have come to his family's home twice thinking he was illegally growing marijuana."They come at me as if I was a criminal," he said.Deputies found no cannabis and Nguyen said the only reason he was...
Elk Grove Citizen
Authorities release video of officer-involved shooting in Elk Grove
The Sacramento police on Oct. 28 released video footage of the Oct. 11 incident where Sacramento detectives shot and wounded an armed suspect at an Elk Grove apartment complex. This footage included video recorded by a security camera that overlooked a parking lot, and video from an officer’s body camera....
KCRA.com
El Dorado County reports low early voting turnout, prepares for upcoming severe weather
EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — With the oncomingthreat of rain and snow in the forecast, El Dorado County officials are doing what they can to make sure every vote is counted come Election Day. The elections office is working with the sheriff’s department as well as road crews in...
West Sacramento police hosting catalytic converter etching event
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — As part of an event to prevent catalytic converter theft, the West Sacramento Police Department is holding a free etching event on Nov. 9. Police said it’s hosting the “etch and catch” event as a part of a partnership with Meineke Car Care Center and it’ll be the department’s first […]
goldcountrymedia.com
Horseshoe Bar/Penryn receives overview of Penryn Parkway
The Horseshoe Bar-Penryn Municipal Advisory Council (MAC) received an overview of the Penryn Parkway during the Nov. 1 meeting. According to Alex Fisch, supervising planner for Placer County, the Penryn Parkway was adopted by the Board of Supervisors as an amendment to the Loomis Basin General Plan and approved as a highway commercial area due to its proximity to Interstate 80 and the availability of necessary infrastructure such as sewer, water and roadways.
Report: More California companies moving headquarters out-of-state than ever before
SACRAMENTO — It's an unprecedented exodus. More California company headquarters are relocating out-of-state than ever before, according to a new report published by the Hoover Institution.In all, 153 California corporations relocated in 2021, which was double the number from a year earlier. The top five states the companies relocated to are Texas, Tennessee, Nevada, Florida and Arizona.Toney Sebra, a California native, is now part of the state exodus."So we opted for Utah, for a number of reasons, you know, very business-friendly state," Sebra said. "We were tired of the business climate. We were tired of the political climate and all...
"I was furious": Sacramento neighbors say emergency crews ignore homeless fires over legality confusion
SACRAMENTO — A singed sidewalk, blackened tree trunk and all the other burned leftovers in Sacramento's Alkali Flat neighborhood have Francine Jackson worried and fired up."It is very dangerous, of course. And I mean, I live in a wooden house," she said.When she saw the flames across the street, she called 911. But when firefighters arrived, she never expected them to do what they did."They didn't stop. They didn't get out of their vehicle. They just drove around the corner and they were gone," Jackson said. "Oh, I was furious at that point."That's when Jackson said two police officers...
