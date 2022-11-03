ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

visityolo.com

Love Food? You'll Love Yolo County

Foodie. Epicurean. Gourmand. Gastronome. No matter what you call it, food connoisseurs the world over will find themselves in their happy place during a visit to Yolo County. With its acres upon acres of farmland, Yolo County is the agricultural heart of Northern California. Growers here produce every type of fruit, nut, and vegetable imaginable, not to mention wine grapes, honey, and olive oil.
YOLO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

West Sacramento police hosting catalytic converter etching event

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — As part of an event to prevent catalytic converter theft, the West Sacramento Police Department is holding a free etching event on Nov. 9.  Police said it’s hosting the “etch and catch” event as a part of a partnership with Meineke Car Care Center and it’ll be the department’s first […]
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
Elk Grove Citizen

Authorities release video of officer-involved shooting in Elk Grove

The Sacramento police on Oct. 28 released video footage of the Oct. 11 incident where Sacramento detectives shot and wounded an armed suspect at an Elk Grove apartment complex. This footage included video recorded by a security camera that overlooked a parking lot, and video from an officer’s body camera....
ELK GROVE, CA
KCRA.com

Retiring Cal Expo CEO reflects on past decade

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Dates for the 2023 State Fair were announced this week — mark your calendars for July 14 through 30. While preparations are underway for the State Fair and Food Festival, the current CEO, Rick Pickering, is preparing for retirement. KCRA 3’s Brandi Cummings spoke to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KCRA.com

Remains of Bay Area woman who disappeared months ago found in Amador County

PLYMOUTH, Calif. — The remains of a Bay Area woman who disappeared months ago were found in Amador County, officials said Friday. A resident in the community of Plymouth called the Amador County Sheriff's Office on Thursday afternoon after they found what they believed were human remains, according to the City of Oakley in Contra Costa County.
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
FOX40

What is closed for Veterans Day in the Sacramento region?

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Veterans Day is a federal holiday that is observed every year on Nov. 11 to honor military veterans in the United States Armed Forces.  Closures across the Sacramento region will take place for federal, state and county agencies and schools to observe the holiday.  Government Employees of federal and state agencies […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
Fox40

Maidu Native Fair

Looking for one of a kind gifts? Come to the Maidu Museum’s Native Craft Fair on November 5th from 10 am to 3 pm! Indigenous vendors from all over the Sacramento, Foothill, and Bay areas will be there selling contemporary jewelry, basketry, paintings and prints, and much more. Maidu...
ROSEVILLE, CA
vallejosun.com

Former Sacramento police chief hired as consultant for Vallejo PD

VALLEJO – As Vallejo navigates the resignation of Police Chief Shawny Williams on Friday, officials have turned to former Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn to act as an advisor to City Manager Mike Malone, according to a consulting agreement obtained by the Vallejo Sun. Hahn will receive up to...
VALLEJO, CA
KCRA.com

Stockton conference hopes to inspire girls to pursue careers in STEM

STOCKTON, Calif. — A conference in Stockton this weekend hopes to inspire girls to pursue careers in STEM. More than 300 girls from 6th to 12th grade attended the event on Saturday at the University of Pacific. The girls learned how to solve cyber crimes, manipulate Lego robots and...
STOCKTON, CA

