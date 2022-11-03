Read full article on original website
Gruesome murder solved after 50 years with DNATrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Sacramento, CA
Unhoused resident left behind by the City that said it would help himRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Jury hung in the police shooting and killing of Darrell RichardsRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
KCRA.com
'We welcome everyone.' Sikh festival underway in Yuba City, largest celebration outside India
YUBA CITY, Calif. — For 43 years, thousands of Sikhs have been converging on Yuba City for a huge celebration. The Sikhs and other supporters from all over the state, country and even Canada come together every year for the festival that celebrates the spirit of Sikh culture. "They...
KCRA.com
Cold weather compounds challenges for people experiencing homelessness in the Sacramento region
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Experiencing homeless is challenging year-round, but those challenges are compounded as temperatures drop and the cold, winter months settle in. Dell Shook, of Sacramento, has been homeless, he said, for about a decade. He and his dog, Shadow, do their best to have as much stability as they can.
visityolo.com
Love Food? You'll Love Yolo County
Foodie. Epicurean. Gourmand. Gastronome. No matter what you call it, food connoisseurs the world over will find themselves in their happy place during a visit to Yolo County. With its acres upon acres of farmland, Yolo County is the agricultural heart of Northern California. Growers here produce every type of fruit, nut, and vegetable imaginable, not to mention wine grapes, honey, and olive oil.
West Sacramento police hosting catalytic converter etching event
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — As part of an event to prevent catalytic converter theft, the West Sacramento Police Department is holding a free etching event on Nov. 9. Police said it’s hosting the “etch and catch” event as a part of a partnership with Meineke Car Care Center and it’ll be the department’s first […]
KCRA.com
KCRA Weekend Roundup: Things to do in the Sacramento region for Nov. 4-6
From the nation's largest Sikh festival to concerts and musicals, there are a lot of options if you're looking for something to do this weekend in Northern California. But here is what you should know first about the weekend forecast. Here is a look at what’s happening and interviews with...
Elk Grove Citizen
Authorities release video of officer-involved shooting in Elk Grove
The Sacramento police on Oct. 28 released video footage of the Oct. 11 incident where Sacramento detectives shot and wounded an armed suspect at an Elk Grove apartment complex. This footage included video recorded by a security camera that overlooked a parking lot, and video from an officer’s body camera....
KCRA.com
'Heard a big bang': Nevada County man wonders if meteorite destroyed his house
NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. — Northern California officials are looking into if thebright ball of light seen in the sky Friday night is a meteorite that landed on and destroyed a Nevada County home. Witnesses came from all over the region following the path of the bright ball in the...
KCRA.com
Retiring Cal Expo CEO reflects on past decade
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Dates for the 2023 State Fair were announced this week — mark your calendars for July 14 through 30. While preparations are underway for the State Fair and Food Festival, the current CEO, Rick Pickering, is preparing for retirement. KCRA 3’s Brandi Cummings spoke to...
Sacramento’s Thanksgiving Day Run to the Feed the Hungry registration open
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Registration is open for Sacramento’s Food Bank & Family Services’ 29th annual Run to Feed the Hungry. The Run to Feed the Hungry is a family-friendly event that will raise money for hunger in the Sacramento community on Thanksgiving Day. According to Run to Feed the Hungry, every dollar from the […]
KCRA.com
Remains of Bay Area woman who disappeared months ago found in Amador County
PLYMOUTH, Calif. — The remains of a Bay Area woman who disappeared months ago were found in Amador County, officials said Friday. A resident in the community of Plymouth called the Amador County Sheriff's Office on Thursday afternoon after they found what they believed were human remains, according to the City of Oakley in Contra Costa County.
What is closed for Veterans Day in the Sacramento region?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Veterans Day is a federal holiday that is observed every year on Nov. 11 to honor military veterans in the United States Armed Forces. Closures across the Sacramento region will take place for federal, state and county agencies and schools to observe the holiday. Government Employees of federal and state agencies […]
Fox40
Maidu Native Fair
Looking for one of a kind gifts? Come to the Maidu Museum’s Native Craft Fair on November 5th from 10 am to 3 pm! Indigenous vendors from all over the Sacramento, Foothill, and Bay areas will be there selling contemporary jewelry, basketry, paintings and prints, and much more. Maidu...
vallejosun.com
Former Sacramento police chief hired as consultant for Vallejo PD
VALLEJO – As Vallejo navigates the resignation of Police Chief Shawny Williams on Friday, officials have turned to former Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn to act as an advisor to City Manager Mike Malone, according to a consulting agreement obtained by the Vallejo Sun. Hahn will receive up to...
KCRA.com
Stockton conference hopes to inspire girls to pursue careers in STEM
STOCKTON, Calif. — A conference in Stockton this weekend hopes to inspire girls to pursue careers in STEM. More than 300 girls from 6th to 12th grade attended the event on Saturday at the University of Pacific. The girls learned how to solve cyber crimes, manipulate Lego robots and...
KCRA.com
Rancho Cordova food bank seeks multi-lingual volunteers as demand increases
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — Weeks away from the beginning of the holiday season, thousands in the Northern California region are turning to food banks. Rancho Cordova Food Locker, located at 10497 Coloma Road, serves everyone, and this year, director Lindan Condon said they've seen an increase in minority groups and refugees seeking food aid.
KCRA.com
Playathon music returns to campus of Rio Americano High in Sacramento County
Not long after sunrise on Friday, the familiar sound of one of the Sacramento region's longest and loudest high school music fundraisers began echoing throughout the campus of Rio Americano High School. "This is the first official Playathon in a very long time," said Livia Bacchi, a junior at Rio...
Self-defense tips | Ways to protect yourself without a firearm
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — With nightfall arriving earlier and the holiday shopping season on the horizon, many people are looking for ways to defend themselves and stay safe. We know keeping you and your family safe is a priority, so we're showing you legal ways to defend yourself without...
KSBW.com
What is in the sky? Video shows bright light tumbling down in Northern California
Many people across Northern California on Friday reported seeing a bright light in the sky tumbling down. Video taken from El Dorado County and a ring camera from Redding in Shasta County both show bright balls descending from a dark night sky. While KCRA 3 has not verified what the bright light was, Friday night is when the Taurids meteor shower was set to peak.
Critical infrastructure ordinance to remove homeless encampments near schools
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The city of Sacramento is working to remove a homeless encampment near Garden Valley Elementary in South Natomas. This is the first use of the new critical infrastructure ordinance that states encampments cannot be within 500 feet of a K-12 school. The city performed two cleanups Friday, but community members are out there every week.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
California’s COVID-19 rates start to rise again amid winter ‘tripledemic’ fears
Coronavirus transmission is showing early signs of trending upward again in California, as experts warn of a potential “tripledemic” — spikes in COVID-19, the flu and respiratory syncytial virus — this winter. The California Department of Public Health in a weekly update Thursday reported the daily...
