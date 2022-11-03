ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC10

Stockton students brainstorm solutions to deal with city's hyacinth problem

STOCKTON, Calif. — An invasive issue has once again blanketed Stockton's rivers and lakes in green and now local college students are brainstorming solutions to fix it. Water hyacinth, which thrives in drought conditions growing on shallow, slow-moving waterways, crowds out native plants, blocks water intakes, shades out shallow-water fish habitats and obstructs navigational channels.
STOCKTON, CA
vallejosun.com

Former Sacramento police chief hired as consultant for Vallejo PD

VALLEJO – As Vallejo navigates the resignation of Police Chief Shawny Williams on Friday, officials have turned to former Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn to act as an advisor to City Manager Mike Malone, according to a consulting agreement obtained by the Vallejo Sun. Hahn will receive up to...
VALLEJO, CA
davisvanguard.org

Sacramento City Council Unanimously Votes to Ban Homeless Camps Near Schools

SACRAMENTO, CA––The Sacramento City Council unanimously voted on October 18, 2022, to pass a bill banning homeless peoples from camping or using camp paraphernalia within 500 feet of any schools, or at locations such as childcare centers, colleges, hospitals, and levees. However, this proposal was strongly opposed by Sacramento homeless advocates when it was proposed because, for the most part, there have been no school disturbances.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

What is closed for Veterans Day in the Sacramento region?

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Veterans Day is a federal holiday that is observed every year on Nov. 11 to honor military veterans in the United States Armed Forces.  Closures across the Sacramento region will take place for federal, state and county agencies and schools to observe the holiday.  Government Employees of federal and state agencies […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Remains of Bay Area woman who disappeared months ago found in Amador County

PLYMOUTH, Calif. — The remains of a Bay Area woman who disappeared months ago were found in Amador County, officials said Friday. A resident in the community of Plymouth called the Amador County Sheriff's Office on Thursday afternoon after they found what they believed were human remains, according to the City of Oakley in Contra Costa County.
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Electricity police? SMUD customer sues utility, claims they provided personal information to authorities

SACRAMENTO — A new lawsuit says police are going to people's homes without a warrant just because they use a lot of electricity. The tactic is used to search for illegal marijuana gardens.Tonight we're getting answers on how it appears some innocent people are being snared in this drug dragnet."We feel violated," said Alfonso Nguyen, a homeowner in Sacramento County.Nguyen said Sacramento County sheriff's deputies have come to his family's home twice thinking he was illegally growing marijuana."They come at me as if I was a criminal," he said.Deputies found no cannabis and Nguyen said the only reason he was...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
Elk Grove Citizen

Authorities release video of officer-involved shooting in Elk Grove

The Sacramento police on Oct. 28 released video footage of the Oct. 11 incident where Sacramento detectives shot and wounded an armed suspect at an Elk Grove apartment complex. This footage included video recorded by a security camera that overlooked a parking lot, and video from an officer’s body camera....
ELK GROVE, CA
FOX40

West Sacramento police hosting catalytic converter etching event

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — As part of an event to prevent catalytic converter theft, the West Sacramento Police Department is holding a free etching event on Nov. 9.  Police said it’s hosting the “etch and catch” event as a part of a partnership with Meineke Car Care Center and it’ll be the department’s first […]
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Horseshoe Bar/Penryn receives overview of Penryn Parkway

The Horseshoe Bar-Penryn Municipal Advisory Council (MAC) received an overview of the Penryn Parkway during the Nov. 1 meeting. According to Alex Fisch, supervising planner for Placer County, the Penryn Parkway was adopted by the Board of Supervisors as an amendment to the Loomis Basin General Plan and approved as a highway commercial area due to its proximity to Interstate 80 and the availability of necessary infrastructure such as sewer, water and roadways.
PENRYN, CA
CBS Sacramento

Report: More California companies moving headquarters out-of-state than ever before

SACRAMENTO — It's an unprecedented exodus. More California company headquarters are relocating out-of-state than ever before, according to a new report published by the Hoover Institution.In all, 153 California corporations relocated in 2021, which was double the number from a year earlier. The top five states the companies relocated to are Texas, Tennessee, Nevada, Florida and Arizona.Toney Sebra, a California native, is now part of the state exodus."So we opted for Utah, for a number of reasons, you know, very business-friendly state," Sebra said. "We were tired of the business climate. We were tired of the political climate and all...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

"I was furious": Sacramento neighbors say emergency crews ignore homeless fires over legality confusion

SACRAMENTO — A singed sidewalk, blackened tree trunk and all the other burned leftovers in Sacramento's Alkali Flat neighborhood have Francine Jackson worried and fired up."It is very dangerous, of course. And I mean, I live in a wooden house," she said.When she saw the flames across the street, she called 911. But when firefighters arrived, she never expected them to do what they did."They didn't stop. They didn't get out of their vehicle. They just drove around the corner and they were gone," Jackson said. "Oh, I was furious at that point."That's when Jackson said two police officers...
SACRAMENTO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy